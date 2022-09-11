TRAVERSE CITY — Some home cooking was more than welcome for Traverse City Central during its varsity volleyball invitational Saturday.
The Trojans topped the Kingsley Stags in the tournament's championship match — 25-6, 25-19 — at Traverse City Central High School. The event featured TC Central and Kingsley as well as Leland, Traverse City Christian, Gaylord, Saginaw Heritage, Grandville and Escanaba.
Traverse City Central did not drop a single set all day and picked up wins against the Comets, beating them twice (25-21, 25-18; 26-24, 25-20), as well as Escanaba (25-19, 25-17), Grandville (25-22, 25-16) and TC Christian (25-5, 25-15).
"I am so incredibly proud of my team," Trojans head coach Emily Wilbert said. "Today was a long day for everyone, but we kept up our energy and we stayed focused. ... We played our game no matter who we were playing, and we played strong at the beginning, middle and end of the tournament."
Wilbert said it was evident her players were having fun on the court and wanted to be there competing.
"That makes a huge difference in the outcome," she said.
The Trojans enter Big North Conference play Monday with a road tilt against Petoskey.
The runner-up Stags had pool wins over Heritage (25-22, 25-16), Gaylord (25-15, 18-25, 15-9) and TC Christian (25-20, 25-13) and then picked up bracket victories against Escanaba (25-16, 17-25, 18-16) and Gaylord for a second time (25-21, 25-17). The Stags lost a player in the first set of the finals against the Trojans but managed to settle down in the second set and give TC Central a battle.
Kingsley (12-5) got top performances from Jen Lefler (44 kills, 2 blocks, 63 digs), Grace Lewis (33 kills, 47 digs, 7 aces), Paityn VanPelt (10 kills, 4 blocks, 91 assists, 6 aces), Sarah Wooer (66 digs, 7 assists, 3 aces), Aizlyn Hager (12 kills, 7 blocks), Avery Schichtel (7 kills, 6 blocks), Olivia Reamer (6 kills, 5 blocks) and Ellie Moran (28 digs, 3 aces, 5 assists).
The Stags head to Onekama on Tuesday.
Leland finished the tournament with a 2-3 record, topping Escanaba (25-14, 25-14) and Saginaw (20-25, 25-13, 15-8) and falling to TC Central twice as well as Grandville (22-25, 17-25).
The Comets were buoyed by Kelsey Allen (34 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks), Fiona Moord (22 kills, 5 aces, 5 blocks, 6 assists), Maeve Sweeney (21 kills, 3 aces, 24 digs), Shelby Plamondon (12 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs, 5 blocks) and Flora Mitchell (10 aces, 18 digs).
Leland travels to Maple City on Tuesday to battle Glen Lake.
TC Christian went winless in the tourney, falling to all four opponents the Sabres faced. Ava Wendell (24 kills, 21 digs, 3 aces), Brooke Smith (4 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces), Rebekah Burch (14 digs, 4 aces, 1 assist) and Lydia Critchfield (4 kills, 5 digs, 38 assists) starred for TC Christian on a difficult day on the court. The Sabres host Benzie Central on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Titans go 1-2 at Fruitport Invite
Traverse City West def. North Muskegon 16-25, 25-27, 15-12; lost to Grand Haven 16-25, 14-25; lost to Gull Lake 23-25, 18-25.
Traverse City West: Audrey Lafaive 15 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs; Avery Lahti 13 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Claire Miner 13 kills; Rena Smith 8 aces, 22 assists, 8 digs; Kaylee Schaub 15 assists, 4 digs; Jenna Flick 11 digs.
UP NEXT: The Titans (5-9) head to Cadillac on Wednesday for Big North Conference action.
Glads shine at Petoskey tournament
Traverse City St. Francis def. Charlevoix 25-21, 25-21; def. Pellston 25-13, 25-7; split with St. John's 20-25, 25-22; def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-21, 25-14 and lost to Elk Rapids 24-26, 17-25.
Traverse City St. Francis: Reese Jones 61 assists, 19 digs; Quinn Yenshaw 7 aces, 25 digs, 38 kills; Landry Fouch 8 kills; Avery Nance 5 aces, 47 digs; Garnet Mullet 11 aces, 37 digs, 30 kills; Claire Hurley 20 kills; Tessah Konas 39 assists, 14 digs.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (12-3-1) play in a quad at Cadillac on Monday.
SOCCER
TC West 4
Holland 0
Traverse City West: Keegan Smith goal, assist; Luke Wiersema goal; Jackson Cote goal, assist; Aidan Orth goal; Ian Robertson 2 assists; Trae Collins 3 saves, shutout.
UP NEXT: The Titans (7-1) head to Cadillac on Tuesday for Big North Conference action.
Holland 1
TC Christian 1
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck 1 goal; Preston Jaworski 1 assist; Patty Gallagher 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (5-1-1) head to Leland on Thursday for a 5 p.m. faceoff against the Comets.
Elk Rapids goes 4-0 at showcase
GROSSE ILE — The Elk Rapids varsity boys soccer team finished Saturday with a pristine 4-0 record after taking on Battle Creek Harper Creek, Grand Ledge, Lansing Christian and Grosse Ile in the Williamston Fall Showcase.
The Elks collected three shutouts and allowed just one goal in regulation as they defeated Grosse Ile 2-0, Grand Ledge 1-0, Harper Creek 2-0 and Lansing via a 5-4 shootout in a 1-1 tie game. Jared Barcenas, Cooper Moore, Noah Hilley, Spencer Ball and Ani Lugin were named to the All-Tournament Team with Ball picking up MVP honors and Lugin earning Keeper of the Tournament recognition.
Ball finished the day with two goals and two assists, and Lugin made eight saves and earned the shootout win against Lansing Christian and the win against Grosse Ile. Hilley had two goals and an assist. Zeke Keaton and Jayden Hresko each had a goal and an assist. Koa West had three saves and wins against Grand Ledge and Harper Creek.
There is no rest for the weary as the Elks (6-5-1) continue play Monday when they travel to Grayling.
Leland 4
Cadillac 2
Leland: Daniel Resendiz-Nunez 2 goals; Brian Mosqueda 1 goal; Colby Connor 1 goal; Logan Defour 2 assists; Augustine Creamer 1 assist; Ravell Smith and Jimmy Alpi share win in net.
Cadillac: Two PK goals.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-2-1) travel to Maple City to battle Glen Lake on Monday. The Vikings (1-5) host Traverse City West on Tuesday.
Boyne City 4
Oscoda 1
Boyne City: Kacey Gray 7 saves;
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (3-4-3) host Charlevoix on Monday.
Logan Leist 2 goals; Jack Snyder 2 assists; Logan Lloyd 1 goal; Reese Bey assist; Felix Bair 1 goal; Matt Spate 1 assist.
CROSS COUNTRY
Titan girls win Northwood Invitational; Gladiator boys finish 3rd
Girls overall: Traverse City West 58; Midland Dow 66; Frankenmuth 79; Traverse City St. Francis 83; Grand Blanc 119; Midland 144; Alpena 181; Mt. Pleasant 240; Saginaw Heritage 246; Flint Powers Catholic 261; Clare 314; Saginaw Swan Valley 330.
Top area girls: 2. Sophia Rhein (SF) 19:06; 4. Betsy Skendzel (SF) 19:32; 7. Bailey Wenzlick (TCW) 19:55; 11. Reese Smith (TCW) 20:20; 12. Peyton Tucker (TCW) 20:23; 12. Abby Veit (TCW) 20:24; 15. Payton Lamb (TCW) 20:40.6; 22. Paige Ritcher (SF) 21:21.5; 25. Rylee Duffing (SF) 21.31.5.
Boys overall: Canton 82; Saginaw Heritage 91; Traverse City St. Francis 129; Traverse City West 147; Frankenmuth 157; Grand Blanc 165; Flint Powers Catholic 173; Midland Dow 184; Clare 210; Corunna 229; Midland 245; Saginaw Swan Valley 312; Alpena 321; Mt. Pleasant 350.
Top area boys: 2. Jonah Hochstetler (TCW) 16:22; 4. Willem DeGood (TCW) 16:39.8; 9. Josh Kerr (SF) 17:04; 11. Tucker Krumm (SF) 17:12.3.
Runners get dirty at Charlevoix Mud Run
Boys large Jr./Sr. top 3: Shane Izzard (Petoskey) 16:38.14; Tommy Farley (Petoskey) 17:37.04; Jack Lindwall (Petoskey) 17:37.9.
Girls large Jr./Sr. top 3: Ava Maginty (Boyne City) 19:27.68; Nora O'Leary (Petoskey) 20:13.77; CamBrie Corey (Petoskey) 20:42.9.
Boys large Fr./So. top 3: Parker Fettig (Petoskey) 17:38.15; Simon Licata (Petoskey) 17:54.08; Zahar Rush (Petoskey) 18:04.15.
Girls large Fr./So. top 3: Brynne Schulte (Elk Rapids) 19:30.63; Madeline Loe (Petoskey) 19:45.68; Katie Berkshire (Gaylord) 20:45.83.
Boys small Jr./Sr. top 3: Cal Benjamin (Harbor Springs) 16:47.59; James Descamps (Charlevoix) 18:23.94; Claydon Ingleright (McBain) 18:25.91.
Girls small Jr./Sr. top 3: Laina Sladics (Charlevoix) 20:11.55; Rachel Descamps (Charlevoix) 21:51.58; Grace Thorpe (Harbor Springs) 21:55.45.
Boys small Fr./So. top 3: Henry Kruzel (Harbor Springs) 18:47.13; David Dhaseleer (Charlevoix) 18:59.23; Jacob Veurink (Charlevoix) 19:33.4.
Girls small Fr./So. top 3: Juniper Rodham (Harbor Springs) 20:46.82; McKenzie Bowman (Harbor Springs) 21:42.81; Tara Shouldice (Harbor Springs) 22:31.31.
GT Academy girls win Buckley invite
Girls team overall: Grand Traverse Academy 69; Buckley 75; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 88; Mason County Eastern 90; Frankfort 97; Pine River 99; Pentwater 179; Bear Lake-Onekama 195.
Girls top 10: Aiden Harrand (BCK) 19:37.76; Petra Foote (GTA) 20:51.02; Lucy Shoup (MCE) 21:34.16; Anna Mitchell (LLSM) 22:39.55; Lauren Niedzielski (MCE) 23:14.14; Elizabeth Rigling (PR) 23:22.76; Julia Jones (GTA) 23:42.08; Amanda Hill (PR) 23:45.08; Brooklynn Hill (BCK) 23:52.09; Anna VanDuinen (PTW) 23:56.
Boys team overall: Mason County Eastern 45; Frankfort 54; Pentwater 100; Bear Lake-Onekama 132; Grand Traverse Academy 138; Pine River 156; Glen Lake 179; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 191.
Boys top 10: Nate Wing (MCE) 17:08.23; Skylar Werden (FF) 17:35.08; Mason Sinke (BL-O) 17:47.77; Abe VanDuinen (PTW) 17L57.88; Kaden Forward (BL-O) 18:02.54; Jackson Kulawiak (BCK) 18:27.9; Chase Snell (GTA) 18:32.24; Peter Hybza (MCE) 18:43.46; Luke Niedzielski (MCE) 19:05.72; Mitch Daniels (PTW) 19:17.01.
TENNIS
St. Francis nearly perfect at quad
Team results: Traverse City St. Francis 21; Holt 13; Grand Blanc 12; Williamston 0.
Traverse City St. Francis: 1S — Tristan Bonanni def. WIL(1,0), def. HOL(4,0), lost to GB(3,2); 2S — Owen Jackson def. GB(1,0), def. WIL (0,0), def. HOL(3,1); 3S — Chris Bobrowski def. GB(2,2), def. WIL(1,0), def. HOL(1,4); 4S — Brady Thelen lost to GB(2,3), def. WIL(6,3), lost to HOL(2,3); 1D — Charlie King/Derek Berta def. GB(0,1), def. WIL(4,2), def. HOL(6-4,4-6,11-9); 2D — Eli Schmude/Max King def. GB(0,4), def. WIL(3,0), def. HOL(5,2); 3D — David Ansley/Carson Poole def. GB(0,0), def. WIL(0,3), def. HOL(2,5); 4D — Will Sutton/Quinten Musgrave def. GB(4,6), def. WIL(2,3), def. HOL(6-1,5-7,10-5).
— Submit prep scores to resports@record-eagle.com, via Record-Eagle.com/prepscores or by calling 231-933-1410. Deadline is 10:30 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.