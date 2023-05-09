TRAVERSE CITY — A home dual track and field meet went Traverse City Central’s way as the Trojans won both the both and girls divisions against Big North Conference foe Cadillac on Tuesday.
TC Central won the boys competition by a score of 99-38, but the girls side was much closer as the Trojans nabbed just a one-point win, 66-65.
The Trojan boys earned wins in 13 of the 17 events, including Alex Bocardo (100-meters, 11.36 seconds; 200m, 23.47); Joe Muha (400m, 52.39; 3200m, 10:31.54); Caleb Kellers (800m, 2:04.24); Micah Bauer (1600m, 4:26.95); RJ McCuien (110m hurdles, 15.77; 300m hurdles 43.26; long jump, 19-8.5); the 4x100 relay team of Bocardo, Seamus Dye, Bubba Moore and McCuien (44.49); the 4x400 team of Lukas Reimers, Kaiden Morey, Shiloh Gersenson and Quinten Henderson (3:37.79); Kyle Roeters (high jump, 5-8); and Ryan Stawski (pole vault, 13-3).
The Cadillac boys picked up wins from the 4x200 team of Logan Tuck, Reed King, Derek Rood and Connor Vermeulen (1:35.12); the 4x800 team of Ethan Nicholas, JJ Mahan, Andrew Elmore and Alex Gebhard (9:36.58); Connor Anderson (shot put, 42-3.5); and Ryan Sanders (discus, 128-4).
Although the Vikings girls won more events (nine) than the Trojans (seven), TC Central managed to win by the slimmest of margins.
Wins for Cadillac came from Madisyn Lundquist (200m, 27.0; pole vault, 10-3); Brooklynn Brown (1600m, 5:23.74); Alisia Pedrin (3200m, 15:03.38); the 4x100 team of Emily Anway, Lundquist, Avery Meyer and Hanah Johnson (51.82); the 4x200 team of Anway, Meyer, Lundquist and Johnson (1:48.41); Makenzie Johns (shot put, 38-11; discus, 111-11); and Reina McMahon (high jump, 4-10).
The Trojans got victories from Elizabeth Galbraith (100m, 13.46); Grace Galbraith (400m, 1:06.4); Ella Kirkwood (800m, 2:23.53); Annika Powis (100m hurdles, 17.01; long jump, 14-8.5); Carmen Mannor (300m hurdles, 54.83); and the 4x400 team of Kathleen Venhuizen, Lola Reimers, Kirkwood and Alexis Ball (4:20.11).
GIRLS SOCCER
Elk Rapids 4
Leland 1
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 4 goals; Kendall Standfest 2 assists; Allison Frank 1 assist; Lily Morton 1 assist; Jorja Jenema 2 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (14-0-1, 7-0 Lake Michigan) head to Grayling on Thursday. The Comets (6-3-1, 6-1-1 Northwest) host Kingsley on Thursday.
Boyne City 4
McBain NMC 1
Boyne City: Kensy Wilson 2 goals; Ella Walsh 1 goal; Mira Hauger 1 goal; Brook Williams 1 assist, Elly Day 1 assist; Lily Scherbing 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (8-1-2, 6-1-2 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix on Monday. The Comets (9-2, 8-1 Northern Michigan) host Cheboygan on Thursday.
Grayling 5
Kingsley 2
Kingsley: Bailey Charter 2 goals; Moria Martz 1 assist; Isabell Peltier 1 assist; Claire Dutton 16 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (6-7-1, 4-7-1 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Thursday. The Stags (3-8-1, Northwest 2-3-1) head to Leland at Kingsley.
GIRLS TENNIS
TC West 8
Alpena 0
Singles: (1) Ashley Beeler def. Bekah Carlson (6-1, 6-1); (2) Anna Elmquest def. Aliccia Carroll (6-0, 7-5); (3) Sara Elliott def. Audrey Decker (6-2, 6-3); (4) Ellie Gruber def. Stephanie Nowland (6-1, 6-2).
Doubles: (1) Wave Spence/Lilli Cerny def. Avery Connor/Prashali Chhapamohan (6-1, 6-1); (2) Anna Sperry/Calli Hathaway def. Madison Tolan/Gracie Tulgetska (6-2, 6-0); (3) Mia Hoffman/Sonjena Hart def. Kaylie Hincka/Megan Brown (6-1, 6-1); (4) Meg Barnum/Lily Alvarado def. Keygan Harrell/Addison Burrone (6-0, 6-1).
TRACK & FIELD
East Jordan girls win Joburg Invite
JOHANNESBURG — The East Jordan varsity girls track and field team fended off Grand Traverse Academy to win the Johannesburg-Lewiston Invitational on Tuesday.
The Red Devils scored 100.5 points in the girls division to top the runner-up Mustangs’ 96. The host Cardinals finished third with 79.
On the boys side, Pickford won followed by Harbor Springs and East Jordan.
Area girls winners included June Kirkpatrick (EJ) in the 400m; Petra Foote (GTA) in the 800m; Allie Nowak (JL) in the 1600m; Olivia Gust (North Trails) in the 3200m; Rosalina Gascho (JL) in the 100m hurdles; Madelyn Hardy (EJ) in the 300m hurdles; Kirkpatrick, Sophie Snyder, Caitlyn Burks and Sydney Guerriero (EJ) in the 4x100; Grace Thorpe, Savanah Maki, Penny Boyle, Claire Ranney (HS) in the 4x200; Tara Shouldice, Ranney, Boyle, Thorpe (HS) in the 4x400; Yolanda Gascho, Rosalinda Gascho, Madalyn Agren, Nowak (JL) in the 4x800; Becca Anger (MNC) in the pole vault; and Hardy (EJ) in the long jump.
Area boys winners were Jeremiah Witt (JL) in the 800m; Black Fox (JL) in the 1600m; Cal Benjamin (HS) in the 3200m; Daniel Ziebarth, Harry Hague, Logan Shooks, Braylan Grybauskas (EJ) in the 4x100; Jaymes Wildfong, Devan Hale, Aiden Dixon, Elijah Westcott (Mancelona) in the 4x400; Teddy Kreiger, Trevor Clarke, Kenry Kruzel, Logan Kihnke (HS) in the 4x800; Jayden Hanson (Bellaire) in the shot put; Wesley Pennington (EJ) in the discus; Levi Schultz (GTA) in the high jump; and Brady Keiser (HS) in the long jump.
Gaylord girls win home meet
GAYLORD — The host Gaylord Blue Devils won the girls division of their quad meet against Ogemaw Heights, Alpena and Charlevoix on Tuesday.
On the boys side, Alpena won with Ogemaw in second, Charlevoix in third and Gaylord in fourth.
Area girls winners from Gaylord included Ana Fortier (100m, 13.13; 200m, 27.26); Katie Berkshire (800m, 2:26.57); Lauren Rigney (300m hurdles, 50.61); the relay team of Lily Palmer, Skylee Ames, Rigney and Fortier (4x100, 52.95; 4x200, 1:51.99); the team of Ames, Lily Sargent, Berkshire and Rigney (4x400, 4:28.25); Ella Moylan (shot put, 32-5.75; discus, 99-10); and Ivy Roberts (high jump, 4-10).
Charlevoix had wins from Maya Rohrer (1600m, 6:11.97); Laina Sladics (3200m, 12:23.48); and Kate Wood (pole vault, 8-6).
The Gaylord boys got wins from the relay team of Kamerson Pearce, Hayden Groves, Kaven Cole and Michael Cheek (4x200, 1:37.15); Gage Looker (shot put, 50-3); and Cheek (long jump, 19-6).
The Charlevoix boys’ only win came from Brady Jess in the pole vault at 11-6.
Manistee girls big winners in WMC meet
MANISTEE — The Manistee girls varsity track and field team continued its strong performance against Whitehall in a home dual meet Tuesday.
Manistee won 10 events on the girls side and took three win on the boys side.
Girls winners for Manistee included Audrey Huizinga (400m, 1:04.68); Cecilia Postma (1600m, 5:29.7); Lindsey Gardner (100m hurdles, 19.4); Alayna Edmondson (300m hurdles, 56.11); the 4x100 team of Ashtyn Janis, Edmondson, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman (54.13); the 4x200 team of Janis, Huizinga, Lorena Dudas and Zimmerman (1:58.7); the 4x400 team of McCarthy, Gardner, Huizinga and Zimmerman (4:30.21); McCarthy (high jump, 5-0); Gege Hansen (pole vault, 8-0); and Janis (long jump, 14-5.75).
The three Manistee boys wins came from Jack O’Donnell (3200m, 10:41.96); and Caius Johns (shot put, 40-3; discus, 137-11).
McBain NMC picks up wins Highland meet
BEAL CITY — The McBain Northern Michigan Christian boys track and field team tallied four wins at the Highland Conference meet at Beal City on Tuesday.
The Comets got wins from the relay team of Isaac Bowden, Collin DeKam, Nathan Eisenga and Tucker Tossey (4x200, 1:37.99; 4x400, 3:47.57) as well as Eiseinga in the high jump (5-10) and Bowden in the pole vault (13-8).
BOYS GOLF
Tawas Bogey Indoor Invite
Venue: Red Hawk Golf Course
Area team scores: 4. Manistee 342; 5. Traverse City St. Francis 344.
Top area finishers: 5. Jacob Scharp (MAN) 80; 6. David Ansley (SF) 81; 12. Lewis Walter (SF) 83; 19. Braydon Sorenson (MAN) 86.
Bear Lake 9-Hole Scramble
Venue: Bear Lake Highlands
Team scores: Pentwater 164; Mesick 219; Bear Lake 232.
Top area finishers: 6. Connor Wojceichowski (BL) 45; 8. Diego Ham (ME) 50; 9. Isaac Pfister (ME) 55; 10. Andrew Spencer (ME) 56; 10. Caleb Forward (BL) 56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.