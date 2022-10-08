BAY CITY — The rest of the season will be one game at a time for Traverse City Central as the Trojans try to win themselves back into playoff contention.
Central took another step in the right direction Friday, defeating Bay City Central 35-7 for their second win in a row after a four-game losing skid.
"It's one moment, one practice, one game at a time," Trojans head coach Eric Schugars said. "That's our mantra. We're climbing the ladder and trying to get back on top."
The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but the Trojans (3-4, 2-2 Saginaw Valley North) got three touchdowns from Reed Seabase in the second half and another from Arthur McManus to blow out BCC (2-5, 1-3 Saginaw Valley North).
"At this point in the year, some teams want to be done and some teams want to keep playing and keep fighting. Our guys have a lot of football left in us, and we believe that," Schugars said. "We talked to the guys at halftime, told them we're the better football team and to go execute — and we did."
Seabase finished the night with 187 yards and four touchdowns (28-yard, 4-yard, 12-yard, 4-yard) on 20 carries. Brayden Halliday was the Trojans' second-leading rushing with 101 yards on 13 carries. He was also 4/13 passing for 39 yards.
Brayden McCoon led in tackles with 6.5, and Jackson Dobreff had two tackles for a loss.
The Trojans head back to Bay City next week when they take on Bay City Western in the regular season's penultimate matchup. Central meets rival Traverse City West in Week Nine in the annual TC Patriot Game at Thirlby Field on Oct. 21. A 5-4 record could be good enough for Central to get into the playoffs given the difficulty of their schedule.
"Yes, the playoffs are a possibility," Schugars said. "We understand that, but we're not going to get in the playoffs next week. We just have to win next week and give ourselves the chance to edge closer to that possibility."
FOOTBALL
Mt. Pleasant 48
TC West 13
Traverse City West: The Titans rushed for 160 yards, passed for 58.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-6, 0-4 Saginaw Valley North) host Bay City Central on Friday.
Boyne City 34
Elk Rapids 0
Boyne City: Joey McHugh 12 carries, 128 yards, TD, 13 tackles, 1 TFL; Mason Wilcox 6 carries, 64 yards, TD; Gavin Hewitt 8 caries, 44 yards, TD; Ryan Reynolds 14 carries, 87 yards, TD; Alex Calcaterra 3 catches, 59 yards, TD.
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (7-0, 4-0 NMFL-Leaders) host Tawas on Friday. The Elks (5-2, 3-2 NMFL-Leaders) welcome St. Ignace on Friday.
Kalkaska 44
Mancelona 0
Kalkaska: Chris Gay 3 rushing TDs (65-yd, 45-yd, 33-yd); Landen Hart rushing TD (9-yd), passing TD; Brad Elkins rushing TD (31-yd), receiving TD (44-yd).
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (3-4, 2-2 NMFL-Leaders) travel to Charlevoix on Friday. The Ironmen (1-6, 0-5 NMFL-Leaders) host Ogemaw Heights on Friday.
Ogemaw Heights 40
Benzie Central 14
Benzie Central: Cael Katt 8 carries, 62 yds, 5 tackles; Jaxon Childers 12 carries, 55 yds, 1 TD, 4 catches, 59 yds; Tyrone Brouillet 10 carries, 46 yds, 1 TD, 7 tackles; Michael Pfeiffer 12 tackles; JJ Koscielski 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (2-5, 1-3 NMFL-Legends) welcome Cheboygan on Friday.
Kingsley 43
Gull Lake 24
Kingsley: Stags rushed for 396 yards and 6 TDs on 48 carries. Eli Graves 11 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs (12-yd, 25-yd), 9 tackles; Sam Goethals 17 carries, 105 yards, 3 TDs (5-yd, 23-yd, 2-yd); Kyan Fessenden 11 carries, 80 yards; Skylar Workman 21-yard TD run; Max Goethals fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: The Stags (5-2, 3-1 NMFL-Legends) travel to Grayling on Friday.
Frankfort 38
Harbor Springs 20
Frankfort: Nick Stevenson 150 yards passing, 3 TDs, 130 yards rushing, TD; Xander Sauer TD catch, interception return TD; Emmerson Farmer TD catch, INT; Carter Kerby 12 tackles; Kade Rosum 10 tackles, Aiden Sweeney 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (6-1, 4-1 Legacy) welcome Glen Lake on Friday.
Beal City 71
Manton 0
Manton: Head coach Eric Salani said turnovers doomed their Rangers again. "Tough night for the Rangers," Salani said. "We're just not executing like we're capable of."
UP NEXT: The Rangers (3-4, 2-4 Highland) travel to McBain on Friday.
Cadillac 24
Belding 6
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-2, 3-0 Big North) host Portland on Friday.
Kingsford 7
Petoskey 0
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (2-5, 1-2 Big North) travel to Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.
Cheboygan 34
Grayling 13
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-6, 0-5 NMFL-Legends) host Kingsley on Friday.
St. Ignace 20
East Jordan 14
East Jordan: Stats unavailable.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (3-4, 3-2 NMFL-Legacy) welcome Oscoda on Friday.
Oscoda 24
Joburg 14
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (0-7, 0-5 NMFL-Legacy) head to Harbor Springs on Friday.
Manistee 54
Shelby 7
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (4-3, 2-3 West Michigan Lakes) host Montague on Friday.
Lake City 45
Roscommon 6
Lake City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-2, 5-1 Highland) welcome Evart on Friday.
McBain 46
Pine River 0
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (3-4, 3-3 Highland) host Manton on Friday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Central Lake 56
Onaway 12
Central Lake: Kelan Pletcher 13/18 passing 237 yards, 2 TDs, 3 2PATs, 132 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 4 tackles, INT; Owen Cary 80 yards rushing; Drayten Evans 75 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 105 yards receiving, TD; Garrison Barrett 76 yards receiving,TD, 51 yards rushing, TD; Mason Hoppe 6 tackles, Grant Miller 5 tackles; Cameron Spencer 5 tackles, Landon Drogt 4 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-2, 3-2 Ski Valley) travel to Farwell on Friday.
Marion 72
Suttons Bay 24
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (2-5) host Mesick on Oct. 15.
Gaylord SM 50
Onekama 8
Gaylord St. Mary: No stats reported.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (5-2, 5-1 Ski Valley) travel to Rudyard on Friday. The Portagers (2-5) head to Forest Area on Thursday.
Manistee CC 24
Brethren 14
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (3-3, 1-2 West Michigan D) travel to Bear Lake on Oct. 15. The Bobcats (3-3, 2-1 West Michigan D) hit the road to Marion on Friday.
SOCCER
Buckley 2
Roscommon 1
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bears (12-6-1, 8-1 Northwest) travel to Leland on Monday with the Northwest Conference title on the line.
