TRAVERSE CITY — Tuesday was a good day on the courts for Traverse City Central as the varsity girls tennis team picked up the 8-0 sweep at home against Cadillac in Big North Conference action.
Phoebe Walker topped Haylee Groen in one-singles by a 6-1, 6-0 final. At two-doubles, Alexis Smith defeated Jaylyn Hamilton by a 6-4, 6-1 decision. Audrey Parker picked up a win a three-singles with a 6-2, 6-1 decision over Ellery Schaefer. At four-singles, Abby Pfannenstiel defeated Sara Dutman by a 6-2, 6-2 final.
In one-doubles action, Isabella Fochtman and Natalie Bourdo knocked off Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens 6-0, 6-2. In two-doubles, Ween Walker and Aili Brockmiller defeated Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl 1-6, 6-0, 6-4. The three-doubles tandem of Carly Galsterer and Keira Wesley took down Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker 6-3, 6-1. And at four-doubles, it was Annie Goldkuhle and Kathryn Wade defeating Katie Graham and Donna Hoynh by a 6-4, 6-2 final.
“Today was good,” Central head coach Lisa Seymour said. “We were prepared for it, and I think we did pretty much as expected because we knew what was going to be coming at us.”
Seymour said the Trojans look at these early-season matches almost like exhibitions to see what is out there in the division.
“We’re playing for regionals and states,” she said. “The girls are playing really tough. We’re growing and developing chemistry.”
Central is off to a good start this season. The Trojans played some stiff competition in Novi and Eisenhower among several other squads over the weekend, finishing third with 10 points. Walker picked up the victory at one-singles in that tournament.
“We played those teams tough in all of the flights,” Seymour said.
The Trojans, who are ranked 10th in Division 1, travel to Midland Dow for a quad Wednesday with the Chemics and Division 2 top-10 teams Birmingham Seaholm and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. Seymour said they are looking forward to playing some more top competition.
“Last year, we weren’t ranked at all, and we ended up eighth in the state,” Seymour said. “That weekly accolade is great to have that recognition, but that is not what drives us. Each match drives us as we prepare for regionals and states.”
BASEBALL
Charlevoix 13 12
Benzie Central 0 2
Charlevoix (6-1-1): Bryce Johnson (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 8K; Patrick Sterrett 5 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Troy Nickel 4 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Aiden Speigl 5 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Owen Waha 4 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Hunter Lemerand 2 H, 4 R, RBI; Emmett Bergman (W) 4 IP, 2 HA, 4K, 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Jack Jarema 2 H, 2 R, 4 RBI.
Benzie Central (1-5): Dominic Lopez 2 H, RBI; Tegan Chickey H; Evan Chandler H; Alberto Lopez RBI.
Gaylord 6 0
Gladwin 6 2
Gaylord (7-4-1): Torino Lamerato H, R, RBI; Aidan Locker H, RBI; Will Bethuy 2 RBI; Luke Enders RBI; Isaac Hopp H, 2 R, RBI
SOFTBALL
Benzie Central 5 1
Charlevoix 2 17
Benzie Central: Grace Heiges (W) 6IP, 3 HA, ER, 8K, 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Macie Jones 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Autumn Wallington 3 H, RBI; Lily Grandstaff H, RBI; Mya Heinz H, RBI.
Charlevoix (4-4): Kylie Dorst (W) 6 IP, 8 HA, R, 0 ER, 7K; Anna Kemp 2 H, HR, R, 6 RBI; Avery Kita 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Danielle Mason 3H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Haiydin Bissell 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI.
BOYS GOLF
Bulldogs, Lakers, Sabers compete at Pentwater
Golf Course: Golden Sands
Top area performers: 5. Diego Ham (Mesick) 40; 9. Connor Wojciechowski (Bear Lake) 47.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cadillac 3
Harbor Springs 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-3) host Petoskey on Thursday. The Rams (0-4-1) host Grayling on Thursday.
TRACK & FIELD
Manistee picks up multiple wins at Ludington
LUDINGTON — The Manistee girls track and field team picked up 10 wins in Tuesday’s West Michigan Conference dual at Ludington.
Lacey Zimmerman (100m); Audrey Huizinga (200m, 400m); the 4x100 relay team of Ashtyn Janis, Alayna Edmondson, Libby McCarthy and Zimmerman; the 4x200 relay of Janis, Huizinga, McCarthy and Zimmerman; the 4x400 relay team of McCarthy, Edmondson, Lindsey Gardner and Huizinga; Madalyn Wayward (shot put, discus); McCarthy (high jump); and Janis (long jump) all picked up first-place victories for Manistee.
