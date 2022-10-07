GRAND RAPIDS — October 14 will be a sweet 16 for Traverse City Central varsity boys tennis.
After taking the runner-up spot in the Division 2 regional meet at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern on Thursday, the Trojans clinched their 16th consecutive trip to the state championship finals. They will compete at the Midland Tennis Center and Midland High School next weekend.
Forest Hills Northern won with 21 points to TC Central's 11. Muskegon Mona Shores took third with 10 points followed by Reeths-Puffer and Cedar Springs tied with three apiece. Lowell had two, Grand Rapids Northview had one, and Greenville had zero to round out the bottom three.
At 1-singles, Tanner Cooley was ousted in the semifinals after winning his first-round matchup 6-0, 6-0. In 2-singles, Evan O'Connor also bowed out in the semis after a first-round win 7-5, 6-1. Cody Wall made it to the championship match in 3-singles, but fell 6-1, 6-2. Alex Lamphier also finished runner-up in 4-singles, falling 6-0, 6-1.
At 1-doubles, Parker Welch and Alden King advanced to the title match where they lost 6-2, 6-0. In 2-doubles, Caden Kowal and Parker Peterson lost in the semis in three sets, falling 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6. Derek Swanson and Riley White earned second place in 3-doubles, falling 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match. The Trojans' 4-doubles pair of Lander Coonrod and Asher Petersen finished runner-up, losing in the title match 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS TENNIS
Titans' season ends at D1 regional
HUDSONVILLE — Thursday spelled the end of the line for Traverse City West's varsity boys tennis team as the Titans finished seventh out of 10 teams at the Division 1 regional tournament at Hudsonville High School.
West finished with four points as Hudsonville took the team championship to advance to the state finals Oct. 14-15 in Holland along with runner-up Holland West Ottawa and third-place finisher Grand Haven.
The Titans received points from 2-singles player Seth Munro, who was eliminated in the second round 6-0, 6-1; 4-singles player Jonah Arbuckle, who also lost in round two 6-2, 6-1; the 2-doubles pair of Tyler Chan and Andrew Zywicki, who fell in round two 6-1, 6-2; and the 3-doubles duo of Jack Aprea and Ryan Goodrich, who lost 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
Petoskey wins regional, headed to state with Cadillac
LUDINGTON — A couple of Big North Conference teams will represent at the Division 3 boys varsity tennis state championships Oct. 14-15 in Mason.
Petoskey won the Ludington regional with 18 points, and Cadillac took third place with 10 points to qualify for state.
Individual regional titles went to Petoskey's Evan Rindfusz at 1-singles, Elijah Rindfusz at 3-singles, Nate Thomas and Brian Tang at 1-doubles, Max Faulkner and Caleb Knickerbocker at 2-doubles, and Ethan St. Clair and Luke Bailey at 3-doubles.
SOCCER
TC West 6
Gaylord 0
Traverse City West: The Titans win the Big North Conference for the 13th time in a row and 21st time since 1997. Ian Robertson 2 goals, assist; Aidan Orth goal, 3 assists; Ben Carlson goal; Keegan Smith goal; Luke Wiersema goal; Jackson Cote assist; Charlie Licht assist; Trae Collins 1 save; Drew Alexander 1 save.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (14-1-1, 8-0-1 Big North) host Alpena on Monday. The Blue Devils (7-9-3, 1-6-2 Big North) travel to Petoskey on Monday.
Petoskey 2
TC Central 1
Petoskey: No stats reported.
Traverse City Central: Koen Burkholder 1 goal; Greyson Spinniken 1 assist; Caleb Byland 11 Saves.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (13-6-1, 7-2 Big North) host Gaylord on Monday. The Trojans (4-12-1, 3-6 Big North) head to Midland Dow on Saturday.
Alpena 5
Cadillac 2
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-14-1, 0-8-1) host Traverse City Central on Monday.
Elk Rapids 6
Kalkaska 2
Elk Rapids: The Elks won the Lake Michigan Conference outright with an 8-1 record. Noah Hilley 3 goals; Spencer Ball 1 goal, 2 assists; Fisher Bogard PK goal; Jayden Hresko 1 goal; Sean Burch 2 assists; Jared Barcenas 1 assist; Koa West 2 saves; Jacob McManus 1 save.
Kalkaska: Josh Saxton 1 goal; Cooper Swikoski 1 assist; Emil Koehnen 1 goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 15 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (13-7-2, 8-1 Lake Michigan) host Grayling in the first round of districts Oct. 13. The Blazers (9-8-2, 2-3 Lake Michigan) open district play at Cheboygan on Oct. 13.
Boyne City 4
Grayling 0
Boyne City: Kacey Gray 8 saves, shutout; Jack Snyder 1 goal; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Leist 1 goal; Reese Bey 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Lloyd 1 assist.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (9-5-5, 5-3-2) host Kingsley in the first round of districts Oct. 13. The Vikings (9-11-1, 4-6-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Elk Rapids for the first round of districts Oct. 13.
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 3
TC Christian 0
The Gladiators def. the Sabres 25-20, 25-9, 25-20.
Traverse City St. Francis: Reese Jones 2 aces, 19 assists, 8 digs; Quinn Yenshaw 1 ace, 4 digs, 12 kills; Landry Fouch 1 ace, 1 block, 2 kills; Harper Nausadis 2 kills; Claire Hurley 1 block, 6 kills; Avery Nance 2 aces, 6 assists, 10 digs; Garnet Mullet 2 aces, 13 digs, 11 kills; Tessah Konas 1 ace, 11 assists, 4 digs; Alica Revett 4 kills, 2 digs.
Traverse City Christian: Ava Wendell 12 digs, 2 assists, 9 kills; Lydia Critchfield 2 digs, 14 assists; Rebekah Burch 11 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (22-6-1, 5-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Harbor Springs on Tuesday. The Sabres (7-17-1) travel to the Mancelona Invite on Saturday.
Manton wins Cedar Springs tri
The Rangers def. Cedar Springs 25-10, 25-17; def. Big Rapids 25-13, 25-17.
Manton: Stats unavailable.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (31-4-4) travel to Pine River on Tuesday.
Stags win Reed City quad
Kingsley def. Benzie Central 25-13, 25-18; def. Mason County Central 25-12, 25-14; def. Reed City 25-13, 25-13.
Kingsley: Jennifer Lefler 25 kills, 29 digs; Grace Lewis 11 kills, 33 digs, 4 aces; Aizlyn Hager 7 kills, 1 block; Paityn VanPelt 4 kills, 50 assists, 3 aces, 17 digs; Sarah Wooer 26 digs; Olivia Reamer 6 kills, 3 aces.
UP NEXT: The Stags (23-6-1, 5-0 Northwest) host Leland on Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau 3
Suttons Bay 0
The Eagles def. the Norse 25-23, 25-17, 27-25.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 13 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces, 3 assists; Cathryn Mikowski 9 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace, 2 assists; Kyla Barnowski 5 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Sarah Bunek 3 kills, 2 digs; Lindsay Watkoski 2 kills, 3 digs; Della Bunek 2 kills, 8 digs, 27 assists.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagle (19-10-2) travel to Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday. The Norse travel to Buckley on Tuesday.
