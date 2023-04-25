TRAVERSE CITY — Tennis Tuesday proved quite fruitful for both the Traverse City Central Trojans and the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators as both varsity girls squads pulled off sweeps of their respective opponents.
St. Francis handled business against Lake Michigan Conference foe Harbor Springs with an 8-0 win at home, and Central traveled to Big North Conference rival Alpena and also grabbed the 8-0 victory.
For the Glads, Mary Chittle won at one-singles by a 6-3, 6-1 score; Mary-Kate Ansley won at two-singles 6-1, 6-0; Ava Pomaranski won at three-singles 6-0, 6-1; Audrey Lee won at four-singles 6-1, 6-4; Lily Lurvey and Caroline Knox won at one-doubles 6-1, 2-6, 10-1; Lizzie Frederick and Abby Corpus won 6-4, 7-5; Alyssa Corpus and Elly March won at three-doubles 6-4, 6-1; and Maggie Puetz and Katrina Lee won at four-doubles 6-2, 4-6, 10-2.
The Trojans dropped just three games against the Wildcats as Phoebe Walker won at one-singles 6-0, 6-1; Alexis Smith won at two-singles 6-0, 6-0; Keira Wesley won at three-singles 6-0, 6-0; Abby Pfannenstiel won at four-singles 6-0, 6-1; Isabella Fochtman and Natalie Bourdo won at one-doubles 6-0, 6-0; Wren Walker and Aili Brockmiller won at two-doubles 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Parker and Carly Galsterer won at three-doubles 6-0, 6-1; and Annie Goldkuhle and Kathryn Wade won at four-doubles 6-0, 6-0.
BASEBALL
Glen Lake 10 16
Frankfort 0 1
Glen Lake: Benji Allen (W) no-hitter, 14 K, 3 BB, 2 H, 2 RBI; Cooper Bufalini (W) 1 HA, 10 K, BB; Peter Gelsinger 2 H, 2 RBI; Noah Lamb 5 H, 5 RBI; Neil Ihme 2 H, 2 RBI; Aiden Gokey 2 H, 2 RBI; Michael Galla 2 H.
Buckley 4 1
Suttons Bay 3 9
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak (W) 6 IP, 5 HA, 2 ER, 11 K, H, R; Tyler Milarch H, R, RBI; Coy Breithaupt H, RBI; Braden Melville H, R; Aaron Frasier RBI.
Suttons Bay: Lucas Gordon (W) 2 HA, 11 K, 3 H, 3B, RBI; Tyler Porter 3 H, RBI, 2 R; Ian Botruff 2 H, R, RBI; Graham Martin H, RBI; Davin Aguilar H, R, 2 RBI.
Grayling 10 12
Harrison 8 9
Grayling: Alex Hager (W); Aydden Clark (W) 2 IP, 1 HA, ER; Corbin Allen (S) 2 IP, 3 K, 4 H, 7 R, 4 SB; Cole Dickie (S) 1 IP, 2K, 3 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Jake Hartman 3 H, 3 RBI; Trevor Cvitkovich 4 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Jake Huspen 2 H, 5 RBI.
Kingsley 8 6
Benzie Central 3 0
Kingsley: Justin Grahn (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, ER, 12 K; Eli Graves 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Owen Buning 2 H, 2 R; Zach Middleton H, RBI; Bode Bielas H, R, RBI; Noah Scribner H, 2 RBI; Gavin Merchant R, RBI.
Benzie Central: Wyatt Noffsinger 5 IP, 2 K; Dan Wallington 2 H; Steve Barron 2B, RBI; Lane Sanchez H, RBI; Dominic Lopez H.
SOFTBALL
Buckley 15 15
Suttons Bay 4 0
Buckley: Kayla Milarch (W), 5 IP, 4 HA, 5 K; 2 HR; Maddie Chilson (W) 3 IP, 7 K, 2H, ITP HR; Abbie McIntyre 5 H; Taylor Matthews HR.
Suttons Bay: Hannah Gordon 2 H, 2 R; Amelia Kempf H, R; Natalee Anderson H; Bekka Grant R.
Alpena 20 Cadillac 2
Cadillac: Chloe Lijewski 2 H, 2 R; Layke Sims H, RBI; Lorna Little H, RBI.
Kalkaska 11 15 Mesick 1 0
Kalkaska: Michelle Michelin (W) 5 IP, 1 HA, 13 K (reached 200 career Ks), 3-R HR; Alyssa Colvin (W), 7K, H, R, RBI; London Birgy 4 H, R, 3 RBI; Maddie Birgy H, R; Brooklyn Whiteford 2 R; Ruby Short 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Sarah Morgan R, RBI; Jaycee Mitchell 2B.
Kingsley 15 10 Benzie Central 0 4
Kingsley: Grace Lewis (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 8 K, 5 H, 6 R, 6 RBI; Sierra Billiau (W) 3 IP, 2 ER, 3 K, H, 2 RBI; Allie Hawkins 4 H, 7 R, 2 RBI; Hannah Grahn 2 H, 6 R; Alyssa Hamilton 3 H, 3 R; Jaden Sinkes 3 H, 4 R, 5 RBI; Ashley Folkersma 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Hannah Strang H, RBI; Abby Scarbrough H, RBI; AdeLynn Town 2 H, 2 RBI; Maddy Chappel H, 2 R, RBI.
Benzie Central: Grace Heiges H; Maraya Mosher H; Autumn Wallington 2 H; Mya Heinz 2 H, RBI; Lily Grandstaff 2-R HR.
Glen Lake 10 8 Onekama 2 12
Glen Lake: Annabelle Roach (W) 6 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 4 K; Jessie Pugh 2 R; Olivia Mikowski H, R, RBI; Shea S H, 2 R, RBI; Chloe Crick H, R, RBI.
Onekama: Ava Mauntler (W) 6 IP, 7 HA, 1 K, H, 2 R; Cheryl Showalter 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Hailey Hart 2 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Heather Zielinski H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Carly Bennett RBI.
Joburg 8 13 Onaway 0 3
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, 18 K, 3 H, HR, 4 R, 4 RBI; Chloe Ferguson (W) 3 IP, 3 HA, 2 ER; Jaeden Briley 2 H, 5 RBI, 2 R; Jocelyn Tobias 2 RBI; Gloria House 2 H, 3R.
LACROSSE
TC United 15 Petoskey 9
Traverse City United (6-3): Gavin Hysell 7 goals, 2 assists; Jackson Dobreff 2 goals; Caleb Lewandowski 5 goals, 4 assists; Remy Soper 1 goal, won 16 faceoffs; Kurt Sheahen 1 goal; Kyan Glassner 1 goal; Finn Gallagher 1 goal; Ethan Gerber 6 saves; Connor Kinsey 5 saves; Koleton Ritola and Ty Cooper led on defense.
UP NEXT: The United host the TCU Tournament at Thirlby Field on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC Central 0 Petoskey 0
Traverse City Central: Amelia Jordan 4 saves.
TC West 1 Gaylord 1
Traverse City West: Avery Plummer 1 goal; Beatrick Rooks 1 assist; Gwen Allore 8 saves.
Leland 3 Glen Lake 1
Leland: Mallory Lowe 1 goal; Sutton Leiter 1 assist; Addi Waskiewicz 2 goals; Elli Miller 6 saves.
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 1 goal; Paige Steffke 1 assist; Ashley Croff 4 saves.
McBain NMC 7 Brethren 0
No stats reported.
TRACK & FIELD
Red Devils win LMC quad
BOYNE CITY — East Jordan took home the team titles for both the boys and girls at Tuesday’s Lake Michigan Conference quad meet at Boyne City.
The Red Devil boys won with 95 points to Kalkaska’s 78, Boyne City’s 49 and Traverse City St. Francis’ 23. On the girls side, East Jordan won with 93 followed by Kalkaska with 85, Boyne with 46 and St. Francis with 29.
Logan Shooks won four events for East Jordan, taking first in the 200 meters as well as the the 110m and 300m hurdles and the 4x100m relay.
Kalkaska won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 boys relays, and Gavin Guggemos grabbed wins in the 1600m and 3200m runs for the Blazers.
East Jordan’s June Kirkpatrick was a multi-event winner, taking gold in the 200m and 400m as well as the long jump. Teammate Madelyn Hardy won the 100m and 300m hurdles.
The Blazers won the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 girls relays, and St. Francis’s Kate Classens took home first place in both throwing events to win the shot put and discus.
Central Lake, North Trails compete at Bulldog Invite
INLAND LAKES — Central Lake’s Liberty Perry won the 100- and 200-meter dashes as she was the only area athlete to take home gold at the Inland Lakes Bulldog Invitational on Tuesday.
Perry won the 100 with a time of 13.74 seconds and nabbed gold in the 200 with a season-best time of 28.14.
Manistee girls dominate WMC meet
MUSKEGON — The Manistee varsity girls track and field team was nothing short of dominant in Tuesday’s West Michigan Conference meet at Oakridge High School, winning 14 of the 17 events.
Picking up wins were Lacey Zimmerman (100m); Audrey Huizinga (200m, 400m); Georgia Haag (800m); Cecilia Postma (1600m, 3200m); Alayna Edmondson (300m hurdles); all four relay teams (4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800) made up of some combination of Ashytn Janis, Edmondson, Libby McCarthy, Zimmerman, Huizinga, Postma, Haag, Lindsey Gardner and Gabrielle Senters; Brooke Jankwietz (shot put); Madalyn Wayward (discus); and McCarthy (high jump).
The Manistee boys got wins from Christian Schramski (3200m) and Caius Johns (discus).
BOYS GOLF
Mesick, Bear Lake finish behind Pentwater
Venue: Antioch Hills Golf Club
Team scores: Pentwater 170; Mesick 239; Bear Lake 261
Top area finishers: 4. Connor Wojceichowski (BL) 43; 8. Diego Ham (MES) 49; 9. Isaac Pfister (MES) 51; 10. Caleb Forward (BL) 67.
