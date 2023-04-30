INTERLOCHEN — Another weekend and another win for Traverse City Central as the Trojans took first place by 12 strokes at the annual Traverse City West Titan Invite at Interlochen Golf Course on Saturday.
The TC Central team of Boston Price (73), Michael Beattie (76), Graham Peters (77) and Mack Shane (77) combined to card a 303, besting the host Titans by a dozen shots to get the better of TC West in the crosstown rivalry. However, it was sophomore Titan Winslow Robinson who took home first-place honors individually, notching a 72 to beat Price by just one stroke.
"Today was a just a great day on the golf course. All of the boys played really well," Central head coach Lois McManus said. "For all six of the varsity boys to shoot in the 70s, that's pretty remarkable."
Along with Robinson's 72, the Titans combined to shoot a 315 for second place thanks to the efforts of Austin Stehouwer (79), Henry Stachnik (80) and Alex Lee (84). Alpena finished in third with a 342 followed by Cheboygan (362), the TC Central JV team (369), Petoskey (374), Gaylord (377), the TC West JV team (379), Cadillac (382), the Alpena JV team (413), Traverse City Christian (419), the Cadillac JV team (439), Grand Traverse Academy (451), the Petoskey JV team (490) and the Gaylord JV team (523).
Aside from Robinson in first and Price in second, the remainder of the top 10 individual golfers included Beattie in third, Peters and Shane in fourth, TC Central's Cam Peters and Cameron Mansfield tied for sixth with 78s, Stehouwer in eighth, Stachnik in ninth, and Alpena's Gavin Hamp alone in 10th with an 82.
Petoskey's top performer was Max Faulkner with an 84. Luke Somerville shot a 91 to lead Gaylord. Cadillac was paced by Noah Traviss' 84. Joey Mirabelli carded an 87 to lead TC Christian, and Marcus Long paced GT Academy with a 104.
LACROSSE
TC United notches 2 wins at home tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — Home-field advantage was certainly on display Saturday at Thirlby Field as the Traverse City United grabbed two impressive wins in their round-robin tournament.
The United improved to 8-3 with victories over Grand Rapids Christian by a 10-7 final in their morning contest and then a 24-8 blowout win against Midland in the afternoon match.
In the United's win over GR Christian, Gavin Hysell had three goals and one assist, Caleb Lewandowski had three goals and four assists, Jackson Dobreff had two goals and two assists, Sam Tursman and Kyan Glassner each had one goal. Remy Soper won 11 faceoffs. Ethan Gerber got the win in cage and made seven saves. Conor Kinsey came on in relief and had four saves, and Tobin Derks had one save. Koleton Ritola and Ty Cooper led the defense.
In the Midland game, Hysell reached doubled digits with 10 goals and a pair of assists. His effort was buoyed by Lewandowski with one goal and nine assists, Dobreff with one goal and one assist, Jack Schripsema with one goal and one assist, Soper with one goal and one assist, Spencer Gerber with a goal, Ryan Grubbs with two goals and one assist, Josh Vezza with one goal, Collin Benedict with one goal, Tyler Cooper with one goal, Finn Gallagher with one goal, Glassner with two goals, and Ethan Gerber with one goal and the win in cage with five saves. Kinsey had four saves in relief. Derks and Syrus Ritola led the defense.
United head coach Liberty Provost said it was nice not having to get on a bus for two-and-a-half hours to play games after his team had a stretch of five road games in 10 days.
"Any home game is fun," he said. "Two good wins. We'll take it."
Provost also said his team has cleaned up their play in the last week and playing a smarter brand of lacrosse.
"We're always going to take a couple penalties, but they were legitimate hustle penalties today," he said. "We'll live with those when they're in the moment, and we played better and more focused this week."
The United go on a stretch of three games in four days starting Friday with Warren De La Salle and then Midland Dow on Saturday and Ada Forest Hills Eastern on the road May 8.
SOCCER
Bingham scores 100th goal as Elks go 3-0
Elk Rapids 3, Alpena 0: Lauren Bingham 2 goals, assist; Kendall Standfest goal, assist; Jorja Jenema 5 saves.
Elk Rapids 3, Marquette 2: Bingham goal (to hit 100 in 3-year varsity career), 2 assists; Sierra Boilore 2 goals, assist; Jenema 3 saves.
Elk Rapids 8, Harbor Springs 0: Bingham 5 goals; Standfest 2 goals; Sofie Bellner goal, assist; Elizabeth Pike assist; Nora Wnek assist; Miriam Ribera assist; Jenema 2 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (9-0-1) host Sault Ste. Marie, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 1
Suttons Bay 0
TC St. Francis: Sydney Peters goal; Lilianna David assist; Paisleigh Upshaw 6 saves; defense led by Reese Muma, Mary Kate Carroll, Grace Rowe, Adrianna Spranger.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (4-2-1, 2-2 Lake Michigan) play Glen Lake, Monday.
Dexter wins TC Central Invite
Team scores: Dexter 2, TC Central 1; Dexter 0, Farmington Hills Mercy 0; Farmington Hills Mercy 1, TC Central 0.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-7-1) host Alpena at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, varsity only.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis wins quad
Team scores: TC St. Francis 18; Jackson Lumen Christi 13; North Muskegon 11; Elk Rapids 6.
Area flight winners: Mary-Kate Ansley (SF), #2 singles; Ava Pomaranski (SF), #3 singles; Audrey Lee (SF), #4 singles; Lizzie Frederick/Abby Corpus (SF), #2 doubles.
