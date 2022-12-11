TRAVERSE CITY — Being away from basketball to help Traverse City St. Francis reach the Division 3 state finals didn't affect Wyatt Nausadis at all.
Nausadis racked up 23 points in the first half — 34 total — to help St. Francis beat Canton 60-56 in a packed home crowd. The reigning Record-Eagle Boys Basketball Player of the Year came out on cooking by scoring the first 11 points to put St. Francis ahead, 11-4.
"Wyatt looked like a man on a mission to start the game," St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. "It was a good crowd with a lot of energy. We matched their intensity and their size. ... It was a good win for us."
The Glads didn't flinch once against Canton, leading the entire game. Experience helped after Nausadis fouled out halfway through the fourth. Having all seniors on the starting five played a role battling through that late adversity.
Owen Somerville finished with four points. Joey Donahue had seven points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks. John Hagelstein finished with 11 points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal. Henry Reineck hauled in three rebounds and dished out four assists.
"We know the player (Nausadis) is, and the fact that he doesn't have any division 1 offer and only received one division 2 offer is laughable," Finnegan said. "He helped his teammates and put them in good positions. He deserves a lot of credit for tonight."
St. Francis (1-0) hosts Harbor Springs on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dearborn 60
TC Central 46
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-1) host Muskegon on Tuesday.
Petoskey 70
Grand Ledge 68
Petoskey: Cade Trudeau 28 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (2-0) host Sault Ste Marie on Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 54
Benzie Central 40
Lake Leelanau St Mary: Dylan Barnowski 15 points, 7 rebounds; Drew Thompson 14 points, 5 rebounds; Shawn Bramer 16 points, 9 rebounds.
Benzie Central: Andrew Gray 15 points; Jaxon Childers 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (3-0) travel to Buckley (2-0) on Monday. The Huskies (1-1) host Buckley on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 53
Dearborn 38
Traverse City Central: Lucia France 13 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists; Jakiah Brumfield 12 pts, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; Sophie Simon 9 points, 9 rebounds; Halli Warner 11 points; Cate Heethuis 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-0) travel to Midland on Dec.20.
Marquette 51
TC West 27
TC West: Mikayla Thompson 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (0-4) travel to Grand Haven on Wednesday.
ICE HOCKEY
Marquette 2
Bay Reps 0
Bay Reps: Aiden Reamer 24 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (5-1-2) hosts Cranbrook Kingswood on Thursday.
BC Western 7
Petoskey 3
Petoskey: Forrest Neff 1 goal, 1 assist; Dylan Robinson 2 goals; Wyatt Stemple 1 assist; Nicklas Timm 36 saves.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (1-5-1) hosts Cadillac (7-0, 2-0 BNC) on Wednesday.
Northview 8
Lakeshore 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Badgers (0-5) travel to Gaylord on Friday.
WRESTLING
Titans go 2-3 at Big Rapids meet
BIG RAPIDS — Alex Reynolds and Jon Palmer had pristine days on the mat for Traverse City West as the Titans' varsity wrestling team went 2-3 in Big Rapids.
Reynolds and Palmer each went 5-0 against their competition. Brady Vaughan was 4-1, and both Bodyn Holmes and Nathaniel Dion were 3-2.
On the girls side, Anna Beers and Brynn Smith went 3-0 and Abby Dahl put up a 2-2 effort.
The Titans defeated Evart and Godwin Heights while losing to East Kentwood, Reed City and Lakeview.
West heads to Grayling for a tri meet with the Vikings and Gladwin on Wednesday.
Glads win Weaverly Kickoff
WEAVERLY — Traverse City St. Francis' Tyler Shaub and Luke Hagelstein extended their streak of zero losses on the season after a dominating performance at the Weaverly Kickoff Team Tournament.
The Glads defeated Waverly 45-33, Owosso 39-36, and Perry 49-30. St. Francis came away with 169 points — the most scored.
St. Francis looks to continue their dominance on the mat Wednesday when they travel to Charlevoix to take on the Rayders and Rogers City.
BOWLING
TRAVERSE CITY — For the first time since the 2012-13 season, the Traverse City West girls bowling team lost a conference game. The Titans fell in the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference season opener Saturday, losing to Glen Lake, 21-9, with Taylor Phillips bowling a 196.
The West boys bowling team made a splash 26-4 victory over Elk Rapids. West's Dannie Arnold bowled a 209 to help get the Titans started on the right foot.
The Benzie Central boys defeated Traverse City Christian, 21-9, and Bellaire defeated Cadillac, 20-10. The Huskies came away with the highest Baker of the night (172) and the highest team game (886).
The Traverse City Christian girls defeated Traverse City Central, 30-0, with TC Christian's Brooke Smith ending the night with the second-highest score of 180.
