TRAVERSE CITY — Although there were no hats were thrown onto the field after Traverse City Christian senior captain Henry Reineck scored his third goal in the second half, he did indeed have an encore to his hat-trick.
The senior captain scored four goals Wednesday to help lead TC Christian to an 8-0 home win over Kalkaska at the Keystone Soccer Complex. The Sabres (9-4-3) started the game with their foot on the gas by scoring four goals in what seemed like the blink of an eye.
James Thuente scored two, Preston Jaworski tacked in one, and Reineck got his first goal to put the Sabres up 4-0 going into the half. Three of the Sabres' four goals in the second half were thanks to Reineck.
“It always feels good to score a lot of goals,” Reineck said. “I mean, it’s not just about me, it's my whole team that gave me the opportunity to get there, so I just had to finish them. Give them an assist.”
TC Christian head coach Roy Montney was pleased with how his team performed Wednesday but noted that there are some things that need to be worked on over the next couple of games. One thing that worked for the Sabres was their defensive line.
“We have a strong defense. Aiden Peters is in the center of that. He’s our centerback, and he has done a really good job at training guys,” Montney said. “The three to four guys who play back there are not used to it, so they are getting used to each other. But it’s a new system for them, and they’ve done a good job of doing that.”
Throughout the season, Montney has put his players in different positions to ensure they understand the system he is trying to implement. During the game, multiple freshmen were in at the same time, but that's been something Montney has done all season.
In the second half, freshman Landen Kiessel put the bow on the 8-0 victory. Kiessel has been placed in different situations by Montney throughout the season.
“We didn’t change the system because freshmen went in,” Montney said. “They did well, but they still got to learn.”
Although getting shut out isn't something the Blazers wanted to have to happen, Kalkaska head coach Dave Wagner noted that some of the starters weren’t playing on Wednesday because he wanted them ready for Thursday.
Wagner told his team that playing a team like TC Christian was going to be a test for some of the players who haven’t gotten much playing time.
“I was pleased with the way they played,” he said. “I thought they hustled well, and I’m looking forward to the future with these guys.”
Kalkaska (7-7-1, 1-2 Lake Michigan) put several young players on the pitch, but Wagner saw some growth — despite being blanked on the scoreboard.
“I hope they realize that they played against a good team — a good, skilled, passing team,” Wagner said.
Wagner started a couple of freshmen — Cade Ponstein and Aiden Florey — to get them some minutes and experience. Wagner liked what they did but added there is definitely a learning curve and some inexperience for some of the youngsters on the up-and-coming Blazers squad.
Kalkaska's season thus far has been a roller coaster, but the team has its eyes on another prize — not finishing in last place in the Lake Michigan Conference. With just four games remaining, the Blazers host last-place Harbor Springs (1-6, 7-7) on Thursday.
The Sabres have four more games before the district tournament starts. Montney knows there is a lot more work to be done before that comes around. TC Christian travels to Buckley (9-5-1, 6-1 Northwest) on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
McBain NMC 1
Clare 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Brant Winkle 1 goal; Logan Hart 1 assist; Blake DeZeeuw 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (10-2-4, 7-1-3 Northern Michigan Soccer League) travel to Traverse City Christian on Monday.
Buckley 4
Benzie Central 0
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak first career shutout, 1 save; Nick Simon 1 goal, Garret Ensor 1 goal (PK); Andrea Rollé 1 goal; Beltran de Vera 2 assists, Jake Romzek 1 assist.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bears (9-5-1, 6-1 Northwest) host Traverse City Christian on Friday. The Huskies (1-11-1, 1-5 Northwest) travel to Leland on Monday.
Leland 5
Glen Lake 0
Leland: No stats reported.
Glen Lake: Tucker Brown 11 saves. Head coach Jared Boynton said Brown does more than stop shots. "He owns his box and snuffs out opportunities before they become too dangerous. This game could have ended earlier if not for his stellar play."
UP NEXT: The Comets (10-3-1, 6-1 Northwest) host Charlevoix on Saturday. The Lakers (3-4, 3-4 Northwest) welcome Suttons Bay on Monday.
Suttons Bay 9
Kingsley 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (7-5-2, 5-2 Northwest) travel to Glen Lake on Monday. The Stags (0-14, 0-7 Northwest) head to Buckley on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Gaylord 1
The Titans def. the Blue Devils 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21.
TC West: Amaleah Streit 4 aces, 9 digs; Audrey LaFaive 15 kills, 9 digs; Avery Lahti 13 kills, 4 digs; Madeline Bildeaux 7 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs; Madyson Sebela 4 kills; Rena Smith 32 assists, 10 digs, 3 aces; Kaylee Schaub 1 ace, 1 kill, 9 assists, 7 digs; Jenna Flick 19 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Alpena on Oct. 5. The Blue Devils travel to Petoskey on Oct. 5.
Cadillac 3
Alpena 0
The Vikings def. the Wildcats 25-22, 25-14, 25-16.
Cadillac: Cassie Jenema 33 assists, 5 digs, 4 blocks, 3 kills; Jozz Seeley 11 kills, 12 digs, 4 aces; Kenzie Johns 9 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Carissa Musta 9 kills, 3 blocks; Macey McKeever 4 digs, 2 kills, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 ace; Brooke Ellens 12 digs, 1 kill; Reina McMahon 1 block; Karsyn Kasti 1 ace; Emmy Cox 1 ace.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (17-5-1, 6-0 Big North) host Traverse City Central on Oct. 5.
— Brendan Quealy contributed to this report
