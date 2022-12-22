TRAVERSE CITY — Two big points for Traverse City Central.
The Trojans topped Big North Conference foe Cadillac 9-1, dropping one of the league's early contenders to keep Central (4-3-2, 4-1 BNC) within striking distance of first-place Alpena (7-2, 3-0 BNC).
Hunter Folgmann led Central with two goals and two assists. Owen Dawson added two goals and one assist, with Cam Peters logging a goal and four assists.
Koen Burkholder and Graham Peters each contributed a goal and assist, Luke Weaver set up two scores, Zander Lorincz put up an assist, and Mathew McKinney scored his first varsity goal. Brady Faille notched 10 saves for the Trojans, who play Rockford on Wednesday in their opener of the Scott Miller Memorial at Centre Ice.
Henry Schmittdiel scored Cadillac's lone goal, assisted by Gabe Outman and Zach Beckhardt. Dylan Quartz made 13 saves, and Dakota Vail 10 for the Vikings.
Cadillac (8-2, 3-2 BNC) is off until Jan. 4, hosting TC Central.
The Trojans, who dropped a 4-1 home decision to the Wildcats last Saturday, close out the regular season with a Feb. 17 date at Alpena. If both teams win out in league games until then, Central could force a tie atop the league with a victory.
Bay Reps 5
Midland 4
Reps (7-1-2): Zander Griffore 2 goals; Ethan Egelski 2 goals; Grant Lucas goal; Tyeson Griffore 3 assists; Nick Dashner assist; Ethan Coleman assist; Aiden Reamer 21 saves.
UP NEXT: The Reps host Grosse Pointe South at 7 p.m. Thursday.
TC Central 60
Midland 58
TC Central (2-3): Anthony Ribel 23 points, 6 assists; Miles Smith 11 points; EJ Maitland 10 points; Brayden Halliday game-saving steal at the end to seal the victory; contest played at Ferris State University.
UP NEXT: The Trojans play at 8 p.m. next Wednesday vs. the hosts at the Northville Holiday Showcase; Ferris State canceled the remainder of the boys and girls games to be played there Thursday and Friday because of weather forecast (that cancels contests for Lake City and McBain girls Thursday and Benzie Central boys Friday).
Cadillac 52
McBain 36
Cadillac (5-0): Teegan Baker 13 points; Jaden Montague 12 points.
McBain (2-3): Logan Rodenbaugh 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Alpena, Jan. 3; the Ramblers travel Jan. 3 to Boyne City.
Glen Lake 68
Alpena 48
Glen Lake (3-1): Luke Hazelton 20 points; Benji Allen 15 points; Sean Galla 8 points; Drew Dezelski 8 points; Neil Ihme 7 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Charlevoix, Jan. 3.
Lake City 44
Frankfort 42
Lake City (1-4): Brody Gothard 20 points, 12 rebounds; Blake Root 8 points; Marcus Booms 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
Frankfort (3-1): Carter Kerby 12 points; Nick Stevenson 11 points; Xander Sauer 9 points; Bryce Plesha 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Gaylord, Jan. 4; the Panthers play Fruitport in the Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament, Dec. 28.
Hart 80
Mesick 45
Mesick (3-2): Ashtyn Simerson 19 points, 10 rebounds; Carter Simmer 9 points; Joe O’Neill 8 points; Tyler Hall 7 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Manton, Dec. 30.
Alanson 72
Boyne Falls 58
Boyne Falls (0-6, 0-5 Northern Lakes): Ashton Spang 21 points; Keaton Matelski 16 points.
Alanson (2-1, 2-1 Northern Lakes): Christian Silveus 22 points; Donovon Honeysette 17 points; Mason Weidenhamer 12 points; Matthew Peters 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers' next game is Jan. 6, hosting Alanson in a rematch.
Benzie Central 67
Buckley 28
Benzie Central (4-2, 1-1 Northwest): Marie Reidlinger 15 points, 6 steals; Gloria Stepanovich 12 points, 8 rebounds; Flora Zickert 11 points, 5 rebounds; Cara Johnson 10 points, 3 steals.
Buckley (4-2, 1-2 Northwest): Alli Brimmer 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel Jan. 4 to TC St. Francis; the Bears travel Jan. 6 to Frankfort.
Charlevoix 36
East Jordan 34
Charlevoix (4-2, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Mikayla Sharrow 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Bayani Collins 9 points, 4 rebounds; Anna Kemp 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Karlee Eaton 3 points, 4 steals; win keeps the Rayders tied with Harbor Springs atop the LMC.
East Jordan (2-3, 0-3 Lake Michigan): Lindsey Cross 20 points; June Kirkpatrick 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders visit Negaunee, Dec. 28; the Red Devils travel Jan. 6 to Boyne City.
Joburg 40
Hillman 36
Johannesburg-Lewiston (5-2): Jocelyn Tobias 13 points; Sophie Townsend 9 points; Jayden Marlatt 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals host Rudyard, Jan. 4.
Manistee CC 39
Marion 38
Manistee Catholic (6-0, 4-0 West Michigan D): Leah Stickney 10 points, 8 steals, 5 assists, 6 rebounds; Ashley VanAelst 16 points, 1 block, 3 rebounds; Grace Kidd 7 points, 6 steals; Abbey Logan 5 rebounds; Regan Leiffers 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Brenna Johnson 3 steals; Kaylynn Johnson DNP (illness).
UP NEXT: The Sabers host the Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28-29, facing Central Lake to start the four-team tourney.
