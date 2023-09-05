Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.