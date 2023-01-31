MUSKEGON — Although it was Traverse City Central’s third setback of the season, the experience of playing a tough Muskegon team should help the Trojans down the road.
The Central varsity girls basketball team lost 47-39 to Muskegon in a hard-fought contest Tuesday. Lucia France, who has been playing exceptionally throughout the season and even stronger as of late, led the Trojans with 15 points.
The Trojans (11-3, 4-1 Big North) came into Tuesday’s contest as winners of two in a row after dropping a road game to Big North Conference foe and current BNC leader Petoskey on Jan. 20. They get back into BNC action Friday when they travel into hostile territory to battle crosstown rival Traverse City West as the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader. Central topped West by a 53-24 final back on Jan. 10.
Muskegon (10-5, 7-0 OK-Green), who has now won eight of their last nine games, was led by Ty’Veonna Davis with 21 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 58
Leland 16
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 17 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Olivia Mikowski 12 points, 6 rebounds; Gemma Lerchen 9 points, 8 steals; Maddie Bradford 7 points, 4 assists.
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (12-2, 9-0 Northwest) get right back into action Wednesday as they travel to Traverse City St. Francis. The Comets (7-7, 4-5 Northwest) host Onekama on Friday.
Kingsley 55
Frankfort 40
Kingsley: Hannah Grahn 23 points, 12 rebounds; Grace Hillier 12 points, 4 steal; Grace Lewis 8 rebounds; Chris Whims 5 assists.
Frankfort: Kylee Harris 11 points; Evelyn VanTol 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (10-5, 8-1 Northwest) host Glen Lake on Friday. The Panthers (9-7, 4-4 Northwest) head to Buckley on Thursday.
Benzie Central 51
Buckley 30
Benzie Central: Kara Johnson 16 points, 8 steals; Gloria Stepanovich 11 points, 14 rebounds; Adrian Childs 11 points.
Buckley: Kayla Milarch 9 points, Aiden Harrand 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (9-5, 6-3 Northwest) host Traverse City West on Wednesday. The Bears (7-8, 2-7 Northwest) welcome Frankfort on Thursday.
Onekema 53
Suttons Bay 29
Onekema: No stats reported.
Suttons Bay: Bettyann Cornutt 16 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals; Lauren Lint 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Keeley TwoCrow 4 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks; Llesenia Crisanto 6 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (4-11, 2-7 Northwest) travel to Leland on Friday. The Norse (2-11, 0-8 Northwest) host Benzie Central on Friday.
Manistee CC 45
Mesick 19
Manistee Catholic Central: Ashley Van Aelst 11 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists; Leah Stickney 8 points, 9 rebounds; Kaylyn Johnson 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists.
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (12-3, 8-2 West Michigan D) head to Marion on Thursday. The Bulldogs (5-10, 5-7 West Michigan D) host Mason County Eastern on Thursday.
McBain NMC 36
Manton 23
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 14 points, 8 rebounds; Elly Bennett 13 points, 5 rebounds; Jada VanNoord with great defense.
Manton: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (6-7, 4-6 Highland) travel to McBain on Thursday. The Rangers (5-10, 5-7 Highland) travel to Beal City on Thursday.
Lake City 53
Pine River 20
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 23 points, 11 rebounds; Alie Bisballe 14 points, 5 rebounds; Payton Hogan 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (15-1, 10-1 Highland) host Beal City on Feb. 8.
Brethren 45
Mason Co. Eastern 20
Brethren: Alice Amstutz 12 points; Maddy Biller 10 points; Elly Sexton 9 points; Natalie Myers 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (15-1, 11-0 West Michigan D) travel to Big Rapids Crossroads on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Lake raises $3K for Weaver family
CENTRAL LAKE — On a night when the final score certainly wasn’t the most important thing, the Central Lake Trojans held a benefit bake sale and 50/50 drawing during their Orange Out game against Mancelona on Tuesday to raise funds for the Weaver family.
More than $3,000 will be donated to the children of Gerald and Tara Weaver. Gerald and Tara were killed in a car crash on Friday as they headed to their son’s basketball game in Escanaba. Dozens of schools across Michigan are holding similar fundraisers to help support the Weaver children.
Mancelona (5-8, 5-4 Ski Valley) won Tuesday’s contest 65-59 over Central Lake. Rudy Randazzo led the Ironmen with 15 points. Jason Naumcheff chipped in with 13. For Central Lake (5-8, 4-4 Ski Valley), Garrison Barrett had 22 points, and Drayten Evans had 15.
TC Bulldogs 47
GT Academy 25
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (10-6) play Cadillac Homeschool on Saturday. The Mustangs (1-10) head to Cadillac Heritage on Thursday.
Gaylord 50
Boyne City 47
Gaylord: Luke Gelow 19 points; Luke Enders 11 points; Torino Lamerato 10 points; Aidan Locker 8 points.
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Mason Wilcox 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (8-6, 1-5 Big North) host Petoskey on Friday. The Ramblers (12-2, 7-0 Lake Michigan) host East Jordan on Friday.
Petoskey 67
Charlevoix 31
Petoskey: Cade Trudeau 16 points; Shane Izzard 10 points; Michael Squires 10 points.
Charlevoix: Joe Gaffney 13 points, Troy Nickel 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (10-5, 3-3 Big North) head to Gaylord on Friday. The Rayders (2-11, 1-6 Lake Michigan) travel to Elk Rapids on Friday.
Grayling 61
Houghton Lake 46
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 21 points, 5 rebounds; Fletcher Quinlan 17 points, 11 rebounds; Maddox Mead 7 points, 6 rebounds; Tristan Demlow 4 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists; Kaleb Hall 5 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-4, 6-2 Lake Michigan) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 72
Forest Area 35
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 20 points, 8 rebounds; Brody Jeffers 19 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 blocks; Rylan Matelski 11 points, 10 rebounds.
Forest Area: Cameron Patton 15 points, 3 steals; Lucas Blankenship 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Tyler Singer 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Blake Spoor 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (13-1, 9-0 Ski Valley) head to Pellston on Friday. Forest Area (0-10, 0-9 Ski Valley) hosts Onaway on Thursday.
Mackinaw City 75
Ellsworth 69
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher, 29 points; Jacob Jenuwine 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (10-5, 4-2 Northern Lakes) head to Wolverine on Friday.
Burt Lake NMC 66
Boyne Falls 36
Boyne Falls: JT Greenier 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers (0-13, 0-10 Northern Lakes) head to Harbor Light on Friday.
Harbor Light 74
Wolverine 46
Harbor Light: Ben Hanes 21 points; David Chamberlin 16 points; Landon Jakeway 12 points, 9 steals.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (7-7, 5-2 Northern Lakes) host Boyne Falls on Friday.
St. Francis frosh 47
Kalkaska frosh 37
Traverse City St. Francis (5-6): George Heeringa 13 points; Jonathon Palacpac 9 points; Peter Gallagher 8 points.
WRESTLING
Kingsley 64
Ogemaw 9
Kingsley: 106: Alex Drury 0-1; 113: Ryan Roelofs 1-0; 120: Moira Martz 2-0; 126: Evan Trafford 1-0; 132: Gavyn Merchant 1-0 (100th win of his career); 132: Colton Goethals 1-0; 138: Jon Pearson 1-0; 138: Riely Rector 1-0; 144: Isaac Grahn 1-0; 150: Justin Grahn 1-0; 150: Tyler Unterbrink 2-0; 157: Isaiah Cosgrove 1-0; 165: Caleb Bott 1-0; 175: Kyan Fessenden 1-0; 175: Noah Walter-Reece 1-0; 190: Trenton Sweat 0-1; 215: Samuel Goethals 1-0; 285: Raymond VanDyke 1-0.
