ALPENA — Traverse City Central took seven of the top nine spots for a dominating victory at the Alpena Invitational.
The Big North Conference match at the Alpena Golf Club on Friday saw the Trojans win with a team total of 301 as Traverse City West took second with 320 and Alpena third at 326. Central's junior varsity team took fourth with a 338 in the 18-team field that included the entire BNC, most with JV teams, plus several other northern Michigan schools.
Central freshman Graham Peters won medalist honors with a 74, as he put himself atop the leaderboard with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13 and 14.
"He played super well," Trojans head coach Lois McManus said. "He hit back-to-back birdies that put him in the lead and he stayed there."
Peters finished one shot ahead of teammate Michael Beattie, while Central's Cam Mansfield and Mack Shane, TC West freshman Henry Stachnik and Alpena's Easton Schultz all tied for third with 76.
Cam Peters and Devin Garner tied for seventh, carding 77. Garner led the Trojans JV team and was junior varsity medalist. Central senior Boston Price claimed the ninth spot and West junior Austin Stehouwer placed 10th.
All 10 TCC golfers earned a medal, six for varsity and four from JV.
TC West senior Alex Lee carded a 12th-place 81, while Cadillac sophomore Noah Traviss took 13th and Gaylord sophomore Luke Somerville placed 16th.
Central is in the midst of a very busy part of its schedule, playing Saturday in the second round of the Oiler 36 at the PohlCat in Mount Pleasant, Monday at the Tullymore Invitational in Stanwood, then Wednesday in Gaylord.
The Trojans host a Big North Conference meet May 22 as part of the Traverse City Central Invitational, which features the entire BNC field plus teams such as TC St. Francis, TC Christian, Grand Traverse Academy, Glen Lake and Cheboygan at the Traverse City Country Club. The BNC finals are May 24 at the Gaylord Country Club.
BOYS GOLF
Manistee wins tri by 39 shots
Team scores: 1. Manistee 177; 2. Farwell 216; 3. Reed City 234.
Manistee leaders: 1. Jacob Scharp 37; 2. Braydon Sorenson 42; 3. Max Scharp 47; 6. Trevor Haag 51; 7. Kane Black 54; T-10. Landon Black 56.
McBain NMC wins 1st leg of Missaukee Cup
Team scores (Missaukee GC): 1. McBain Northern Michigan Christian 165; 2. Lake City 205; 3. McBain 230.
NMC leaders: 1. Titus Best 39; 2. Dries VanNoord 41; 3. Blair DeZeeuw 42; T-4. Emmitt Baas 43; T-4. Cameron Baas 43; 6. Suranard Kumkanab 45; T-7. Tristan Hill 46; 10. Blake DeZeeuw 48.
Lake City leaders: 9. Teague Helsel 47; 12. Hunter Geiger 51.
McBain leaders: T-7. Braylon Price 46; 13. Cason Witbeck 52.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC Central 3
Alpena 1
TC Central (6-7-2, 4-1-2 Big North): Emma Jo Paprenec goal, assist; Iali Rodenroth goal; Elizabeth Thaxton goal; Addy Booher assist; Calla Beherman assist; Amelia Jordan 3 saves; Trojans pull into 1st place in BNC ahead of Petoskey (3-0-5, 2-0-5 BNC) and TC West (7-4-2, 4-2-1 BNC).
UP NEXT: Central hosts Cadillac at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Buckley 7
Roscommon 0
Buckley (4-5-2): Maddie Chilson hat trick (2nd of season); Taylor Yuresko 2 goals; Avalon Valentine goal; Amelia Valentine goal; Emma Cooper assist; Maddi Sladek 5 saves; Grace King 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears visit Glen Lake, Monday.
TENNIS
GR NorthPointe 5
TC St. Francis 3
TCSF winners: Mary-Kate Ansley (2S) 6-0 , 6-0; Ava Pomaranski (3S) 3-6, 6-4, 13-11; Audrey Lee (4S) 6-0 , 6-1.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.