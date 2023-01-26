TRAVERSE CITY — Kiel Knapp notched his first career victory as Traverse City Central routed Big Rapids 6-2 Wednesday at Howe Arena.
The sophomore goaltender made 17 saves in the victory, where the Trojans established a 5-0 second-period lead before the Cardinals scored once late in the second and another in the third.
Freshman right wing Graham Peters scored two first-period goals — assisted by Tyler Cooper, Owen Dawson and Cam Peters — for his first varsity hat trick.
Luke VanderRoest, Koen Burkholder and Graham Peters added second-period scores, and Cam Peters struck for a score in the third. Other assists went to Dawson (three total), Cam Peters (three total), Elliot VanderRoest, Luke Weaver and a second by Cooper.
Big Rapids (9-6) received goals from Jack Balahoski and Logan Leyder.
The Trojans host Division 1 No. 8 Saline (14-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Howe, then play the Division 3 No. 2 Bay Reps (11-4-2) at 1:30 p.m. in Saturday's Veteran's Cup game. Big Rapids topped the Reps on Monday.
"I think that first period was our best period," Trojans head coach Chris Givens said. "We moved the puck well and got everybody involved. We're trying to save legs when you've got three games in that short a span."
The Trojans were 4-of-7 on the power play.
BOYS HOOPS
Glen Lake 72
Onekama 43
Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 23 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists; Benji Allen 13 points, 3 assists, 4 steals; Neil Ihme 11 points, 4 blocks; Cooper Bufalini 10 points.
Onekama: Luke Bradford 16 points; Adam Domres 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (9-1, 6-0 Northwest) host Benzie Central, Friday; the Portagers (7-4, 3-4 Northwest) visit Frankfort, Friday.
Frankfort 62
Suttons Bay 34
Frankfort: Emmerson Farmer 19 points, 7 rebounds; Carter Kerby 8 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists; Nick Stevenson 18 points, 7 rebounds.
Suttons Bay: Finn Mankowski 10 points; Mijikwis Sanchez 8 points; Darius Loper 6 points; Tyler Porter 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (8-4, 5-2 Northwest) host Onekama, Friday; the Norsemen (2-7, 1-6 Northwest) travel Friday to Leland.
Buckley 59
Leland 29
Buckley: Carter Williams 18 points; Landon Kulawiak 15 points.
Leland: Ryan Grinage 19 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (6-7, 4-3 Northwest) visit Kingsley, Friday; the Comets (2-10, 0-7 Northwest) host Suttons Bay, Friday.
Kingsley 56
Benzie Central 54
Kingsley: Chase Bott 18 points, 9 rebounds; Zack Middleton 17 points, 9 rebounds; Connor Johnson 8 points, 5 assists; Grant Kolbusz 4 points, 10 rebounds.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (3-8, 3-4 Northwest) host Buckley, Friday.
Wolverine 52
Boyne Falls 33
Wolverine: Ezekiel Glazier 21 points.
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 9 points; Mathew Shafer 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers host Atlanta, Friday.
Mesick 60
Pentwater 43
Mesick: Ashtyn Simmerson 20 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals; Carter Simmer 17 points; Tyler Hall 9 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (8-4, 7-2 West Michigan D) travel to Brethren, Wednesday.
TC West JV 58
Petoskey JV 46
TC West (13-2): Mason Zimmerman 20 points; Caden Stoops 10 points; Owen Hendrix 9 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Lake City 42
Evart 34
Lake City: Alie Bisballe 12 points, 11 rebounds; MacKenzie Bisballe 11 points, 11 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 8 points, 7 rebounds; Rylee Cohoon 5 points.
UP NEXT: Lake City (13-1, 8-1 Highland Conference) at Houghton Lake, Friday.
McBain 68
Manton 42
McBain: Kahli Heuker 12 points; Isabel Rozeveld 10 points; Sydney Heuker 9 points; Peyton Grant 9 points; Adyson Nederhood 8 points.
Manton: Aliyah Geary 18 points, 4 rebounds; Leah Helsel 15 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (10-4, 7-2 Highland) host Beal City as part of a Friday night homecoming doubleheader; the Rangers (5-8, 5-5 Highland) host Evart, Friday.
Manistee CC 42
Shelby 24
Manistee Catholic: Abbey Logan 13 points, 3-5 3-pointers, 5 rebounds; Kaylynn Johnson 10 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Grace Kidd 6 points, 3 assists; Ashley VanAelst 6 points, 3 steals; Leah Stickney 5 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (11-3, 7-2 West Michigan D) host Mesick, Tuesday.
Petoskey JV 57
TC West JV 20
TC West (6-8): Bella Ayers 6 points; Emily Kelsey 5 points; Gwen Allore 5 points.
Petoskey frosh 27
TC West frosh 19
TC West (8-3): Brooke McSawby 7 points; Peyton Tucker 6 points.
SKIING
Onekama, Benzie win at LMSC meet at Crystal
Girls team scoring: 1. Benzie Central 54; 2. Glen Lake 58; 3. Onekama 85; 4. Clare 87.
Boys team scoring: 1. Onekama 58; Benzie Central 65; 3. Clare 89; 4. Glen Lake 91.
Girls slalom top 5: 1. Anna Wolfe (B); 2. Aleah Blackmore (O); 3. Willa Murray (G); 4. Brekken Cotter (O); 5. Savannah Peck (B).
Girls giant slalom top 5: 1. Blackmore (O); 2. Murray (G); 3. Wolfe (B); 4. Peck (B); 5. Bridgette Duncan (G).
Boys slalom top 5: 1. Mike Pomerville (C); 2. Ben Stoops (B); 3. Aiden O'Dwyer (B); 4. Luke Smith (O); 5. Colin Kasben (G).
Boys giant slalom top 5: 1. Brayden Sorenson (O); 2. Brogan Russell (C); 3. Stoops (B); 4. Reece Tiel (O); 5. O'Dwyer (B).
