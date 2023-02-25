TRAVERSE CITY — Anthony Ribel celebrated history with an air five.
Ribel broke Dan Majerle's junior-season scoring record with a free throw with 6.2 seconds left, giving Ribel 473 points. Majerle, who went on to star at Central Michigan University and played 14 seasons in the NBA, scored 472 as a junior in the 1981-82 season.
The free throw also helped Central top Petoskey 61-58, clinching a share of the Big North Conference title with Cadillac, which defeated Traverse City West across town.
His Traverse City Central teammates were listening to coach Ben Fischer on the sideline as the free throw hit the net, and Ribel stepped into the lane and high-fived each imaginary teammate that'd normally be lining up for rebounds.
Central (10-10, 8-2 Big North) came into Friday night's Big North battle against Petoskey (14-6, 6-4 Big North) tied atop the conference with Cadillac at 7-2. After both the Trojans and Vikings were victorious in their respective games, they now share the league title as co-champions.
"One of our top priorities is hanging banners, and a share of one is better than nothing," Central head coach Ben Fischer said. "Cadillac is a really good team. They certainly deserve to be right there, too. ... Right now, we're just super pumped to have worked our way into that position and capitalized on that hard work."
Fischer referred to Ribel as a "scoring genius" and was thrilled to see him break Majerle's mark.
"That's high praise to be in the same breath as Dan Majerle, one of the greatest basketball players to come out of (Central)," he said. "So we're really happy for him. He deserves it. He works his butt off."
JJ Dutmers and Jack Hogan also reached double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Landen Miller had a half dozen rebounds, and Miles Smith hauled in five boards.
The Trojans travel to Saginaw Arthur Hill on Tuesday. The Northmen head to Boyne City on Tuesday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cadillac 58
TC West 30
Cadillac: Clinch a share of the Big North Conference championship. Jaden Montague 14 points, 5 assists, 6 steals, 3 rebounds; Kyle McGowan 11 points, 11 rebounds; Charlie Howell 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Gavin Goetz 4 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists.
Traverse City West: Ian Robertson 6 points; Quinten Gillespie 6 points; Lincoln Lockhart 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (16-4, 8-2 Big North) host Clare on Tuesday. The Titans (8-12, 5-5 Big North) welcome Benzie Central on Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 69
Grayling 49
Traverse City St. Francis: Clinched a share of the Lake Michigan Conference championship with Boyne City. Wyatt Nausadis 15 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds; Joey Donahue 14 points, 6 assists, 3 steals; John Hagelstein 14 points, 3 rebounds, Owen Sommerville 9 points; Drew Breimayer 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (17-3, 13-1 Lake Michigan) head to McBain on Tuesday. The Vikings (11-9, 7-7 Lake Michigan) travel to Roscommon on Tuesday.
Boyne City 69
East Jordan 42
Boyne City: Clinched a share of the Lake Michigan Conference championship with St. Francis. Alex Calcaterra 27 points; Mason Wilcox 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Mason Wilson 8 points, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (18-3, 13-1 Lake Michigan) host Petoskey on Tuesday. The Red Devils (4-15, 2-11 Lake Michigan) head to Ellsworth on Tuesday.
McBain NMC 56
TC Christian 38
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Ethan Bennett 17 points; Blake DeZeeuw 12 points; Brant Winkle 11 points; Collin Dekam 8 points 12 rebounds.
Traverse City Christian: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (15-5, 12-4 Highland) travel to Comstock Park on Tuesday. The Sabres (12-7) head to Leland on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 51
Onekama 35
Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 14 points; Benji Allen 10 points; Sean Galla 9 points; Neil Ihme 7 points.
Onekama: Caden Bradford 11 points, 6 rebounds; Tyler Hart 9 points, 2 rebounds; Arden Bradford 5 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (17-3, 13-1 Northwest) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Tuesday. The Portagers (11-9, 7-7 Northwest) welcome Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday.
Buckley 55
Leland 31
Buckley: Tyler Milarch 23 points; Jackson Kulawiak 15 points, 10 assists; Carter Williams 8 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists.
Leland: Ryan Grinage 9 points; Logan DeFour 8 points; Brady Keen 7 points.
UP NEXT: (The Bears 12-8, 10-4 Northwest) hosts Manton on Tuesday. The Comets (3-16; 0-12) travel to Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.
Frankfort 82
Suttons Bay 61
Frankfort: Xander Sauer 17 points; Emmerson Farmer 14 points; Carter Kerby 14 points; Bryce Plesha 11 points; Nick Stevenson 8 points, 12 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (11-7, 7-5 Northwest) host Elk Rapids on Tuesday. The Norsemen (5-13, 2-11 Northwest) welcome Brethren on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 63
Charlevoix 52
Elk Rapids: Maceo Gulich 15 points; Haven Somers 12 points, 4 assists; Owen Spencer 12 points, 6 rebounds.
Charlevoix: Joe Gaffney 22 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Ryan Pearl 11 points, 7 rebounds; Hudson Vollmer 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (15-6, 9-5 Lake Michigan) travel to Frankfort on Tuesday. The Rayders (3-17, 2-12 Lake Michigan) head to Kingsley on Tuesday.
Mesick 75
Pentwater 54
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 20 points, 2 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists; Carter Simmer 15 points; Joe O’Neill 19 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds,4 steals; Tyler Hall 8 points, 15 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (14-5, 13-3 West Michigan D) host Mason County Eastern on Monday.
Gaylord SM 74
Joburg 35
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 28 points (reached 1,000 career points); Brody Jeffers 16 points; Daniel Jacobson 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (16-3, 12-1 Ski Valley) head to Inland Lakes on Tuesday. The Cardinals (1-17, 1-12 Ski Valley) host Pellston on Monday.
Mancelona 68
Forest Area 26
Mancelona: All 10 players scored; Tavin Morgan 14 points; Jackson Bennett 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (7-12, 7-7 Ski Valley) head to Onaway on Monday. Forest Area (0-16, 0-14 Ski Valley) travel to Pellston on Saturday.
Onaway 64
Bellaire 59
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 23 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks,; Drake Koepke 14 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Kaden Battershell 13 points. 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (10-9, 6-8 Ski Valley) head to Mancelona on Tuesday.
Ellsworth 78
Wolverine 57
Ellsworth: Patrick Puroll 30 points; Jacob Jenuwine 14 points; Owen Cary 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (16-5, 10-2 Northern Lakes) host East Jordan on Tuesday.
St. Francis frosh 49
Benzie frosh 39
Traverse City St. Francis (11-8, 9-3 Lake Michigan): George Heeringa 14 points; Landen Kiessel 7 points; Peter Gallagher 7 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GT Academy 35
Burt Lake NMC 25
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 12 points, 8 steals; Megan Pavwoski 11 points, 7 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (8-9) travel to Manistee to face Manistee on Monday for districts.
TC West 35
Cadillac 29
Traverse City West: Raegan LaCross 8 points; Ainslee Hewitt 8 points, Emilt Kelsey 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (5-16, 3-7 Big North) battle Gaylord in a district tournament opener Monday. The Vikings (7-15, 2-8 Big North) battles Reed City on the road in districts Monday.
Gaylord 58
Alpena 43
Gaylord: Avery Parker 19 points; Hail Lenartowicz 11 points; Alexis Kozlowski 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (13-9, 5-5 Big North) host Traverse City West in the first round of districts Monday.
Glen Lake 88
Onekama 19
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 23 points, 4 steals, 6 assists; Maddie Bradford 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Olivia Mikowski 14 points, 8 rebounds; Elodia Peplinski 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (19-2, 14-0 Northwest) play either Leland or Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the district semifinal on Wednesday. The Portagers (5-16, 3-11 Northwest) host Forest Area in districts Monday.
Kingsley 53
Benzie Central 41
Kingsley: Grace Lewis 15 points; Hannah Grahn 12 points; Claire Dutton 11 rebounds; Stags had 12 assists on 20 FGs.
Benzie Central: Kara Johnson 13 points; Gloria Stepanovich 11 points; Adrian Childs 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (13-9, 11-3 Northwest) play Grayling in districts at Kalkaksa on Wednesday. The Huskies (15-7, 10-4 Northwest) play Manton in districts at Manistee on Wednesday.
Harbor Springs 51
Gaylord SM 35
Harbor Springs: Sierra Kruzel 18 points; Olivia Flynn 16 points, 10 assists; Hailey Fisher 10 points; Paige Keiser 2 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (19-3, 16-0 Ski Valley) host Central Lake in districts Wednesday. The Rams (17-4, 10-4 Lake Michigan) welcome Mancelona for districts Wednesday.
Cadi Heritage 37
Mesick 35
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 31 points; Amelia Valentine 2 points; Emily Milliron 2 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (8-13, 7-8 West Michigan D) play the winner of Onekama and Forest Area on Wednesday in districts.
Manistee 58
Fremont 45
Manistee: Jayna Edmondson 20 points; Mariah Bialik 15 points; Libby McCarthy 11 points, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: Manistee (10-12, 5-7 West Michigan Lakes) hosts Grand Traverse Academy in districts Monday.
ICE HOCKEY REGIONALS
Marquette 11
Lakeshore 0
Lakeshore: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Badgers end their season at 0-24.
Cadillac 5(2OT)
Cheboygan 4
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (13-12-1, 5-4-1 Big North) advance to the regional championship game at Centre Ice Arena on Monday.
Gaylord 5
Petoskey 2
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (8-18, 1-9 Big North) battle the Traverse City Bay Reps at Centre Ice Arena on Saturday. The Northmen end their season at 3-22, 1-9 Big North.
