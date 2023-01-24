TRAVERSE CITY — A difficult test was put in front of the Traverse City Central Trojans when the undefeated Ludington Orioles landed in town.
The Trojans took Ludington to the limit and more, but it just wasn’t enough as Central fell 76-74 in overtime at home Tuesday. Although Central didn’t win, one would be hard-pressed to say the Trojans (5-8, 3-1 Big North) failed that test.
Central just missed handing Ludington its first loss of the season. The Orioles, who are ranked third in Division 2 in the latest poll from the Michigan Associated Press, came in at 12-0 and averaging 72.3 points per game with a season-high 94 points against Muskegon Oakridge.
Anthony Ribel continued to prove he is one of the best players in northern Michigan, scoring 31 points while hauling in 14 rebounds and collecting five assists and five steals for Traverse City Central. Landen Miller also had a double-double with a dozen points and a baker’s dozen rebounds. EJ Maitland and Jack Hogan chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Ludington continues its brief stop in the Big North Conference when the Orioles host Cadillac on Monday.
Central battles Alpena on Friday at 6 p.m. before they travel across town and into rival territory to battle Traverse City West on Feb. 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cadillac 45
Gaylord 29
Cadillac: Jaden Montague 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Charlie Howell 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals, 2 blocks; Eli Main 7 points 5 rebounds, 4 assists.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (10-1, 6-0 Big North) host the Jeff McDonald Memorial Showcase and face Kalamazoo Loy Norrix on Saturday. The Blue Devils (6-4, 1-4 Big North) play in the St. Ignace BC Pizza Classic on Saturday.
Elk Rapids 69
Grayling 47
Elk Rapids: Caleb Kerfoot 11 points; Ryan McGuire 11 points; Spencer Ball 10 points, 8 assists, 9 rebounds, 6 steals.
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 16 points; Tristan Demlow 9 points; Maddox Mead 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (8-3, 5-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Boyne City on Friday. The Vikings (7-4, 3-3 Lake Michigan) head to Kalkaska on Friday.
Charlevoix 49
Kalkaska 48
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (2-9, 1-5 Lake Michigan) head to East Jordan on Friday. The Blazers (4-6, 1-4 Lake Michigan) host Grayling on Friday.
Harbor Springs 87
East Jordan 51
Harbor Springs: No stats reported.
East Jordan: Korbyn Russell 14 points, 4 rebounds; Max Beal 14 points, 1 rebound.
UP NEXT: The Rams (4-6, 2-4 Lake Michigan) host Traverse City St. Francis on Friday. The Red Devils (3-8, 1-5 Lake Michigan) welcome Charlevoix on Friday.
Ellsworth 77
Mancelona 46
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 25 points, 10 rebounds; Jacob Jenuwine 19 points, 8 rebounds; Jurgen Griswold 10 points; Patrick Puroll 9 points, 5 steals.
Mancelona: Rudy Randazzo 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (9-4, 3-1 Northern Lakes) host Harbor Light Christian on Friday. The Ironmen (4-7, 4-3 Ski Valley) head to Bellaire on Friday.
McBain 77
Manton 47
McBain: Evan Haverkamp 18 points; Aiden Koetje 12 points on 4 3-pointers; Ben Rodenbaugh 10 points.
Manton: Lincoln Hicks 24 points; Jacob Juhn 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (8-4, 8-1 Highland) host Beal City on Friday. The Rangers (4-9, 3-6) head to Evart on Thursday.
McBain NMC 61
Beal City 56
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Ethan Bennett 21 points, 10 rebounds; Brant Winkle 15 points; Blake DeZeeuw 12 points; Nathan Eisenga 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (8-3, 6-3 Highland) host Roscommon on Thursday.
TC Central JV 78
Ludington JV 43
Traverse City Central (12-1): Owen Ribel 22 points; Jack Potgeiter 15 points; Ethan Rademacher 13 points, 8 assists; Scotty Goodwin 11 points.
TC Central frosh 69
Ludington frosh 37
Traverse City Central (6-4): Peyton Waller 21 points; Curtis Feeney 20 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 45
Gaylord 38
Traverse City Central: Lucia France 12 points, 18 rebounds, 2 steals; Cate Heethuis 11 points, 2 steals.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (10-2, 3-1 Big North) host Alpena on Friday. The Blue Devils (9-6, 3-2 Big North) travel to Cadillac on Friday.
Sault Area 46
TC West 23
Traverse City West: Callie Hathaway 7 points; Grace Bohrer 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (3-11, 2-3 Big North) host Petoskey on Thursday.
Bellaire 37
GT Academy 22
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 27 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals, 6 blocks; Gem Massey 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Addy Patton 4 rebounds.
Grand Traverse Academy: Alleah Dix 8 points, 5 rebounds; Julia Jones 6 points 5 rebounds, 8 steals, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (6-5, 3-5 Ski Valley) host Inland Lakes on Thursday. The Mustangs (3-7) travel to Cadillac Heritage Christian on Feb. 2.
Glen Lake 67
Onekama 15
Glen Lake: Maddie Bradford 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Ruby Hogan 18 points, 7 steals, 5 assists; Eleanor Valkner 11 points, 9 rebounds; Olivia Mikowski 6 points; Ava Raymond 6 points.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (10-2, 7-0 Northwest) travel to Benzie Central on Friday. The Portagers (3-10, 1-6 Northwest) host Frankfort on Thursday.
Kingsley 56
Benzie Central 52
Kingsley: Hannah Grahn 16 points, 11 rebounds; Claire Dutton 11 points, 16 rebounds; Grace Lewis 8 points; Grace Hillier 7 points, 5 steals.
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 19 points; Adrian Childs 14 points; Kara Johnson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (8-5, 6-1 Northwest) head to Buckley on Thursday. The Huskies (8-4, 5-2 Northwest) host Glen Lake on Friday.
Leland 48
Buckley 42
Leland: Elli Miller 17 points; Maeve Sweeney 15 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists; Mallory Lowe 7 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; Ella Knudsen 6 points, 4 steals, 3 assists.
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 11 points, Maddie Chilson 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (6-6, 3-4 Northwest) travel to Suttons Bay on Friday. The Bears (7-6, 3-5 Northwest) host Kingsley on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 66
Grayling 40
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 18 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 5 blocks; Morgan Bergquist 13 points, 6 rebounds; Hunter Schellenbarger 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks; Lily Morton 9 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (10-2, 7-1 Lake Michigan) host Boyne City on Thursday. The Vikings (8-6, 3-5 Lake Michigan) host Kalkaska on Thursday.
Charlevoix 55
Kalkaska 25
Charlevoix: Abbey Wright 14 points, 14 rebounds; Mikayla Sharrow 11 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Anna Kemp 8 points, 4 rebounds, 7 steals; Macey McKeown 6 points, 3 rebounds.
Kalkaska: Alyssa Colvin 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (7-8, 5-3 Lake Michigan). The Blazers (1-9, 0-7 Lake Michigan).
Harbor Springs 52
East Jordan 34
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rams (12-1, 7-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday. The Red Devils (5-7, 2-6 Lake Michigan) head to Charlevoix on Thursday.
Inland Lakes 55
Joburg 51
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (9-4, 6-3 Ski Valley) head to Mancelona on Thursday.
Mack City 74
Harbor Light 21
Harbor Light Christian: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Harbor Light (6-3, 5-2 Northern Lakes) host Ellsworth on Thursday.
TC St. Francis JV 57
Boyne City JV 25
Traverse City St Francis (10-1, 6-1 Lake Michigan: Addie Peterson 13 points; Harper Nausadis 10 points, 4 steals; Riley Collins 10 points, 4 steals; Zoey Jetter 8 points; Maya Padisak 8 points; Alessandra Cisneros 4 points, 7 rebounds; Reese Muma 4 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals.
TC West JV 36
Sault Area JV 34
Traverse City West (7-6, 2-3 Big North): Emily Kelsey 9 points; Gwen Allore 9 points.
TC West frosh 48
Sault Area frosh 14
Traverse City West (8-2, 4-1 Big North): Brooke McSawby 27 points.
