GAYLORD — A broken-down bus couldn't stop Traverse City Central from getting to Gaylord and getting a win in the district semifinal Wednesday.
The Trojans doubled up host Gaylord, 52-26, to advance to the Division 1 district championship game. The win Wednesday against the Blue Devils earned the Trojans (17-6) a home playoff game Friday when they will battle another batch of Blue Devils. The tipoff between TC Central and Sault Area is slated for 6 p.m.
TC Central head coach Jen Dutmers said the team bus had some mechanical issues right before they left the high school, forcing the Trojans to turn to crosstown rival Traverse City West for some help and three minivans they used to haul the team to Gaylord.
Three Trojans picked up double-doubles in the victory.
Cate Heethuis put together a stellar effort with 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Lucia France had 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, 3 steals and a block. Sophie Simon also had 11 points and 10 rebounds along with a pair of assists. And Jakiah Brumfield finished with eight points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Gaylord knocked out Traverse City West in the quarterfinals, 60-37, but the Blue Devils were not able to make it a Traverse City sweep. The Blue Devils finish their season with a 14-10 record.
GIRLS HOOPS DISTRICTS
TC St. Francis 70
Manistee 54
Traverse City St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 31 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Maggie Napont 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists; Adrianna Spranger 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (20-2) advance to the district championship game against Benzie Central on Friday. Manistee ends its season at 11-13.
Benzie Central 43
Manton 33
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 13 points; Kara Johnson 8 points; Flora Zickert 8 points; Adrian Childs 6 points.
Manton: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (16-7) battle Traverse City St. Francis for a district championship Friday. The Rangers end their season at 7-14.
Sault Area 41
Petoskey 30
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey ends its season at 15-9.
Kingsley 62
Grayling 30
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (14-9) battle Boyne City for a district championship Friday. The Vikings end their season at 10-12.
Boyne City 48
Kalkaska 24
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 16 points; Braydin Noble 9 points; Mackensy Wilson 7 points; Ava Maginity 7 points.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (9-14) take on Kingsley for a district title Friday. The Blazers end their season at 1-19.
Cadillac 46
Ludington 23
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-15) play for a district title against Big Rapids on Friday.
Elk Rapids 57
Charlevoix 31
Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block; Lily Morton 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Kendall Standfest 9 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks; Hunter Schellenbarger 7 points, 4 steals.
Charlevoix: Abbey Wright 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Bayani Collins 6 points, 3 rebounds; Ava Boss 5 points, 3 rebounds; Merette Carson 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (18-3) battle Harbor Springs for a district title Friday. The Rayders end their season at 10-13.
Harbor Springs 65
Mancelona 17
Harbor Springs: Olivia Flynn 24 points; Sierra Kruzel 18 points.
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rams (18-4) take on Elk Rapids for a district championship Friday. Mancelona ends its season at 8-14.
Lake City 39
McBain 31
Lake City: Alie Bisballe 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks; Mackenzie Bisballe 10 points, 5 rebounds; Rylee Cohoon 5 points, 5 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 5 points, rebounds; Tarrin Miller 3 points
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (22-1) advance to the district championship game against Evart. The Ramblers end their season at 16-6.
Burt Lake NMC 46
Harbor Light 37
Harbor Light: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Harbor Light ends its season at 13-7.
Joburg 66
Hillman 38
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (18-6) play for a district championship against Onaway on Friday.
Bellaire 49
Ellsworth 16
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 33 points (24 in first half), 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 8 steals, 1 block; Isa Reh 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Abi Yuhaus 6 points, 3 rebounds.
Ellsworth: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (13-10) play Gaylord St. Mary for a district championship Friday. The Lancers end their season at 5-13.
Gaylord SM 56
Central Lake 41
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble career-high 29 points (16 in 2nd half); Sydney Grusczynski 16 points; Snowbirds were without Ava Schultz.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (20-3) vie for a district championship against Bellaire on Friday. The Trojans end their season at 8-13.
Onekama 46
Mesick 29
Onekama: No stats reported.
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 15 points; Cassie Sexton 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (7-16) take on Brethren for a district championship Friday. The Bulldogs (8-13) end their season Thursday against Big Rapids Crossroads.
Glen Lake 62
Lake Leelanau SM 24
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 24 points, 9 assists, 6 steals; Maddie Bradford 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks; Eleanor Valkner 6 points, 11 rebounds; Jessie Pugh 6 points, 3 assists.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (20-2) advance to the district championship game against Frankfort. The Eagles end their season at 14-9.
Frankfort 54
Suttons Bay 13
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (11-11) battle Glen Lake for a district championship Friday. The Norse end their season at 4-17.
McBain NMC 50
Walkerville 2
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 7 steals; Jada VanNoord 10 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Comets (10-10) take on Manistee Catholic Central in the district championship game Friday.
Manistee CC 46
Mason CE 3
Manistee Catholic Central: Kaylyn Johnson 14 points, 4 rebounds; Ashley Van Aelst 10 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, 6 rebounds; Grace Kidd 4 points, 6 steals, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (18-5) battle McBain Northern Michigan Christian for a district title Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mesick 55
Kingsley 42
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 26 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 7 assists; Carter Simmer 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists.
Kingsley: Chase Bott 17 points, 8 rebounds; Skylar Workman 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (15-5, 13-3 West Michigan D) host Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Thursday. The Stags (5-16, 5-9 Northwest) host Kalkaska in district action Monday.
