GIRLS SOCCER
TC Central 6
Sag. Heritage 0
Traverse City Central: Camille Rucker goal, Tessa Petty 1 assist; Alexandra Lewis 1 goal; Tessa Petty 1 assist, 2 goals; Emma Jo Paprenac 1 assist, 1 goal; Elizabeth Thaxton 2 goals; Addison Booher 1 assist; Iali Rodenroth 1 assist; Amelia Jordan 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-0) host Mount Pleasant on Thursday.
Midland 5
Gaylord 1
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (0-1) travel to Saginaw Heritage on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Gladwin 12 9
Cadillac 10 0
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-2) travel to Big Rapids for a doubleheader on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Gladwin 19 21
Cadillac 0 2
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-2) welcome Kingsley on Monday for a doubleheader.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
