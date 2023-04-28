TRAVERSE CITY — The end result wasn't a sweep like it was last season, but the Traverse City Central Trojans will take a 7-1 win against Traverse City West in the crosstown varsity girls tennis rivalry.
The Trojans topped the Titans at Traverse City East Middle School on Thursday, losing just 11 games in the seven flights they won.
"It was great," Central head coach Lisa Seymour said of Thursday's win. "It went very smoothly. The girls were all very nice to each other. No problems whatsoever."
Reigning Record-Eagle Girls Tennis Player of the Year Phoebe Walker defeated Ashley Beeler at one-singles 6-0, 6-0. At two-singles, Alexis Smith was victorious over Anna Elmquest 6-2, 6-1. Threes-singles went to the Titans as Sara Elliott bested Keira Wesley 6-4, 6-0 for their lone win. Abby Pfannenstiel kept the Trojans's winning ways going, beating Ellis Gruber 6-1, 6-0.
At one-doubles, Isabella Fochtman and Natalie Bourdo defeated Wave Spence and Lilli Cerny 6-0, 6-1. The two-doubles victory went to Wren Walker and Aili Brockmiller over Anna Sperry and Calli Hathaway 6-2, 6-0. Audrey Parker and Carly Galsterer won three-doubles against Mia Hoffman and Sonjena Hart in a 6-1, 6-0 final. And at four-doubles, Annie Goldkkuhle and Kathryn Wade beat Alexa Nguyen and Meg Barnum 6-0, 6-3.
"From my top flights, they're really gelling," Seymour said. "The one- and two-singles are showing their strength from their offseason preparation and the one- and two-doubles are showing great chemistry. The threes and fours are coming along and have all done better as they start to come into their own."
The No. 10 Trojans play eighth-ranked Port Huron Northern on Friday and then sixth-ranked Northville on Saturday.
"It's going to be a great test," Seymour said. "I like to have these tough schedules and matches that we have to be mentally and physically strong on. We only get better when we play those higher-ranked teams."
West head coach Kyle Warner was optimistic, despite the loss.
"Tennis isn't always based on scores, and they don't necessarily always tell the full picture," Warner said. "I feel that our girls played really well today. Getting a W is always our goal, but a lot of our girls were in every game and every point. Yes, the set scores and match scores didn't go our way, but to me it was a huge moral victory for the program."
Warner, who is in his second year as head coach of the Titans, said this season feels like his first "rebuilding year" after stepping in after an abrupt coaching departure right before the start of the 2022 season.
"We've seen a ton of growth, not only on the court but off the court with maturity and being able to work with adversity," Warner said. "We walked off the courts today feeling really good about our performances. It's just going to take us a little more time to build that type of tradition that Central has."
The Titans host Ludington and Harbor Springs in a tri meet Saturday.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Francis 5
Elk Rapids 3
Traverse City St. Francis wins: (2S) Mary-Kate Ansley 6-1, 6-0; (3S) Ava Pomaranski 6-2, 6-4; (4S) Audrey Lee 6-0, 6-0; (1D) Lily Lurvey/Caroline Knox 6-3, 6-1; (2D) Lizzie Frederick/Abby Corpus 6-3, 6-1.
Elk Rapids wins: (1S) Ayva Johnstone 6-1, 6-0; (3D) Jaida Schutte/Brynne Schulte 7-5, 7-5; (4D) Portia Beebe/Tessa Nice 6-2, 6-3.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC Central 2
Cadillac 0
Traverse City Central: Tessa Petty PK goal; Nora Madion 1 goal; Addison Booher 1 assist; Amelia Jordan 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-5-1, 1-1-1 Big North) host the Trojan Invitational on Saturday. The Vikings (2-6, 1-3 Big North) head to Bay City Western on Saturday.
TC West 4
Alpena 1
Traverse City West: Avery Plummer 2 goals; Reagan LaCross 1 goal; Dillyn Mohr 1 goal; Gianna Primo 1 assist; Gwen Allore 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (5-1-2, 2-0-1 Big North) head to Petoskey on Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 4
Harbor Springs 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (3-2-1, 3-2-1 Lake Michigan) host Suttons Bay on Saturday. The Rams (1-6-1, 1-3-1 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix on Monday.
Elk Rapids 4
Boyne City 0
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 3 goals; Kendall Standfest 1 goal; Jorja Jenema 3 saves.
Boyne City: Maggi McHugh 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (6-0-1, 5-0 Lake Michigan) head to Alpena for a tournament Saturday. The Ramblers ().
Grayling 4
Sault Area 0
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (4-5-1, 3-5-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Boyne City on Monday.
Petoskey 3
Gaylord 3
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (2-0-2, 1-0-2 Big North) host Traverse City West on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (3-5-2, 1-0-2 Big North) welcome Cadillac on Tuesday.
TRACK & FIELD
Manistee girls win Scottville Optimist Invite
SCOTTVILLE — The Manistee varsity girls track and field team once again put on a dominating display as they won the Scottville Optimist Invite on Thursday, scoring 158 points to runner-up Ludington's 126.
Manistee won nine of 16 events on the girls side as Lacey Zimmerman won the 100-meter dash (13.44 seconds); Cecelia Postma winning the 800m with a personal-record time of 2:333.4; the relay team of Ashtyn Janis, Alayna Edmondson, Libby McCarthy and Zimmerman won the 4x100m (53.87); Janis, Audrey Huizinga, McCarthy and Zimmerman in the 4x200m (1:50.98); McCarthy, Edmondson, Zimmerman and Huizinga in the 4x400m (4:28.95); Brooke Jankwietz in the shot put (33-0.5); Madalyn Wayward in the discus (95-8); McCarthy in the high jump (4-11); and Janis in the long jump (14-9).
The Manistee boys team finished third with 78.5 points as Caius Johns won the discus with a PR throw of 135-10.
