TRAVERSE CITY — A win Tuesday meant a return to .500 for the Traverse City Christian volleyball team. And that is exactly what the Sabres got in a hard-fought match against visiting Suttons Bay.
The Sabres improved to 5-5 after defeating the Norse 25-19, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-21.
TC Christian was paced by Rebekah Burch (17 digs, four aces, three assists), Alyssa Wylie (four kills, three digs), Cahill Stimpson (three digs, 10 aces, 13 assists, two kills) and Lydia Critchfield (10 digs, three aces, nine assists, 10 kills).
Traverse City Christian next heads to Petoskey for an invitational Saturday. The Norse look to bounce back when they travel to Kingsley on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Eagles go 2-0 v. Lakers, Mustangs
Results: Grand Traverse Academy def. Bear Lake 25-11, 25-3; Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Bear Lake 25-3, 25-7; Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-7, 26-24.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Cathryn Mikowski 9 kills, 17 aces, 2 digs; Leah Fleis 14 kills, 10 aces; Kyla Barnowski 4 kills, 1 ace; Maggie Ursu 3 aces, 3 digs; Natalie Albu 1 ace, 1 block.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-7-2) travel to Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday. The Mustangs (4-2) travel to Cadillac Heritage Christian on Thursday. The Lakers (0-5) head to Marion on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 3
Central Lake 1
The Snowbirds def. the Trojans 25-19, 25-22, 19-25 and 25-16.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (2-2) travel to Pellston on Tuesday. The Trojans (0-4) host Ellsworth on Sept. 13.
Forest Area 3
Pellston 1
Forest Area def. the Hornets 25-16, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-6.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (5-1) host Onaway on Tuesday.
Onekama 3
Mason CE 0
The Portagers def. Mason County Eastern 25-13, 25-14, 25-12.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (3-0) host Leland on Thursday.
Mancelona 3
Onaway 1
Mancelona def. Onaway 13-25, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-16.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (4-4) welcomes Johannesburg-Lewiston on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Harbor Springs 8
Harbor Light 0
Harbor Springs: Henry Juneau 5 goals; Aaron Baughman 1 goal; Charlie Baker 1 goal, 5 assists; Ben McShannock 1 goal, 1 assist; Grayson Rife 3 saves; MC Davis 1 assist; Owen Crumpier first-career assist.
UP NEXT: The Rams (6-2-1) travel to Kalkaska on Thursday. The Swordsmen (3-1) host Alcona on Thursday.
Ogemaw Heights 6
McBain NMC 1
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Ty VanHaitsma 1 goal; Dries VanNoord 1 assist; Blair DeZeeuw 10 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-4) head to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.
Manistee 4
Cadillac 2
UP NEXT: The Mariners (4-0-2) travel to Shelby on Wednesday. The Vikings (0-6) host Traverse City Central on Thursday.
Mt. Pleasant 6
Gaylord 1
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (1-3-3) travel to Petoskey on Thursday.
Cadi Heritage 5
BR Crossroads 1
UP NEXT: Heritage (1-2) travels to Skeels Christian on Monday.
