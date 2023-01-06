TRAVERSE CITY — After eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career earlier this week, Wyatt Nausadis added a baker’s dozen to his Traverse City St. Francis varsity boys basketball total Friday.
The senior Gladiator’s 13 points helped St. Francis to a 62-53 win against Midland, staving off a Chemics’ comeback attempt and moving the Glads to 5-1 on the young season. Drew Breimayer also knocked down four treys in the first three quarters to notch a team-high 17 points, and John Hagelstein pitched in with 14 points in the nine-point road victory.
St. Francis held just a one-point lead after eight minutes of playing, going up 19-18. But a 20-12 advantage in the second quarter put the Glads up nine at the break. St. Francis built on that lead in the third to go up 55-39 heading into the fourth and then held on for the win.
“We just didn’t finish well and couldn’t close out how we should’ve,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “But a win on the road against a bigger school is always a good thing.”
The Gladiators get back into action against Lake Michigan Conference foe Elk Rapids on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC West 69
Gaylord 39
Traverse City West: Lincoln Lockhart 17 points; Quinten Gillespie 12 points; Ben Habers 8 points; Max Ogden 7 points.
Gaylord: Aidan Locker 14 points; Torino Lamerato 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-5, 1-0 Big North) visit Traverse Central on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (3-3, 0-3 Big North) host St. Ignace on Monday.
Benzie Central 73
Suttons Bay 41
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 30 points; Miles Pritchett 12 points; Porter Rucki 6 points; Carson Case 6 points; Andrew Gray 6 points.
Suttons Bay: Finn Mankowski 12 points; Mijikwis Sanchez 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (2-3, 1-3 Northwest) travel Wednesday to Onekama; the Norsemen (3-2, 2-0 Northwest) visit Kingsley, Wednesday.
Boyne City 57
Kalkaska 41
Boyne City: Mason Wilcox 12 points; Alex Calcaterra 11 points; Jacob Johnson 10 points; Mason Wilson 5 points, 3 steals; Trent McBee clutch 3-pointer.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (6-1) host Grayling on Tuesday. The Blazers (3-4) head to Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
Petoskey 76
Alpena 42
Petoskey: Cade Trudeau 20 points; Evan Rindfusz 9 points; Jimmy Marshall 8 points; Michael Squires 8 points; Lucas O’Donnell 8 points; Jackson Jonker 7 points; Brady Odenbach 6 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (7-1, 2-0 Big North) travels to Cadillac, Thursday.
Beal City 70
Lake City 46
Lake City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-6) host Roscommon on Tuesday.
Alanson 84
Boyne Falls 50
Boyne Falls: JT Greenier 19 points; Austin Spang 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers (0-7) head to Wolverine on Thursday.
Manton 41
Pine River 39
Manton: Nolan Moffit 15 points; Lincoln Hicks 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (2-6) travel to Roscommon on Thursday.
McBain 59
Roscommon 49
McBain: Evan Haverkamp 33 points; Ben Rodenbaugh 5 points; Kalvin McGillis 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-3, 4-1 Highland) host Pine River, Tuesday.
McBain NMC 59
Houghton Lake 28
McBain NMC: Collin Dekam 13 points; Ethan Bennett 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks; Nathan Eisenga 12 points, 5 steals; Blake DeZeeuw 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-2, 3-2 Highland) travel Tuesday to Evart.
Onekama 60
Leland 32
Onekama: Adam Domres 15 points, 9 rebounds; Luke Bradford 14 points, 13 rebounds, 6 steals; Caden Bradford 13 points, 5 assists, 2 steals.
Leland: Sawyer Couturier 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (5-1, 2-1 Northwest) host Benzie Central, Wednesday. The Comets (1-5) welcome Frankfort on Wednesday.
Bear Lake 57
BR Crossroads 12
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-1) host Manistee Catholic Central on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 45
Kingsley 19
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (5-1) host Buckley on Wednesday. The Stags (0-7) welcome Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
Midland frosh 47
St. Francis frosh 22
Traverse City St. Francis (2-3, 2-0 Lake Michigan): Landen Kiessel 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 52
Cadillac 38
Traverse City Central: Jakiah Brumfield 14 points, 5 assists, 2 steals; Halli Warner 12 points, 4 assists; Sophie Simon 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals; Cate Heethuis 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Liz Phillips 4 points.
Cadillac: Madelyn Schamanek 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-1, 1-0 Big North) host rival Traverse City West on Tuesday. The Vikings (1-7) welcome Petoskey on Thursday.
GT Academy 42
TC Bulldogs 26
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 18 points, 10 rebounds, 9 steals; Megan Pavwoski 10 points, 14 rebounds, 6 blocks, 3 steals; Alleah Dix 7 points, 8 rebounds.
Traverse City Bulldogs: Anna Austof 8 points; Carlie Plamondon 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (2-5) host Bear Lake on Monday. The Bulldogs (0-1) head to Suttons Bay on Jan. 16.
TC St. Francis 63
Grayling 23
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Sophie Hardy 11 points, 3 steals; Gwyneth Bramer 11 points, 7 steals; Mary Kate Carrol 6 points, 6 rebounds; Allee Shepherd 5 points, 4 steals.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (6-1, 2-1 Lake Michigan) host East Jordan on Wednesday. The Vikings (6-3) welcome Boyne City on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 68
Kingsley 44
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 16 points, 7 rebounds, 8 steals, 4 assists; Gemma Lerchen 15 points; Maddie Bradford 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Olivia Mikowski 11 points, 5 rebounds; Eleanor Valkner 6 points, 10 rebounds.
Kingsley: Grace Lewis 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (6-0) head to Buckley on Tuesday. The Stags (4-5) travel to Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
Bellaire 51
Forest Area 17
Bellaire: Jacey Sommers scored 16 in the first quarter to notch her 1,000th career point, finished with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks; Alex Dawson 7 points, 3 rebounds; Addy Patton 7 points, 4 rebounds.
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-3, 2-3 Ski Valley) head to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Wednesday. Forest Area (0-6) hosts Pellston on Wednesday.
Benzie Central 50
Suttons Bay 13
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 14 points; Kara Johnson 9 points; Marie Reidlinger 8 points.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (5-3) host Onekama on Tuesday. The Norse (1-5) welcome Kingsley on Tuesday.
Frankfort 53
Buckley 31
Frankfort: Evelyn VanTol 16 points; Kylee Harris 6/11 field goals including 3/5 from 3-point ranger for 15 points; Kinzee Stockdale 11 points, 4/4 free throws; Emma Mackenzie 4 points, 9 rebounds.
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 13 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (5-4) host Leland on Tuesday. The Bears (4-3) welcome Glen Lake on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 49
Charlevoix 33
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 1 block; Morgan Bergquist 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Lauren Bingham 12 points.
Charlevoix: Abbey Wright 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Anna Kemp 9 points, 4 rebounds; Evelyn Rosier 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Elks (5-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Manton on Monday. The Rayders (4-6, 2-1 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
McBain 49
Roscommon 25
McBain: Adyson Nederhood 12 points; Isabel Rozeveld 11 points; Kahli Heuker 8 points; Peyton Grant 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (7-2, 5-1 Highland) host Pine River on Wednesday.
Leland 55
Onekama 38
Leland: Mallory Lowe 18 points, 5 steals, 4 assists; Elli Miller 16 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals; Ella Knudsen 11 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; Maeve Sweeney 9 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals.
Onekama: Carly Bennett 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-3, 2-1 Northwest) travel Tuesday to Frankfort; the Portagers visit Benzie Central, Tuesday.
Joburg 53
Central Lake 30
Johannesburg-Lewiston (7-2, 5-1 Ski Valley): Emerson Wertman 17 points; Gloria House 10 points; Jayden Marlatt 9 points.
Central Lake (5-4, 3-2 Ski Valley): Liberty Perry 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Katelyn Wolgamott 6 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Emma Woollard 5 points; Alivia Eggleston 6 steals.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals host Bellaire, Wednesday. The Trojans (3-4, 1-2 Northwest) travel Wednesday to Gaylord St. Mary.
Marion 53
Mesick 25
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (3-5) head to Cadillac Heritage Christian on Tuesday.
East Jordan 29
Boyne City 22
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (3-3) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday. The Ramblers (1-8) travel to Grayling on Tuesday.
Petoskey 52
Alpena 29
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (6-4) heads to Cadillac on Thursday.
Bear Lake 28
BR Crossroads 51
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-6) travel to Grand Traverse Academy on Monday.
Alanson 37
Boyne Falls 31
Boyne Falls: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Loggers (0-6) travel to Wolverine on Thursday.
Harbor Springs 71
Kalkaska 21
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (1-5) welcome Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
Manistee CC 58
Walkerville 16
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (8-2) welcome Mason County Eastern on Wednesday.
Mancelona 57
Pellston 32
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (1-7) hosts Onaway on Wednesday.
St Francis JV 46
Grayling JV 12
Traverse City St. Francis (7-0, 2-1): Maya Padisak 8 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals; Riley Collins 7 points, 4 steals; Reese Muma 7 points; Vivian Bramer 7 points, 4 steals; Addie Peterson 6 points, 5 steals; Lilianna David 4 points, 6 steals.
ICE HOCKEY
Cadillac 3
Petoskey 2
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (10-3) head to Traverse City West on Wednesday. The Northmen (2-10) host the Lakeshore Badgers on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.