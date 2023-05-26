LANSING — A season with unknown expectations nearly ended with a state championship for the Traverse City Alliance.
The co-op varsity rugby squad made up of student-athletes from Kingsley, Traverse City Central, Traverse City St. Francis, Traverse City West, Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Suttons Bay ran through the regular season undefeated and then picked up convincing and impressive wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the state championship game.
Unfortunately for the Alliance, the young team ran into an undefeated buzzsaw in the form of the Rockford Bulldogs on Thursday at the Hope Sports Complex in Lansing. The rematch of last year’s championship game ended with the Bulldogs victorious once again in a 54-22 final.
The Alliance went up 3-0 on a penalty kick from James Theunte, but the Bulldogs made a quick comeback and scored twice to take the lead for good. The Alliance did score again to cut into the deficit during the back-and-forth first half, but some errors and penalty trouble in the second half kept the momentum with Rockford and took the Alliance out of their game plan.
“It was a hard-fought battle in the first half, but we just didn’t have the people on the field in the second half to keep it going,” TC Alliance head coach Cornel Olivier said.
Theunte scored seven points and was buoyed by senior team captain Sam Goethals with five points, junior vice-captain Brian Rialson with five points, and Isaiah Cosgrove also with five points.
The Alliance have a young and now playoff-experienced roster that sees only three seniors graduate in Goethals, Riley Inthisone and Jesse Kohler. Olivier said youth counted against them in the loss as 10 of the 15 starters for his team were JV players. The majority of Rockford’s roster had at least two years of experience. The Alliance also had only 18 players on their roster while Rockford boasted more than 40.
“Overall, we did exceptionally well considering those 10 players had never played before and literally began playing for the first time in April,” Olivier said. “Things are looking good for us going into next year, and I’m expecting us to just as well and potentially play Rockford again in the finals.”
Olivier was proud of the effort in the finals and throughout the season.
“If you would have asked me four months ago if would we be going into the playoffs and playing for a championship, my answer would have been ‘no,’” he said. “But we got to work and these boys started to figure things out. It was a great run.”
Olivier said the highlights of the season were their two playoff wins, topping Loyola 64-7 in the quarters and then Detroit Catholic Central, which was ranked No. 1 in the state and 36th in the country, by a 28-20 final in the semis. The Alliance trailed DCC 20-11 at the half but scored 17 unanswered points to advance to the state championship game.
“That was an amazing win by the boys,” Olivier said.
In the win against Loyola, Goethals and Caleb Bott each had 15 points, Jack Gruber and Max Goethals both tallied 10 points apiece, and Theunte made seven of 10 kicks for 14 points. In the comeback victory over DCC, Bott, Sam Goethals, Charlie Harper, Max Goethals each had five points, and Theunte went 4 for 4 on kicks for eight points.
The future for the Alliance looks bright, and Olivier said he is already preparing for 2024.
“They’re all looking forward to coming back next year. The program is growing, and we’re doing well,” he said. “The college recruiters were out there, and they were really impressed with how our team played and the style of rugby we play. I like to think that we play with smarts, and that’s our strength.”
GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS
Buckley 2
Brethren 0
Buckley: Taylor Yuresko 1 PK goal; Avalon Valentine 1 goal; Maddi Sladek 3 saves, saved PK to preserve lead. Buckley outshot Brethren 22-4.
UP NEXT: The Bears (6-8-2) take on Shelby in the Division 4 district semifinals at Brethren’s Bobcat Stadium on Tuesday. The Bobcats end their season at 3-14-2.
Manistee 3
Hart 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (10-4-2) travels to Montague for a district semifinal matchup at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
TRACK & FIELD
TC West girls take 4th at MITCA D1 finals
ZEELAND — The Traverse City West varsity girls track and field team collected 957 points across 17 events to finish fourth in the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Division 1 team state finals.
The only athlete picking up a win for the No. 3-ranked Titans was junior Ava King in the 1600-meter run with a personal-record time of 4:59.2.
Those grabbing top-3 finishes included Avery Lahti in the shot put (third, 38-9), Arianna Stallworth in the 100m (third, 12.63) and the 200m (second, 25.72), and Reese Smith in the 400m (third, 59.8).
The TC West boys placed seventh thanks to a runner-up finish from Jonah Hochstetler in the 800m (1:58.95), a third-place effort from Willem DeGood in the 3200m (9:42.49), and two top-3 finishes from Wally Tupper in the 110m hurdles (third, 14.93) and the 300m hurdles (second, 39.53-PR).
Cadillac’s Makenzie Johns takes 2nd at MITCA D2 finals
FOWLERVILLE — Cadillac hurler Makenzie Johns came into Friday’s Division 2 MITCA team state finals meet with 19 first-place victories combined in the discus and shot put this season. Although the junior Viking saw her win streak snapped, she finished second in both events Friday.
Johns threw the shot put 38-5.5, fewer than four inches behind the gold medalist. She then fired the discus 116 feet but was bested by nearly 21 feet.
Teammate Madisyn Lundquist cleared a PR height of 10-6 in the pole vault to take second place.
BASEBALL
Benzie Central 19 15
Suttons Bay 0 0
Game 1: Benzie Central — Lane Sanchez (W) 3 IP, 0 HA, 6K; Cael Katt 3 H, RBI; Dominic Lopez 3 H, 4 RBI; Dan Wallington H, RBI; Dakota Dawson 2 H, 2 RBI; Steve Barron H, RBI; Wyatt Noffsinger 2 H, 2 RBI.
Game 2: Benzie Central — Alberto Lopez (W) 2 IP, 2 HA, 4 K; Dominic Lopez 2 H, 2 RBI; Dan Wallington 2 H, RBI; Steve Barron 2 H, 3 RBI; Alberto Lopez 2 H; Dakota Dawson H, RBI; Wyatt Noffsinger H, RBI; Austin Smith H; Kaden Sheiffele 2 BB, RBI.
Suttons Bay (9-18-2, 2-8 Northwest): Lucas Gordon H; Jackson Loucks H, BB.
Harbor Light 22 25
Wolverine 0 2
Harbor Light: Travis Rose (W), Vaughn Henagan (W); Corin Paulus 8 RBI
SOFTBALL
Benzie Central 15 7
Suttons Bay 0 5
Benzie Central: Grace Heiges (W) 4-inning no-hitter, 9 K, 4 H, 2B, 6 RBI; Lily Grandstaff (W) 6 IP, 5 HA, 6 K; Autumn Wallington 5 H, 2 2 B, 3B, 2 RBI; Maicee Jones 3 H, 3B; Moraya Mosher 2 H, 2 RBI; Paige Kaple 2 H; Savanna Peck 3 H, 2B, RBI; Anna Deridder 2 H, 3 RBI; Mya Heinz 2H; Katie Quick 2 H, 3B.
Suttons Bay: Hannah Gordon R, 3B, RBI; Mya Kohler R, 2 H; Amelia Kempf R, H; Izzi Feringa H; Natalee Anderson H; Rachel Bolger R.
Elk Rapids 4 4
Kalkaska 3 3
Game 1: Elk Rapids — Rhielynn Skrocki (W) 7 IP, 9 HA, ER, 9 K, 2 H, R; Haleigh Yocom 2 H, R; Ryleigh Yocom H, R, RBI; Brooke Fluty 2 H, 2 RBI; Violet Sumerix H, R. Kalkaska — Alyssa Colvin H, R; London Birgy 3 H; Michelle Michelin H, R; Brooklyn Whiteford 3 H, RBI.
Game 2: Elk Rapids — Reagan Merchant (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, ER, 6 K; H. Yocom H, 2 R; Skrocki H, R. Kalkaska — Jaycee Mitchell H, R, RBI.
Harbor Light 13 21
Wolverine 1 9
Harbor Light: Claire Zielinski (2W); Jade Evoy HR; Michaela Stikovich H.
