PETOSKEY — Traverse City Central capped off its dominating season in the Big North Conference with a championship win at the conference tournament Thursday at Petoskey.
The Trojans, who swept their season slate of duals against Big North opponents leading to Thursday's championships, won seven of eight flights — taking all four doubles and winning one-, two- and four-singles — as rival Traverse City West took the other flight title at three-singles. Cadillac finished runner-up, and the Titans took third overall.
In the one-singles championship match, Phoebe Walker topped TC West's Ashley Beeler 6-0, 6-1. The two-singles title went to Alexis Smith, who beat West's Anna Elmquest in the semis 6-1, 6-1 and then Cadillac in the finals. West's Sara Elliott took home the individual gold at three singles, defeating Central's Kiera Wesley. In four-singles, Abby Pfannenstiel bested Cadillac 6-4, 6-4 in the title match.
Isabella Fochtman and Natalie Bourdo defeated Cadillac in the finals of one-doubles, dropping just five games all day. In two-doubles, Wren Walker and Aili Brockmiller defeated West's Anna Sperry and Callie Hathaway in the semis 6-3, 6-2 and then Cadillac in the finals. Audrey Parker and Carly Galsterer didn't drop a single game en route to victories over Petoskey and Cadillac to win the three-doubles title. In four-doubles, Kathryn Wade and Annie Goldkuhle posted wins against Petoskey and grabbed a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the finals against Cadillac.
"All of the girls came prepared to play," TC Central head coach Lisa Seymour said. "We have had a lot of tough matches against different styles of play from our opponents, so the girls were ready for whatever came their way. I'm proud of the fight in them and for continuing the rich tennis tradition at Traverse City Central".
Third-place TC West finished just two points shy of runner-up Cadillac. West went 1-5 against the Vikings but lost three close matches, including two that went to three sets. The Titans won four flights in the back draw.
"The girls continue to grow leaps and bounds over last year's teams," West head coach Kyle Warner said. "We're really focused on writing our own story and changing the narrative. We may not have had the points Central achieved, but we made every team earn what they deserved."
Warner praised Elliott for her championship in three-singles and going undefeated against her Big North rivals, but he said the team proved, overall, that the Titans are on the raise.
Other results from the Titans included Ellie Gruber at four-singles beating Alpena 6-2, 6-3 after losing a tough three-set match to Cadillac 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. At one-doubles, Wave Spence and Lilli Cerny won the back draw by beating Alpena 6-3, 6-0. In the three-doubles flight, Mia Hoffman and Sonjena Hart won the back draw by defeating Alpena 6-2, 6-3 after losing to Cadillac 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5). And at four-doubles, Meg Barnum and Emilia Shoemaker won the back draw with a win over Alpena 6-0, 6-2 after losing to Cadillac 7-5, 7-5.
The Titans take on Traverse City St. Francis Tuesday with a chance to finish the season with a winning record, their first since 2017.
MORE TENNIS
TC St. Francis 8
Grayling 0
Traverse City St. Francis: (1S) Mary Chittle def. Brittlynn Elliott 6-4, 6-0; (2S) Mary Kate Ansley def. Gabby Helinski 6-1, 6-0; (3S) Ava Pomaranski def. Jocelyn Millikin 6-1, 6-0; (4S) Audrey Lee def. Alyssa Haber 6-0, 6-0; (1D) Lily Lurvey/Caroline Knox def. Katie Mahatty/Jayden Partello 6-0, 6-0; (2D) Abby Corpus/Lizzie Frederick def. Makynna Holmes/Karlie Smith 6-0, 6-0; (3D) Elly March/Alyssa Corpus def. Brooklynn Laskowski/Brylee Sheldon 6-1, 6-1; (4D) Maggie Puetz/Katrina Lee def. Grace Fogle/Emma Smith 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC St. Francis 4
Charlevoix 1
Traverse City St. Francis: Lilianna David 1 goal, 1 assist; Sydney Peters 1 goal, 1 assist; Betsy Skendzel 1 goal; Riley Collins 1 goal; Paisleigh Upshaw 8 saves.
Charlevoix: Claire Scholten 1 goal; Addison Boop 12 saves.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (5-3-2, 5-3-2 Lake Michigan) host Leland on Saturday. The Rayders (6-7-1, 2-5-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Boyne City on Monday.
TC Central 1
Petoskey 1
Traverse City Central: Allie Lewis 1 goal; Tessa Petty 1 assist; Amelia Jordan 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-7-2, 3-1-2 Big North) host Alpena on Friday. Petoskey (3-0-5, 2-0-5 Big North) welcomes Muskegon Oakridge on Saturday.
TC West 1
Gaylord 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (7-4-2, 4-2-1 Big North) travel to Alpena on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (4-7-2, 2-2-2 Big North) host Cadillac on Monday.
Cadillac 1
Alpena 0
UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-9-1, 1-4-1 Big North) head to Gaylord on Monday.
Elk Rapids 7
Grayling 0
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 3 goals, 1 assist; Sierra Boilare 2 goals; Miriam Ribera 1 goal; Jorja Jenema 1 goal, 1 save; Elizabeth Pike 1 assist; Pipre Meteer 1 assist; Ally Plum 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Elks (15-0-1, 9-0 Lake Michigan) head to Charlevoix on May 18. The Vikings (6-8-1, 4-8-1 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs on Monday.
Harbor Springs 3
Oscoda 0
UP NEXT: The Rams (3-10-2, 2-4-2 Lake Michigan) play Freeland in the Petoskey Invitational on Saturday.
Leland 4
Kingsley 0
Leland: Willa Murray 1 goal; Mallory Lowe 1 goal, 1 assist; Addi Waskiewicz 1 goal; Ell Miller 1 goal; Elli Miller/Emma Serrano shutout.
Kingsley: Claire Dutton 19 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (9-3-1, 6-0-1 Northwest) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Saturday. The Stags (3-9-1, 2-4-1 Northwest) host Suttons Bay on Monday.
Ogemaw Heights 8
Brethren 0
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-10-1, 2-8-1 Northern Michigan) host Shepherd on Friday.
Manistee 1
Orchard View 0
UP NEXT: Manistee (9-3-1) travels to Whitehall on Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Lakers win NWC 9 at Wolf River
BEAR LAKE — Glen Lake, behind the first-place effort of Michael Houtteman, won the Northwest Conference 9-hole meet at Wolf River Golf Course in Bear Lake on Thursday.
Houtteman fired a 1-under 33, picking up four birdies along the way. The Lakers finished with a combined score of 150 as Blake O'Connor (38), Garrett Moss (39) and Ethan Novak (40) joined Houtteman as the Lakers' top-four scorers.
Suttons Bay finished runner-up after carding a 156 followed by Onekama in third with a 171. Kingsley was fourth, Frankfort first, and Leland and Benzie Central tied for sixth.
After Houtteman in first, Suttons Bay's Nathan Schaub and Onekama's Peyton Clouse tied for second with a 37. O'Connor and Benzie's Christien Westcott tied for fourth with a 38. Moss along with Suttons Bay's Nick Dashner and Ethan Coleman tied for sixth with a 39, and 10th place went to Novak and Onekama's Drew McIsaac at 40.
