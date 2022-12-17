TRAVERSE CITY — The top spot in the Big North Conference was on the line when Traverse City Central hosted Alpena in varsity hockey action on Saturday.
The Wildcats would be the ones to leave Howe Arena and head back to Alpena with the BNC lead after topping the Trojans 4-1.
Alpena (7-2, 3-0 Big North) came into Saturday’s matchup with a boatload of momentum after handing previously undefeated and BNC foe Cadillac its first loss of the season. Alpena torched the Vikings, who started the season 8-0, by a 7-1 final Friday night.
Alpena doesn’t play again until Dec. 27 when the Wildcats take on Escanaba in the annual Christmas Showcase at Northern Lights Arena in Alpena. Luke VanderRoest scored the Trojans’ lone goal in the third period to bring West within a goal at 2-1, but that is all the offense Central could muster. Brady Faile started in net and made 27 saves.
Before the three-goal loss Saturday, the Trojans held a 3-0 record in the BNC and had shut out all three of those Big North opponents — 13-0 against Gaylord, 6-0 against Petoskey and 1-0 against crosstown rival Traverse City West.
The Trojans remain in Big North Conference action on Wednesday when they battle Cadillac in a home contest at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC West 59
Marquette 43
Traverse City West: Quentin Gillespie 15 points; Ben Habers 13 points; Winslow Robinson 11 points; Isaac Kelsey 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (2-3) head to the Lakeshore Cup Tournament in Grand Haven to battle Holland West Ottawa on Dec. 30.
FH Northern 47
TC Central 34
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 9 points, 7 rebounds; EJ Maitland 8 points; Brayden Halliday 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-2) host Muskegon on Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 65
Brimley 42
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 22 points, 5 assists; Shawn Bramer 14 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists; Drew Thompson 11 points; James Licht 3 points, 1 rebound; Luke Bramer 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (5-0) host Royal Oak Shrine on Dec. 28.
TC West JV 46
Marquette JV 42
Traverse City West (5-0): Drew Esper 14 points; Owen Hendrix 10 points; Mason Zimmerman 9 points.
TC Central JV 59
FH Northern JV 47
Traverse City Central: Owen Ribel 25 points; Brendan Slack 12 points.
TC West frosh 55
Marquette frosh 51
Traverse City West (4-0): Graham Heatherington 27 points; Jacob Banish 15 points; Brody Jones 7 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Leelanau SM 76
Brimley 50
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-3) take a lengthy break over the holidays before hosting Leland on Jan. 4.
ICE HOCKEY
Southgate 6(OT)
Lakeshore 5
Lakeshore: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Badgers (0-9) host Big Rapids on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Titans place 8 in Grayling, Chippewa Hills
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West Titans competed in two wrestling invitationals Saturday and placed eight out of 15 competitors.
A dozen Titan boys went to the Joe Loren Memorial Invitational at Chippewa Hills while three Titan girls went to the mat at Grayling’s Don Ferguson Tournament.
Championship-round finishers for the boys included Jon Palmer (sixth place, 144-pound), Trapper Holmes (fifth place, 150-pound), Danil Bumazhkov (eighth place, 175-pound), Brady Vaughan (second place, 215-pound) and Ethan Murphy (consolation bracket champion, 285-pound).
Placers for the girls were Abby Farkas (fourth place, 120-pound), Brynn Smith (second place, 155-pound) and Abbey Dahl (second place, 235-poound).
The Titans host the inaugural Traverse City West Holiday Girls Tournament on Thursday and the annual Traverse City West Holiday Boys Tournament on Friday.
Kingsley Stags takes 1st at Joe Loren Invite
CHIPPEWA HILLS — The Kingsley varsity wrestling team won the Joe Loren Memorial Invitational on Saturday.
The Stags also collected four individual championships with Gavyn Merchant (126 pounds), Jon Pearson (132), Sam Goethals (190) and Raymond VanDyke (285) bringing home the gold.
Evan Trafford was also the consolation bracket champion at 120 pounds.
Runners-up for Kingsley include Justin Grahn (144), Kyan Fessenden (165) and Max Goethals (175).
The Kingsley girls competed at the Don Fergus Invitational where Moira Martz was a runner-up at 120 pounds.
BOWLING
Bellaire 16
Benzie Central 14
Bellaire: Brady Hoogerhyde 213, 156; Matthew Lopardo-Lovett 198, 153; Nik Shumaker 178; Milan Astle 177.
Benzie Central: Tyler Brooks 183; Jeremiah Wilkinson 173; Dominic Lopez 165.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (2-0) battle Traverse City Central on Jan. 7.
