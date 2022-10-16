TRAVERSE CITY — The Gladiators could have taken the week off. It’s a good thing they decided to play.
After receiving a forfeit from previously scheduled Flint Beecher, Traverse City St. Francis found another Week Eight opponent in Lawton to take its place. Turns out that was a good decision as the Division 8 top-ranked Gladiators rolled to a 42-7 victory against the No. 9 Blue Devils at Thirlby Field on Saturday afternoon.
“We played about as well as we can play,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “Especially considering we were down three starters, to jump out on them 28-0 at halftime was something. As a coach, you hope the kids execute like that — and that’s exactly what they did. We just had the next man up.”
The Gladiators (8-0, 6-0 NMFC-Legends) got on the board first with an 8-yard touchdown run from Joey Donahue in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead on the Blue Devils (6-2). St. Francis got the ball back almost immediately when Charlie Olivier recovered a fumble on the ensuing Lawton kick return. After an incomplete pass, quarterback Wyatt Nausadis took it 34 yards to the house on the next play for a 13-0 advantage.
As Lawton put together a steady drive that bled into the second quarter, the Gladiators found themselves backed up against their own end zone with the Blue Devils knocking on the door from the 6-yard line. But Tommy Richardson got low on the defensive line and shot through on the snap to force and recover a fumble at the 9-yard line.
St. Francis went 91 yards on a drive littered with big plays, ending in a Jack Prichard touchdown run and a Nausadis two-point conversion to lead 21-0 with 8:34 left in the first half. Burke Flowers scored three minutes later, giving the Glads a four-touchdown lead at the break.
The Glads added a touchdown in the third and another in the fourth to balloon their lead to 42-0. Lawton spoiled St. Francis’ hopes for its first shutout of the season, scoring a touchdown with 50 seconds left in the game.
St. Francis rushed for 294 yards as a team, and Nausadis threw for 174 yards.
The Gladiators host Detroit Country Day in the regular-season finale at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Thirlby Field as they search for a second straight undefeated regular season.
“We know that we’re going to have our hands full, for sure,” Sellers said of Country Day, which lost 28-6 to Birmingham Brother Rice on Friday. “They’re going to be fired up, pumped up and ready to play. It’ll take a perfect effort by us to beat them next week.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Gladiators rule the day at Lake Michigan Conference championships
EAST JORDAN — The Traverse City St. Francis girls and boys cross country teams remain on a roll.
The Gladiator girls won their eighth consecutive Lake Michigan Conference championship Saturday, setting eight personal records in the process. The Gladiator boys claimed their third straight LMC crown and set 14 PRs on the day.
Girls overall: St. Francis 40; Elk Rapids 42; Harbor Springs 82; Charlevoix 100; Boyne City 121; Grayling 172; Kalkaska 174.
Top area girls: 1. Sophia Rhein (SF) 18:33.25; 2. Betsy Skendzel (SF) 18:40.71; 3. Brynne Schulte (ER) 18:53.8; 4. Ava Maginity (BC) 19:17.2; 5. Laina Sladics (CHX) 19:41.37; 6. Kendall Standfest (ER) 20:00.35; 8. Anna Pray (ER) 20:05.4; 9. Hunter Schellenbarger (ER) 20:10.35; 10. Rylee Duffing (SF) 20:18.53.
Boys overall: St. Francis 31; Elk Rapids 77; Harbor Springs 96; Kalkaska 100; Grayling 113; Charlevoix 117; Boyne City 176.
Top area boys: 2. Drew Moore (GRY) 16:16.14; 3. Josh Slocum (SF) 16:22.53; 4. Gavin Guggemos (KAL) 16:59.16; 5. Lewis Walter (SF0 17:01.59; 6. Josh Kerr (SF) 17:08.52; 7. Tucker Krumm (SF0 17:10.34; 8. Max Ward (ER) 17:12.96; 9. Camden Moore (KAL) 17> 29.07; 10. Olin Kasperowicz (SF) 17:34.63.
Comets, Mustangs win Hail Mary Run
Boys overall: Leland 39; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 39; Grand Traverse Academy 47.
Boys top 5: Chase Snell (GTA) 17:46.2; Joey Schwindt (Glen Lake) 18:22.3; Agustin Creamer (LEL) 19:07; Oliver Mitchell (LL) 19:09.3; Cody Couturier (LL) 19:09.2.
Girls overall: Grand Traverse Academy 33; Leland 42; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 49.
Girls top 5: Petra Foote (GTA) 19:56.5; Ella Knudsen (LEL) 20:47.5; Anna Mitchell (LL) 21:16.5; Julia Jones (GTA) 21:30.5; Shenoah Collier (GTA) 21:44.1.
VOLLEYBALL
Manton wins Bath Invitational
The Rangers def. Vandercook Lake 25-7, 25-12; def. Charlotte 25-21, 25-23; def Bath 25-22, 21-25; Kalamazoo Hackett 25-5, 25-8 in semis; def. Bath 25-20, 19-25, 15-11 in finals.
Manton: Abbie Potter 1 ace, 7 digs; Adriana Sackett 15 kills, 2 aces, 2 assists, 79 digs; Ashley Bredahl 5 kills, 8 aces, 98 assists, 33 digs, 1 block; Bridgette Collins 2 digs; Emma Ruppert 22 digs; Genevieve Alexander 1 kill, 1 ace, 3 assists, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Lauren Wilder 39 kills, 3 aces, 2 assists, 48 digs, 3 blocks; Leah Helsel 47 kills, 5 aces, 2 assists, 43 digs, 5 blocks; Madison Schnitker 1 kill, 3 digs; Makayla Gowell 1 dig; Mattie Lafreniere 1 assist, 1 block; Morgan Shepler 17 kills, 8 aces, 1 assist, 40 digs, 1 block.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (37-4-5) travel to McBain on Tuesday.
Area teams in action at McBain Invite
Traverse City St. Francis def. Boyne City 25-18, 25-16, def. McBain Northern Michigan Christian 25-17, 25-8; def. Petoskey 25-17, 25-13 and 25-18, 25-22; def. Kingsley 26-24, 25-20; lost to McBain 25-20, 25-17.
St. Francis: Reese Jones 7 aces, 61 assists, 20 digs; Quinn Yenshaw 5 aces, 6 blocks, 29 digs, 41 kills; Landry Fouch 6 aces, 4 blocks, 21 digs, 11 kills; Helen Ludka 6 kills; Harper Nausadis 4 blocks, 6 kills; Claire Hurley 29 kills; Avery Nance 6 aces, 17 assists, 66 digs; Garnet Mullet 6 aces, 48 digs, 35 kills; Tess Konas 11 aces, 54 assists, 29 digs; Alica Revett 7 kills.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (29-7-1) travel to East Jordan on Tuesday.
Kingsley def. Traverse City Christian 25-12, 25-12; split with Mt. Pleasant 25-8, 11-25; def. Midland 25-20, 25-16; lost to Traverse City St. Francis 26-24, 25-20 in semis.
Kingsley (27-7-1): Jen Lefler 34 kills, 58 digs, 3 aces; Grace Lewis 23 kills, 41 digs, 7 aces; Avery Schichtel 9 kills, 4 blocks; Aizlyn Hager 9 kills, 3 blocks; Paityn VanPelt 5 kills, 82 assists, 2 aces, 31 digs; Olivia Reamer 9 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs, 2 aces; Sarah Wooer 34 digs, 5 assists, 3 aces; Isabell Seitz 41 digs, 8 aces.
UP NEXT: The Stags head to Petoskey for a tri with Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.
Lakers fall in semis at Inland Lakes tourney
Glen Lake took first place to advance to the gold bracket in Saturday’s Inland Lakes Invitational by splitting with Gaylord St. Mary 25-18, 17-25 and defeating Sault Ste. Marie (26-24, 25-22) and Rogers City (25-18, 25-13). The Lakers then lost in the semifinals to host Inland Lakes 19-25, 25-23, 4-15.
Glen Lake: Good blocking by front-row players; great setting by Ava Raymond; great overall team effort.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (14-12-2, 3-2 Northwest) travel to Benzie Central on Tuesday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Suttons Bay 27
Mesick 14
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
Mesick: Colton Eckler 13 carries, 47 yards, 70-yard kickoff return TD, 12 tackles; Ben Humphreys 8 carries, 41 yards; Ashtyn Simmerson 6/16 passing, 62 yards, INT, 6 tackles; Connor Sisson 3 catches, 31 yards, 12 tackles, fumble recovery, interception l Ben Parrish 2 catches, 21 yards; Bradley Smith 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (3-5) do not have a scheduled game for Week Nine. The Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1 West Michigan D) host Inland Lakes on Saturday.
