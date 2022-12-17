Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the west and highest waves around 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&