TRAVERSE CITY — Wednesday night at Traverse City Central was a night of celebration.
Not only did the Trojans celebrate a sweep over Big North Conference foe Alpena — 25-14, 25-12, 25-17 — to remain tied for first place in the BNC, they also celebrated the fine careers of seniors Lily Briggs, Catelyn Heethuis and Kate McCrary. Briggs led the gymnasium in a stunning rendition of the National Anthem before the game and was accompanied by the entire team as they sung in unison.
And then they played in unison on the court.
Briggs was a standout on defense and had 14 digs to go along with one service points. Heethius had seven digs, 10 kills, an ace and a dozen service points. McCrary had three digs and a box of a dozen kills.
Leading the offense was Elyse Heffner, who had 14 kills, a dig, an ace and four blocks. Setter Marley Richmond posted 37 assists, five digs, an ace and seven service points. Libero Natalie Bourdo had a baker's dozen in the digs department.
Central got special defensive contributions from Addy Booher, who had eight digs, a pair of aces, five service points and rocked the game-winning kill to finish off the Wildcats. Audrey Parker also had five digs, an ace and two service points.
The Trojans are 8-1 in conference, tied with Cadillac, and improve to 25-7-4 overall.
The Trojans' freshmen team also swept Alpena — 25-9, 25-11, 25-10. Kylie Ball and Sable Danker lead in kills. Danker also had three blocks. Vienna Moore was Central's serving standout, and Marlie McGregor was the defensive standout.
The Trojans host the ABCD quad featuring Kingsley, Traverse City St. Francis and Leland on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS
TC Christian 3
Boyne City 1
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck 1 goal, 2 assists; Preston Jaworski 2 goals, 1 assist.
Boyne City: Kacey Gray 6 saves; Logan Lloyd 1 goal; Reese Bey 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (15-4-3) take on Elk Rapids in the Division 3 district championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Elk Rapids. The Ramblers end their season at 10-6-5.
Elk Rapids 4
Kalkaska 0
Elk Rapids: Jared Barcenas 2 goals, 1 assist; Noah Hilley 1 goal, 1 assist; Spencer Ball 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Parrish 2 assists; Ani Lugin, Koa West and Jacob McManus all played in net for the shutout.
Kalkaska:
Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 12 saves
UP NEXT: The Elks (15-7-2) battle Traverse City Christian for a Division 3 district championship at 6 p.m. Friday at Elk Rapids. The Blazers end their season at 10-10-1.
Manistee 3
Hart 2
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (16-3) wins a Division 3 district championship and moves on to play in the regional tournament hosted by Clare on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac 3
Gaylord 0
The Vikings def. the Blue Devils 25-23, 25-17, 25-18.
Cadillac: Carissa Musta 15 kills, 5 blocks; Jozz Seeley 12 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Cassie Jenema 34 assists, 6 digs, 3 kills; Brooke Ellens 11 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Macey McKeever 8 digs, 4 kills; Kenzie Johns 5 kills 2 digs; Reina McMahon 2 blocks, 1 dig.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (20-7-3, 8-1 Big North) travel to Whitehall on Thursday. The Blue Devils head to Alpena on Wednesday.
Glen Lake 3
Benzie Central 0
The Lakers def. the Huskies 25-18, 25-16, 25-14.
Glen lake: Great setting by Ava Raymond; great hitting by Olivia Mikowski, Judy Steffens, Maddie Bradford; great serving by Taylor Semple, Ella Sheffer; great defensive play by entire team.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (15-13-2, 4-2 Northwest) hosts McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday. The Huskies travel to Leland on Saturday.
Elk Rapids 3
Kalkaska 0
The Elks def. the Blazers 25, 23, 25-22, 25-10.
Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist 12 kills, 5 aces, 1 dig, 1 block; Caroline Best 8 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace, 2 digs; Lexi Moore 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Ryleigh Yocom 34 assists, 5 aces, 1 kill, 9 digs; Mattea Ball 11 digs, 2 aces; Haleigh Yocom 11 digs, 2 kills; Gaby Morton 5 kills, 2 digs; Violet Sumerix 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Chloe Taylor 2 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; Rhielynn Skrocki 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (21-15-1, 5-2 Lake Michigan) play Central Lake on Tuesday. The Blazers host Manton on Wednesday.
