GAYLORD — The goal was ahead of Traverse City Central, and the Trojans made good on coming through with the victory at the Big North Conference Championships.
Coming off a win Monday at their home invitational, the Division 1 No. 3 Trojans put their focus on Wednesday and made it a day to celebrate at the Gaylord Country Club. TC Central won with a final score of 310, taking the BNC trophy by 23 strokes over second-place finisher Alpena as the Wildcats combined for a 333.
“It was definitely one of our goals to win the Big North and have an undefeated BNC season this year,” TC Central senior captain Cam Peters said. “It’s good to keep the streak of BNC tournament wins going for the program and making history. Hopefully, we keep it going at regionals and states.”
Traverse City West, which is ranked 14th in Division 1, placed third overall with a 342 followed by Petoskey in fourth with a 361, Cadillac in fifth with a 368, and Gaylord in sixth with a 374.
The Trojans’ dominance on the course was rather evident as their top four scorers took first through fourth place individually on the leaderboard. All six Trojans finished in the top 10.
Freshman Graham Peters won the Big North Conference individual championship with a 76 followed by Michael Beattie, Boston Price and Cameron Mansfield all tied for the runner-up slot with a 78. Tiebreakers put Beattie in second, Price in third, and Mansfield in fourth. Mack Shane finished alone in sixth with an 80, and Cam Peters was tied for ninth in the 10th-place slot after carding an 83.
The remainder of the top 10 included Alpena’s Gavin Hamp in fifth with a 79, TC West sophomore Winslow Robinson tied for seventh with Alpena’s Easton Schultz at an 82, and Petoskey’s Andrew Licata and Alpena’s Avery Spencer tied for ninth at an 83. Leading the way for Cadillac was Noah Traviss with an 87, and Gaylord’s top finisher was Luke Somerville with an 88.
The Trojans have won nearly every tournament in which they have competed, and they hope to add a regional title to that ever-growing trophy collection when they head to Currie Golf Club in Midland this coming Wednesday. The regional includes rival TC West as well as No. 9 Clarkston and No. 12 Flushing among a field of 21 schools.
“A regional championship is definitely the goal,” Cam Peters said. “We’ve missed out on that the last two years when we’ve been right on the edge. We’re reaching for that trophy and want to be on top.”
Peters said the camaraderie on the Trojans this year has been a big help in moving the team forward, and head coach Lois McManus added that this senior group has been working toward these big postseason goals for the last several years.
“The guys on the team are definitely best friends,” Peters said. “We take our course time very seriously, but we have fun and are loose with each other when we’re not playing.”
McManus said it is clear that her golfers have enjoyed the ride that the 2023 season has been.
“And we coaches have enjoyed watching them go on that ride,” she said.
BOYS GOLF
No. 2 Lakers win Northwest Conference championship
INTERLOCHEN — Glen Lake put together a title-winning performance Wednesday as the Lakers left the Interlochen Golf Course as Northwest Conference champions.
Glen Lake’s top four scorers combined to shoot a 324, besting runner-up Suttons Bay by 21 strokes as the Norsemen finished the day with a 345. Kingsley was third with a 390 followed by Frankfort with a 393, Leland and Onekama with a 397, and Benzie Central with a 453.
The Lakers, who are ranked second in Division 4, also nabbed the top two spots on the individual leaderboard. Blake O’Connor fired an even-par 71 to take his own Northwest Conference championship along with the team title. Fellow Laker Michael Houtteman was two back with a 73 to take second place.
The top 10 was rounded out by Suttons Bay’s Nathan Schaub in third with a 77 followed by Benzie’s Christien Westcott with an 85, Suttons Bay’s Ethan Coleman with an 86, Onekama’s Peyton Clouse and Suttons Bay’s Joseph Howard each with an 87, Suttons Bay’s Nick Dashner with an 88, Glen Lake’s Ethan Novak with an 89, and Frankfort’s Cash Rosum with a 90.
Drew Dezelski fired a 91 to be the fourth of Glen Lake’s four championship scorers. Third-place Kingsley was led by Sam Keena and Ethan Hoffman, both carding a 95. And Leland’s Colby Connor paced the Comets with a 94.
Regionals are set for May 29-June 3 with the state finals being played June 9-10.
BASEBALL
Benzie Central 11 15 Buckley 0 0
Game 1: Benzie Central — Wyatt Noffsinger (W) 6-inning no-hitter, 8 K; Cael Katt 3 H, HR, 2 RBI; Dakota Dawson 3 H, 3 RBI; Dan Wallington 2 H, RBI; Alberto Lopez H, 2 RBI.
Game 2: Benzie Central — Dakota Dawson (W) 5 IP, 1 HA, 6 K; Katt 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Wallington 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Dawson 2 H, RBI; Dominic Lopez 2 H, 2B, 4 RBI; Lane Sanchez 2 H, 2B; Kaden Sheiffele 3B (first varsity hit), RBI.
Suttons Bay 11 2 Frankort 1 11
Game 1: Suttons Bay — Lucas Gordon (W) 2 HA, 7 K, 2 H, 3B, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Jackson Loucks 2 H, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Tyler Porter 2 RBI; Sean Shananaquet H, 2 R, RBI; Graham Martin 3 BB, 2 SB, 2 R.
Game 2: Suttons Bay — Gordon H, SB; Loucks H, R, 2 SB; Porter H, RBI; Shananaquet 2B.
Grayling 16 10 Lake City 6 9
Grayling: Logan Malonen (W) 4 IP, 2 HA, 1 ER, 6 K; Aydden Clark (W) 1.1 IP, 2 HA, 1 ER, 1K; Austin Schwartz 3H, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Corbin Allen 4 H, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, 4 R 4 SB; Trevor Cvitkovich 3 H, 2B, 2 RBI, 3R; Paul Snyder 2 H, R; Jake Huspen 3 H, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Owen Triebold 2 H, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Cole Dickie 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 4 SB.
SOFTBALL
TC St. Francis 11 6 Sacred Heart 6 9
Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Allee Shepherd (W) 2 IP, 3 HA, 2 ER, 3 K, H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Maggie Napont H, R, RBI, 3 BB; Sophie Hardy R, RBI; Brooke Meeker 2 H, 3 R; Hunter St. Peter 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Leah Simetz 2 H, R, 3 RBI.
Game 2: Traverse City St. Francis — Napont 2 H, 3 RBI; Hardy H, R; Simetz 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Reese Jones 2 H, 2 R, RBI.
Benzie Central 4 3 Buckley 3 11
Game 1: Benzie Central — Grace Heiges (W) 6 IP, 6 HA, 13 K; Autumn Wallington 3 H, 2 2B, HR; Paige Kaple H.
Game 2: Benzie Central — Wallington 2B, RBI; Heiges H; Kaple H.
Glen Lake 8 22 Mesick 0 12
Game 1: Glen Lake — Annabelle Roach (W); Jessie Pugh 2 R; Olivia Mikowski 3 H, 4 R; Paige Flores 2 R, 2 RBI; Chloe Crick 2 H, 2 RBI.
Game 2: Glen Lake — Taylor Semple (W); Roach (S), 2 H, RBI, 3 R; Pugh 3 H, 5 R; Mikowski 6 H, 4 R, 9 RBI, collected 19th triple to move one shy of tying state season record; Flores 3 H; Crick 2 H, 2 RBI; Tila Shimek 2 H, 2 RBI; Flores 2 RBI, 2 R; Elodia Peplinski 2 R.
Kingsley 14 12 Onekama 0 1
Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis (W) 5 IP, 2 HA, 12 K, 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Hannah Grahn 2 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Alyssa Hamilton 2 H, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Maddy Chappel 2 H, 2B, 2 R, RBI. Onekama — Julia Lapp 2 H.
Game 2: Kingsley — Sierra Billiau (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, ER, 5 K; Lewis 2 2B, 3 R; Grahn HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Hamilton 3 H, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI. Onekama — Hailey Hart 2 H, R; Heather Zielinski H, RBI.
Suttons Bay 11 0 Frankfort 9 16
Suttons Bay: Amelia Kempf (W) 6K; Izzi Feringa R, 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Natalee Anderson R, 2B, 3 RBI; Mya Kohler 2 R, 3 H; Bekka Grant R, H, RBI; Amelia Kempf 2 R, H; Paige Porter R, RBI; Hannah Gordon R; Isabelle Porter R; Rachel Bolger R.
