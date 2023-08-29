ACME — The Traverse City Central Trojans got the best of both the Gladiators and the Northmen as they won the Traverse City St. Francis boys varsity tennis tri Tuesday.
Central toppled the host Gladiators by a 5-3 final and knocked off Petoskey 6-2 at the Grand Traverse Resort and the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA to claim the title for the second straight year.
In the Trojans' matchup against St. Francis, Central got wins at three-singles from Cody Wall defeating William Gibbons (6-2, 6-0) and then swept all four doubles flights.
At one-doubles, Alden King and Max Betten took down David Ansley and Eli Schmude (6-2, 6-2). Two-doubles went to Caden Kowal and Sam Galoci over Max King and Will Sutton (7-5, 6-2). Asher Petersen and Finn Fisher won three-doubles against Brady Thelen and Casey Jackson (6-0, 6-2). And at four-doubles, Lander Coonrod and Oliver Schrock defeated Carson Poole and Quinten Musgrave (4-6, 7-6, 10-2).
St. Francis took three of the four singles flights at Owen Jackson knocked off Riley White (6-1, 6-2) at one-singles, Chris Bobrowski bested Alex Lamphier at two-singles (6-1, 6-0), and Luke Bobrowski beat Helly Taylor (6-2, 6-1).
In the Trojans' matchup against Big North Conference foe Petoskey, they won two of the four singles flights and then swept the doubles competition again. Lamphier defeated Zealan Abbitt (6-1, 6-1) in two-singles, and Wall took down Collin Brantly (6-3, 3-6, 10-7) at three-singles.
In doubles action, King and Betten defeated Max Faulkner and Luke Bailey (6-2, 4-6, 10-6) in one-doubles, Kowal and Galoci beat Caleb Knickerbocker and Martin Howard (6-1, 6-2) in two-doubles, Petersen and Fisher bested Clark Tarachas and Cole Willison (6-4, 6-2) in three-doubles, and then Coonrod and Schrock took down William Rogier and Jack Dumas (4-6, 7-6, 11-9) in four-doubles.
Petoskey's two wins came in singles play as Elijah Rindfusz defeated White (6-0, 6-1), and Brian Tang beat Helly Taylor (6-0, 6-2).
The Gladiators and Northmen split their matchup, each winning four flights.
St. Francis got wins from Jackson at one-singles over Rindfusz (7-5, 6-3), Chris Bobrowski at two-singles over Abbitt (6-0, 6-0), Thelen and Jackson at three-doubles over Willison and Tarachas (7-5, 6-3), and Poole and Musgrave at four-doubles over Rogier and Dumas (6-1, 6-3).
Petoskey's wins came from Brantly over Gibbons at three-singles (6-1, 6-2), Tang over Luke Bobrowski at four-singles (7-5, 6-2), Faulkner and Bailey over Schmude and Ansley at one-doubles (6-2, 6-3), and Knickerbocker and Howard over King and Sutton at two-doubles (6-1, 6-2).
VOLLEYBALL
Huskies victorious in home tri
BENZONIA — Benzie Central welcomed Traverse City Christian and Farwell into the Huskies' home gym Tuesday and claimed victory against both the Sabres and the Eagles two sweep the varsity volleyball tri meet.
Benzie took down Farwell 25-18 and 25-17 and bested TC Christian 25-20, 25-16. The Sabres were victorious against Farwell, winning that match 25-18, 25-18.
Benzie Central was led by Ava Bechler (11 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Flora Zickert (7 kills, 5 aces), Emma Brooks (3 aces, 16 digs), Maddy Stewart (4 digs, 27 assists, 5 aces), Kara Johnson (5 kills, 6 aces), Scarlett Ramirez (2 kills, 4 blocks) and Grace Heiges (6 blocks, 5 aces, 4 kills).
The Huskies (11-2) travel to Buckley on Tuesday to start Northwest Conference play, and the Sabres (2-3) host Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
Elks beat Cardinals, Bobcats
Elk Rapids def. Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-15, 25-15; def. Houghton Lake 25-16, 25-14
Elk Rapids: Caroline Best 17 kills, 6 aces; Violet Sumerix 7 kills, 4 aces; Gaby Morton 6 kills, 2 aces, 6 blocks; Rhielynn Skrocki 6 kills, 2 blocks; Haleigh Yocom 16 assists, 4 aces; Ashley McCann 14 assists.
UP NEXT: The Elks (3-6-1) travel to Harbor Springs on Sept. 7. The Cardinals head to Mancelona on Sept. 12.
East Jordan 3
Mancelona 2
The Red Devils def. Mancelona 28-25, 25-10, 18-25, 19-25, 15-11.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils travel to Grayling on Sept. 7. Mancelona heads to Boyne City on Thursday.
McBain splits against Glen Lake, Kingsley
McBain: def. Glen Lake 25-13, 28-30, 15-10; lost to Kingsley (12-25, 13-25)
McBain: Gwyneth VerBerkmoes 23 kills, 16/16 serving, 2 aces, 1 block, 6 digs; Ayla Fredin 11 Kills, 92% serving, 2 aces, 4 digs; Madison Ochampaugh 36 assists, 100% serving, 1 block, 8 digs; Isabel Rozeveld 4 kills, 1 block.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-9-1) travel to Cadillac on Sept. 11.
Eagles go 1-1 against Marion, McBain NMC
Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Marion 25-13, 25-13; lost to McBain Northern Michigan Christian 13-25, 25-18, 5-15.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 29 kills, 5 aces; Cathryn Mikowski 12 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces; Maggie Ursu 3 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs; Kyla Barnowski 4 kills, 3 digs; Della Bunek 46 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (5-6-2) host Onekama on Thursday. The Comets welcome Pine River on Sept. 12.
Hillman 3
Gaylord SM 0
Hillman def. Gaylord St. Mary 25-22, 25-8, 25-20.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel to Harbor Springs on Thursday.
Mason CC 2
Brethren 0
Mason County Central def. Brethren 19-25, 15-25.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (0-3) travel to Manistee Catholic Central on Sept. 7.
BOYS SOCCER
Harbor Springs 7
Cadillac 0
UP NEXT: The Rams (5-2) host Elk Rapids on Thursday. The Vikings (0-4) head to Suttons Bay on Thursday.
Leland 5
Gaylord 1
Leland: Max Waldrup 1 goal; Nano Creamer 1 goal, 2 assists; Adrian Spencer 1 goal; Talan Graham 1 goal; Liam Waskiewicz 1 goal; Jimmy D. Alpi 2 saves, 1 assist; Colby Connor 1 assist; Ravello Smith 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-2) head to Buckley on Sept. 6. The Blue Devils (1-2-3) travel to Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
Ludington 4
Petoskey 1
UP NEXT: The Northmen (2-5-2) host Gaylord on Sept. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.