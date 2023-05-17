TRAVERSE CITY — Before regional action begins Thursday, the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators hosted the Traverse City West Titans in a postseason tune-up Tuesday.
St. Francis swept singles action in straight-set wins, but West grabbed three of the four doubles flights in a 5-3 final in favor of the Gladiators at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School.
In one-singles, it was Mary Chittle over Ashley Beeler by a 6-1, 6-0 final. Mary-Kate Ansley topped Anna Elmquest in two-singles 6-0, 7-5. Ava Pomaranski won her three-singles match against Sara Elliott 6-3, 6-1. Audrey Lee knocked off Ellie Gruber in four-singles 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles action, St. Francis' only win came in one-doubles as Lily Lurvey and Caroline Knox defeated Wave Spence and Lilli Cerny 6-4, 6-3. Anna Sperry and Calli Hathaway got the Titans in the win column at two-doubles, knocking off Abby Corpus and Lizzie Frederick 6-4, 2-6, 11-9. Mia Hoffman and Sonjena Hart topped Elly March and Alyssa Corpus 6-2, 6-7(4), 11-9. And then it was Meg Barnum and Lily Alvarado defeating Maggie Puetz and Katrina Lee in four-doubles 1-6, 7-5, 10-7.
The Titans and crosstown rival Traverse City Central head to Midland Dow on Thursday for a 9 a.m. first serve in a Division 1 regional. St. Francis hosts a Divsion 4 regional back at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School on Thursday. The Glads welcome in Boyne City, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Elk Rapids, Grayling, Harbor Springs, Manistee and Traverse City Christian with action slated to begin at 9 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
TC Central 6
Elk Rapids 2
Traverse City Central wins: (2S) Alexis Smith def. Kelly Minidis 6-1, 6-0; (4S) Abby Pfannenstiel def. Jazmine King 6-0, 6-0; (1D) Isabella Fochtman/Natalie Bourdo def. Chloe Taylor/Caroline Best 6-0, 6-0; (2D) Aili Brockmiller/Wren Walker def. Haleigh Yocom/Ryleigh Yocom 6-0, 6-0; (3D) Carly Galsterer/Audrey Parker def. Jaida Schulte/Brynne Schulte 6-1, 6-0; (4D) Kathryn Wade/Annie Goldkuhle def. Portia Beebe/Tessa Nico 6-0, 6-3.
Elk Rapids wins: (1S) Ayva Johnstone def. Phoebe Walker 2-6, 6-4, 14-12; (3S) Morgan Bergquist def. Keira Wesley 7-6(5), 7-6(5).
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel to Midland Dow for a Division 1 regional. The Elks head to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School in Traverse City for a Division 4 regional hosted by Traverse City St. Francis. Both meets begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC West 1
Alpena 0
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (8-4-2, 5-2-1 Big North) host Petoskey on Thursday.
Gaylord 3
Petoskey 1
Gaylord: Claire Gorno 3 goals; Emma Ross 2 assists; Alivia Zaremba 1 assist.
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (6-7-2, 4-2-2 Big North) head to Cadillac on Thursday. Petoskey (4-3-5, 2-1-5 Big North) travels to Traverse City West on Thursday.
Benzie Central 4
Cadi Heritage 1
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-9-1, 0-6 Northwest) head to Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
BR Crossroads 3
Brethren 0
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-12-1, 2-10-1 Northern Michigan) head to Shepherd on Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
Lakers win NWC 9 at Leland
LELAND — The Division 4 No. 2 Glen Lake Lakers topped the competition in the Northwest Conference 9 at Leland Country Club on Tuesday.
The Lakers carded a 165 behind Blake O'Connor's 1-under 35, giving the senior the individual championship. Ethan Novak fired a 40 followed by Garrett Moss with a 44 and Jacob Switzer with a 45 to give Glen Lake the win. Michael Houtteman shot a 46, and Drew Dezelski carded a 48 to fall just outside the top four.
Suttons Bay finished in second with a 171 followed by Frankfort with a 201, Onekama with a 204 and Benzie Central with a 217.
Rounding out the top 10 individual efforts after O'Connor's 35 was Suttons Bay's Nathan Schaub in second with a 37, Novak with his 40, Suttons Bay's Ethan Coleman in fourth with a 42, Moss and Benzie's Christien Westcott tied for fifth at 44, and then Switzer along with Suttons Bay's Joseph Howard, Leland's Howie Kropp and Frankfort's Cash Rosum tied for seventh with a 45.
St. Francis grabs win at Harbor Springs
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators picked up a win in Lake Michigan Conference action at the Moor Course in Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
St. Francis' top four scores finished a combined 39 over par, three shots better than Division 4 No. 4 and runner-up Charlevoix, which was a +42. Elk Rapids finished in third followed by Boyne City, Harbor Springs, Kalkaska, East Jordan and Grayling.
St. Francis also grabbed the top two individual spots as Davind Ansley and Josh Slocum tied for first with a 5-over 77. Boyne City's Andrew Stadt was a stroke behind with a 78 for third place. Charlevoix's Emmett Bergmann and Elk Rapids' Gabe Lively tied for fourth with a 79 followed by Elk Rapids's Spencer Ball alone in sixth with an 81 and Charlevoix's Hudson Vollmer alone in seventh with an 83. Charlevoix's Bryce Boss and Sam Pletcher along with East Jordan's Jonathan Ringstrom and St. Francis' Owen Jackson were all knotted in eighth place after each carded an 84.
Bulldogs, Lakers finish 2nd, 3rd at Pentwater
PENTWATER — The Pentwater Falcons felt mighty comfortable on their home course as they won Tuesday's West Michigan D League tournament at Golden Sands Golf Course by 122 strokes.
The Falcons top four scorers combined to score a 312 as runner-up Mesick carded a 434 and third-place Bear Lake tallied a 443. Pentwater also took the top six individual spots ahead of Bear Lake's Connor Wojciechowski, who shot a 90. Mesick's Diego Ham was eighth with a 92.
Other area golfers finishing in the top 15 were Bear Lake's Alicia Riker at 12th with a 111 and then Mesick's Andrew Spencer and Isaac Pfister along with Bear Lake's Caleb Forward all tied for 13th with a 112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.