TRAVERSE CITY — The mats are ready for matches as the wrestling season got underway Wednesday.
Traverse City Central came out winning two matches to come away with the victory in the TC Central quad against Traverse City St. Francis (42-30) and Ludington (66-6). After winning district last season for the first time in 15 years, the Trojans were back in full force for the 2022-23 campaign.
“I am pleased with how our guys competed,” TC Central coach Don Funk said. “We have a young team, but they showed a lot of experience and confidence on the mat.”
While replacing three seniors, including Division 1 All-Stater Ethan Ramsey, is a tall order for the Trojans to cook up, freshmen Grady Rousse and Landon Maddox showed up by winning all of their matches Wednesday.
Maddox and Rousse both went 2-0. Jesus Montelongo defeated St. Francis’ Cameron Sellers. Sam Lalonde defeated Glads’ Beau Belanger, and Michael Caughran defeated St. Francis’ Benjamin Decarolis.
“They are working what we practice and showing a lot of poise and potential,” Funk said. “The future is bright for the Trojan program, especially considering we only have two seniors.”
St. Francis lost both matches — Petoskey (46-19) and TC Central, but coach Mike Simaz was pleased with how his team performed.
“All the kids that were playing football are defiantly out of shape because we’ve only had a week of practice with them,” Simaz said. “So it’s going to take a little while, but overall, the young kids did well.”
St. Francis picked up wins with Tyler Sheeran defeating TC Central’s Reece Schulz, and Matthew Rialson taking down TC Central’s Aiden Shutler.
“What we have right now, I feel good about,” Simaz said. “They are doing well, and they are going to improve throughout the year. I can see by the time the season starts winding down those young kids will be learning what they are doing wrong and figuring out what to do right. We should have a good run — not just individual, but as a team.”
WRESTLING
Grayling sweeps Lake Tri
HOUGHTON LAKE — The Vikings finished Wednesday’s tri-meet at Houghton Lake with a clean 2-0 sweep beating Evart, 36-30, and Houghton Lake, 54-18.
The Vikings had dominant performances all around. Brandon Tuck, Rya Stade, Alex Moore and Justin Palmer all went 2-0 on the night. Logan Malonen and Mandy Andrews both picked up wins against Houghton Lake.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buckley 34
GT Academy 33
Buckley: Kayla Milarch 10 points; Taylor Matthews 10 points
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Alleah Dix 8 points, 3 rebounds; Jurnie Shimko 4 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bears (3-0) travel to Kingsley on Friday. The Mustangs (0-3) host Mancelona Monday.
Suttons Bay 62
Traverse City Christian JV 5
Suttons Bay: Abby Hursh 4 points, 2 steals; Lauren Lint 11 points, 8 steals; Lyvia Roman 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals, 1 block; Keeley TwoCrow 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 block; Llesenia Crisanto 13 points, 1 rebound, 6 steals; Brooke Wilson 4 points, 2 rebounds; Lyndsay Collins 6 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Cora Speer 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Norse (1-1) travel to Leland on Friday night for the Northwest Conference opener.
Bellaire 54
Mio 13
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 26 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, 7 blocks; Isa Reh 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Genevieve Massey 8 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (2-0) travel to Inland Lakes on Friday.
Brethren 58
Pentwater 14
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-0) host Mason County Eastern on Friday.
Gaylord SM 57
Forest Area 14
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 10 points; Ava Schultz 21 points; Sydney Grusczynski 19 points; Kaylee Jeffers 24 points.
Forest Area: Desjanea Perkins 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (1-3) host Pellston on Friday. Forest Area (0-4) travels to Onaway on Friday.
Joburg 49
Tawas 33
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jocelyn Tobais 19 points; Jayden Marlatt 12 points; Gloria House 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (2-1) host Mancelona on Friday.
Manistee CC 50
Onekama 32
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (3-0) travel to Mesick on Friday. The Portagers (1-2) travel to Frankfort on Thursday for their Northwest Conference opener.
Mesick 36
Bear Lake 28
Mesick: Kayla Mccoy 28 points.
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (1-2) host Manistee Catholic Central in a West Michigan D League matchup.
ICE HOCKEY
Cadillac 5
Mount Pleasant 1
Cadillac: Henry Schmittdiel 1 goal, 1 assist; Kaleb McKinley 1 goal; Jackson Hilt 1 goal, 2 assists; Braedon Foster 1 goal; Cadyn Rossell 1 assist; Gabe Outman 1 assist; Dakota Vail 14 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (6-0) host Genesee on Friday.
