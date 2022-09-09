DAVISON — The defense struggled again for Traverse City Central, and the Trojans could not clip the wings of the Davison Cardinals as they dropped their second straight game.
TC Central grabbed a quick 7-0 lead on a 45-yard touchdown run from quarterback Josh Klug, but Davison scored 28 unanswered points to end the first half en route to a 49-14 home victory over the Trojans on Friday. Those 28 unanswered points would turn into 49 before Arthur McManus scored from a yard out with 8:17 left in the game.
TC Central head coach Eric Schugars said the matchup with Davison was a “big crossover game with a big Division 1 school” that the Division 2 Trojans earned through their great play the last several seasons.
“We just never got the momentum,” he said. “We couldn’t right the ship. It wasn’t our night.”
The loss marked the first time TC Central has dropped back-to-back games in the regular season since 2017 when the Trojans lost to Traverse City West and then Portage Central.
A week after allowing 56 points to the Lapeer Lightning, the Trojans allowed another seven touchdowns to the Cardinals (2-1) to fall to 1-2 through the first third of the season. TC put up 49 points in a Week One win against St. Joseph and then 42 points in the Week Two loss, but the 14-point effort is the lowest output in the regular season since 2018 — also against the in-town rival Titans.
Schugars said his team left a lot of plays on the field and that the score was not indicative of the game itself.
“There were a lot of good plays our kids made,” he said. “We’re going to learn from this.”
Klug finished 4/14 passing for 72 yards. He collected 148 yards on the ground on 19 carries. McManus had 52 yards on three carries, and he led in tackles with 4.5 with a sack.
The Trojans take to the road again for Week Four as they travel to Mt. Pleasant to battle the Oilers in Saginaw Valley League action this coming Friday.
“We start our league play next week, so we need to learn from this and get better,” Schugars said. “It only gets tougher. We’ve had a lot of tests early, and you learn a lot. I’d rather learn now and be prepared later in the year.”
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis 49
Benzie Central 12
Traverse City St. Francis: Quarterback Wyatt Nausadis threw for a school-record 5 touchdowns; Drew Hard 2 receiving TDs; Burke Flowers 2 receiving TDs; John Hagelstein 1 receiving TD; Joey Donahue 1 rushing TD; Jack Prichard 1 rushing TD; Eli Biggar interception; Garrett Hathaway interception.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (3-0) host rival Kingsley at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Huskies (0-3) travel to Grayling on Friday.
Kingsley 30
Ogemaw Heights 20
Kingsley: Eli Graves 41-yard TD catch, 5-yard TD run; Kyan Fessenden 18-yard TD run; Sam Goethals 20 carries, 83 yards1-yard TD run, 2 2PATs; Stags had 347 yards rushing on 56 carries.
UP NEXT: The Stags (2-1) travel to Traverse City to battle the St. Francis Gladiators at Thirlby Field on Friday.
Charlevoix 50
Mancelona 0
Charlevoix: Patrick Sterrett 7 carries, 130 yards, 2 TDs, 34-yard TD catch; Brady Jess 3/10 passing, 52 yards, TD, 7 carries, 77 yards, 2 TDs, 1 sack; Landon Swanson 5 tackles; Josh Schultz 5 tackles; Hudson Vollmer 3 carries, 55 yards, 1 interception.
Mancelona: Jason Naumcheff 13 carries, 32 yards, 5 tackles; Ryan Naumcheff 6.5 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (3-0) host Elk Rapids on Friday. The Ironmen (1-2) travel to Boyne City on Friday.
Glen Lake 22
Harbor Springs 7
Glen Lake: Sean Galla 11/15 passing, 170 yards, 8-yard TD run, 2PAT; Michael Galla 11 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs (7-yard, 2-yard); Boden Fisher 2 PATs; Neil Ihme 4 catches, 76 yards; Benji Allen 2 catches, 59 yards, 6 tackles; Cooper Bufalini interception; Garrett Moss interception.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-1, 2-0 Northwest) travel to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday.
East Jordan 42
Joburg 12
East Jordan: Braylon Grybauskas 2 TDs; Korbin Russell 1 TD from Dawson Carey pass; Carey 1 TD; Logan Shooks 1 TD; Max Beal 1 TD.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (1-2) travel to Harbor Springs on Friday. The Cardinals (0-3) host Glen Lake in the second of four straight home games Friday.
Lake City 44
Manton 0
Lake City: No stats reported.
Manton: Head coach Eric Salani said Lake City was more physical than his Rangers and that Manton suffered from ball security issues and failed to execute the game plan. Salani, however, said the blame was on himself and the coaching staff for not getting the players ready, adding that his team will need to learn from the loss and be ready to go Monday.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-1) welcome Beal City on Friday. The Rangers (2-1) host Evart on Friday.
Mt. Pleasant 27
Cadillac 24
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-2) host Alpena on Friday.
Escanaba 33
Petoskey 28
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (1-2) welcome Gaylord to town for Big North Conference action.
Elk Rapids 30
Tawas 14
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (3-0) travel to Charlevoix on Friday.
Frankfort 27
St. Ignace 0
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (3-0) welcome Oscoda on Friday.
Muskegon Oakridge 46
Manistee 19
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (2-1) hosts Muskegon Orchard View on Friday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Cedarville 52
Bear Lake 8
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-2) head to Onekama on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Gladiators go to battle against Forest Hills Northern
GRAND RAPIDS — The reigning Division 4 state champion Gladiators of Traverse City St. Francis put themselves against a top-tier opponent Friday when they squared off against Forest Hills Northern, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 2.
Although St. Francis, which is ranked second in Division 4 and is coming off their program’s first state title in its 60-year history, lost to the Huskies 8-2, the Gladiators showed grit and determination against the perennial contender.
St. Francis’ Tristan Bonanni defeated Ryan Lee in one-singles in a three-set thriller — 2-6, 7-6(4), 10-6 — for a statement victory. The Gladiators’ only other win came in six-doubles as William Gibbons and Brady Thelen topped Chris Chojnacki and Colin Paras in a single-set showdown, 6-2.
SOCCER
Harbor Springs 4
Benzie Central 0
Benzie Central: Dom Lopez 17 saves; Jeremiah Wilkinson, Lorin McNeil each with strong play.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (0-4-1) head to Buckley on Monday.
McBain NMC 1
Suttons Bay 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Brant Winkle 1 goal; Logan Hart 1 assist; Blake DeZeeuw 7 saves.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (6-0-3) host Ogemaw Heights on Monday. The Norsemen (0-4-1) travel to Kingsley on Monday.
Manistee 4
Buckley 3
Manistee: No stats reported.
Buckley: Nick Simon 2 goals; Garrett Ensor 1 goal; Jake Romzek 1 assist; Andrea Rollé 1 assist; Beltran de Vera 1 assist; Landon Kulawiak 4 saves; Tyler Apple 2 saves.
UP NEXT: Manistee (6-2) heads to Hart on Monday. The Bears (4-4-1) host Benzie Central on Monday.
