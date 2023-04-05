TC Central logo

GIRLS SOCCER

TC Central 6

Sag. Heritage 0

Traverse City Central: Camille Rucker goal, Tessa Petty 1 assist; Alexandra Lewis 1 goal; Tessa Petty 1 assist, 2 goals; Emma Jo Paprenac 1 assist, 1 goal; Elizabeth Thaxton 2 goals; Addison Booher 1 assist; Iali Rodenroth 1 assist; Amelia Jordan 4 saves.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-0) host Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

Midland 5

Gaylord 1

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (0-1) travel to Saginaw Heritage on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Gladwin 12 9

Cadillac 10 0

UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-2) travel to Big Rapids for a doubleheader on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Gladwin 19 21

Cadillac 0 2

UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-2) welcome Kingsley on Monday for a doubleheader.

