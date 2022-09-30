TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojans had themselves a mighty fine day on the tennis court.
The Trojans racked up 37 points en route to a team title at the Big North Conference championships, and they also grabbed gold in five of eight flights to cap a dominating run Thursday. Petoskey finished runner-up with 27 points followed by Cadillac with 22, Alpena with 18, and Traverse City West with 14.
In one-singles, Central's Tanner Cooley defeated Petoskey's Evan Rindfusz for the BNC title. In two-singles, it was Evan O'Connor taking down Cadillac's Henry Schmittdell to give the Trojans another championship. In one-doubles, the Trojan duo of Parker Welch and Alden King toppled Cadillac's Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendal. In two doubles, Caden Kowal and Parker Petersen brought the title home to TC Central with a win over Petoskey's Max Faulkner and Caleb Knickerbocker. And in three-doubles, Central's Derek Swanson and Riley White bested the Petoskey pair of Ethan St. Clair and Luke Bailey for the win.
Other winners include Petoskey's Elijah Rindfusz, who defeated Central's Cody Wall in three singles; Petoskey's Collin Brantly, who topped Central's Alex Lamphier in four-singles; and Alpena's Landon Gagnon and Nathan Pokorzynsky, who defeated Central's Lander Coonrod and Asher Petersen in four-doubles.
BOYS SOCCER
TC West 8
Cadillac 0
Traverse City West: Luke Wiersema goal, assist; Jackson Cote 3 goals; Keegan Smith goal, assist; Aidan Orth goal, 2 assists; Will Wares goal; Henrik Buttleman goal; Charlie Licht assist; Ian Robertson assist; Ben Schramski assist; Trae Collins and Drew Alexander shutout.
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (12-1-1, 6-0-1 Big North) play rival Traverse City Central at Coast Guard Fields on Tuesday. The Vikings (1-11-1, 0-6-1 Big North) welcome Manistee on Saturday.
TC Central 5
Gaylord 0
Traverse City Central: Luca Santoro 2 goals; Wyatt Dorman 1 goal; Koen Burkholder 1 goal; Ethan Gerber 1 goal, 1 assist; Asher Paul 1 assist; Geordie Richmoned 1 assist; Quinn Noyes 1 assist; Caleb Byland 1 save, shutout.
Gaylord: Noah Fitzgerald 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-10-1, 3-4 Big North) play rival Traverse City West at the Keystone Soccer Complex on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (7-8-2, 1-5-1 Big North) host Alpena on Tuesday.
Alpena 4
Petoskey 0
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (10-7, 4-3 Big North) host Elk Rapids on Saturday.
Elk Rapids 8
Grayling 0
Elk Rapids: Jared Barcenas 2 goals, 1 assist; Spencer Ball 2 goals, 1 assist; Charlie Parrish 1 goal; Cooper Moore 1 goal; Alex Smith 3 assists; Carson Peterson 1 goal, 1 assist; Owen Spencer 1 assist; Ani Lugin 2 saves.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (11-7-1, 6-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Petoskey on Saturday. The Vikings (8-9-1, 3-5-1 Lake Michigan) head to Harbor Springs on Monday.
Charlevoix 1
Boyne City 1
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
Boyne City: Kacey Gray 5 saves; Maddox Rykse 1 goal; Kaleb Lloyd 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (6-3-4, 4-2-3 Lake Michigan) travel to Leland on Saturday. The Ramblers (8-4-4, 4-2-2 Lake Michigan) head to Elk Rapids on Monday.
Kalkaska 2
Harbor Springs 1
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikoski 2 goals (PK with 10 seconds left); Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (8-7-1, 2-2 Lake Michigan) travel to Charlevoix on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
Suttons Bay 0
The Sabres def. the Norse 25-21, 25-18, 25-22.
TC Christian dedicated the game to childhood cancer awareness. The Sabres came together as a community to raise more than $700 and a basket full of gifts to help support children with cancer and their families. TC Christian head coach Hannah Pohlman said she "could not be more proud to coach these athletes."
Traverse City Christian: Taylor Tebben 8 kills, 1 dig; Ellie Collins 4 kills, 4 digs; Alyssa Wylie 4 kills; Lydia Critchfield 18 kills, 3 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces; Ava Wendell 7 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (7-16-1) host Traverse City St. Francis on Oct. 6. The Norse welcome Kingsley on Tuesday.
Manton 3
Beal City 2
The Rangers def. Beal City 25-17, 24-26, 24-26, 25-18, 15-11.
Manton: Abbie Potter 6 digs; Adriana Sackett 6 kills, 2 aces, 28 digs, 1 block; Ashley Bredahl 1 kill, 2 aces, 46 assists, 14 digs, 1 block; Bridgette Collins 6 digs; Emma Ruppert 1 assist, 8 digs; Genevieve Alexander 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist; Lauren Wilder 22 kills, 1 assist, 26 digs, 5 blocks; Leah Helsel 16 kills, 2 aces, 24 digs, 2 blocks; Madison Schnitker 4 digs; Mattie Lafreniere 1 assist, 2 digs; Morgan Shepler 12 kills, 10 digs.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (24-4-3, 3-1 Highland) head to Mackinac Island for a tournament on Saturday.
Lake Leelanau SM 3
Buckley 0
The Eagles def. the Bears 25-6, 25-16, 25-12.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 13 kills, 4digs, 4 aces; Kyla Barnowski 6 kills, 11 aces; Cathryn Mikowski 4 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Lindsay Watkoski 5 kills, 1 block; Maggie Ursu 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 ace; Annabelle Ackely 11 digs
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (13-10-2) compete in the Brethren Tournament on Saturday.
Mesick 3
Walkerville 0
The Bulldogs def. Walkerville 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.
Mesick: Celeste Hallett 5 aces, 7 assists, 4 kills, 8 digs; Rebecca McCree 2 blocks, 2 aces, 1 kill, 9 digs; Kylie Sexton 1 block, 6 aces; Jazmyn Mills 18/18 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kill, 5 digs; Maddy Spoor 1 ace, 2 assists, 2 kills, 15 digs.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Baldwin on Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Francis' Slocum runs away with LMC championship
HARBOR SPRINGS — Grace Slocum continued her sensational sophomore season Thursday with an individual title at the Lake Michigan Conference championship meet at Wequetonsing Golf Course.
The Traverse City St. Francis product won by an impressive 17 strokes, firing an 81 to best runner-up Lily Miller of Harbor Springs, who shot a 98. The Gladiators finished in second place overall to the host Rams of Harbor Springs. St. Francis carded a 406, while the Rams tallied a 399.
Team scores: Harbor Springs 399; Traverse City St. Francis 406; East Jordan 419; Charlevoix 466; Kalkaska 514.
Top 10 area individuals: 1. Grace Slocum (TCSF) 81; T3. Mary Kate Carroll (TCSF) 99; 6. Sami Burks (EJ) 102; 8. Mailey Hamilton 104; 9. Hannah Fortune (EJ) 105; T10. Merette Carson (CHX) 108; T10. Emily Jozwiak (TCSF) 108; T10. Olivia Maher (EJ) 108; T13. Hope Hoedel (Elk Rapids) 110; T13. Lila Kelly (EJ) 110.
BOYS TENNIS
Glen Lake 7
Harbor Springs 1
Glen Lake wins: 1S — Colebrook Sutherland def. Mitchell Caron 6-0, 6-0; 2S — Michael Houtteman def. Max Bassett 6-0, 6-3; 3S — Noah Lamb def. Ethan Kelso 6-0, 6-0; 4S — Oliver Mitchell def. Sawyer Liddy 6-0, 6-2; 1D — Tyler Bixby/David Best def. Olin Alonzi/Griffin Hunt 6-0, 6-02D — Kyra Lamb/Ben Selby def. Brady Anderson/Jackson Breckenfield 6-2, 6-2; 3D — Andrew Schopieray/Ben Romzek def. Brenden Glentz/Finn Blanck 6-2, 6-3.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 40
Cheboygan JV 0
Traverse City St. Francis JV: Tyler Kadlec 17-yard TD, 45-yard TD; Jack Gruber 45-yard TD; Gabe Fifarek 10-yard TD; Tyler Enders to Cam Sellers 50-yard TD pass; Sellers 65-yard interception return for TD; Michael Frederick 9 tackles; Warren Asher 8 tackles; Luke Gorman 5 tackles; Scout Goldman 5 tackles; Matthew Rialson 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: The JV Gladiators (4-2, 4-1) travel to Sault Ste. Marie next Thursday.
