TRAVERSE CITY — A target is on the back of the Gladiators. Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis coach Dane Fosgard knows it.
His team is ranked No. 1 in Division 4 heading into the state finals next week. St. Francis handled the competition during regional play Wednesday. Seven of the eight flight championships went to St. Francis, as did the team title with 23 points.
Grant Hedley won in one-singles, defeating Big Rapids in a tough three-set match 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. Hedley had a bye in the first round and beat North Muskegon 6-3, 6-0 in the semis. In two-singles, Tristan Bonanni placed second. He topped Harbor Springs 6-1, 6-0 after a first-round bye but lost to Big rapids 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the finals. Owen Jackson cruised in three-singles, winning 6-1, 6-0 against Big Rapids and 6-2, 6-1 against North Muskegon. Chris Bobrowski dropped just two games in four-singles, beating Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-0 and North Muskegon 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles action, Cody Richards and Ben Schmude breezed to a one-doubles regional title, knocking off North Muskegon 6-0, 6-0 and Big Rapids 6-0, 6-1. Jack Britten and Anthony Spranger won at two-doubles, defeating North Muskegon 6-1, 6-3 and Big Rapids 6-1, 6-4. Charlie King and Derek Berta took home three-doubles hardware, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Grant and 6-2, 6-4 over Big Rapids. Tommy Puetz and Eli Schmude capped off the dominating team performance with wins against Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-1 and Big Rapids 6-2, 6-2.
“They’re playing some great tennis,” Fosgard said. “We’re going to have a hard week of practice and go into state playing hard — hopefully coming back with the first state championship in school history for tennis.”
The Gladiators head to Ann Arbor next weekend for state finals.
“There’s a lot of teams that are coming after us,” Fosgard said. “I try to prepare them by making sure they’re always giving 100 percent effort, no matter what. Never letting up at all. I know they’ve worked really hard at this, and I really want them to come out on top.”
MORE TENNIS
TCC second at D2 regional
State finals qualifiers: 1. Midland Dow 24; 2. Traverse City Central 13; 3. Midland 11.
TC Central: 1S — Tanner Cooley def. Alpena (0,3), def. Midland (2,1), lost to Dow (3,0); 2S — Evan O’Connor def. Bay City Western (4,2), lost to Midland (1,2); 3S — Luke Appleford def. Mt. Pleasant (1,0), def. Midland (4,1), lost to Dow (1,3); 4S — Cody Wall def. Alpena (0,0), lost to Midland (2,0); 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor def. Mt. Pleasant by default, def. Midland (3,3), lost to Dow (5-7, 7-5, 6-3); 2D — Nik Fagerman/Will Galsterer def. Saginaw Heritage (0,0), def. Alpena (3,2), lost to Dow (0,3); 3D — Parker Welch/Alden King def. Saginaw Heritage (0,0), lost to Midland (5-7, 6-3, 6-2); 4D — Mitch Stern/Parker Petersen def. Mt. Pleasant by default, def. Midland (1,2), lost to Dow (2,4).
The Trojans next play in the Division 2 state finals in Holland Oct. 15. The finals trip marks the program’s 15th straight.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 6
North Bay 2
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 2 goals, 1 assist; Bryhn Fisher 1 goal, 2 assists; Cooper Bufalini 1 goal, 2 assists; Jacob Switzer header goal; Boden Fisher goal; Fischer Alonzi assist; Tucker Brown 3 saves.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (8-5, 7-2 Northwest) travels to McBain NMC, Friday.
McBain NMC 6
Pine River 0
McBain NMC’s shutout victory against, its sixth in a row, secured the program’s second straight Highland Conference title.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Seth VanHaitsma 2 goals, 1 assist; Mekhi Harris 2 assists; Jonas Lanser 1 goal; Trevin Winkle 1 goal; Logan Hart 1 assist; Tucker Tossey 1 goal; Ethan Clark 1 goal; Blake DeZeeuw 1 save; Nathan Eisenga 3 saves.
Leland 3
Benzie Central 0
Leland: Ben Kiessel goal; Gabe Trujillo 2 goals; Daniel Resendez-Nunez- assist; Gentza Lopez shutout.
Benzie Central: Nolan Bretzke solid defensive performance; JJ Wilkerson solid defensive performance; Dominic Lopez 20 saves.
UP NEXT: Leland (7-12-1, 6-3 Northwest) plays Buckley, Saturday. Benzie Central (5-9, 3-6 Northwest) plays Hart, Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central 3
Petoskey 1
Traverse City Central def. Petoskey 25-10, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21.
TC Central: Kailey Parks 19 kills, 15 digs; Kate McCrary 8 kills; Elyse Heffner 8 kills, 5 digs; Lauren Richmond 29 assists, 16 digs, 2 aces; Natalie Bourdo 17 digs, 6 assists; Sophia Hagerty 11 assists, 9 aces.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (21-8-1) host an invitational Saturday.
Cadillac 3
Alpena 0
Cadillac def. Alpena 25-13, 25-6, 25-17.
Cadillac (26-6, 6-1 Big North): Renee Brines 14 assists, 11 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces; Carissa Musta 8 blocks, 5 kills; Mady Smith 9 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Julia Jezak 7 digs, 7 assists, 1 ace; Joslyn Seeley 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 kill; Cailey Masserang 4 kills, 2 blocks; Brooke Ellens 2 digs, 1 assist.
TC Central JV 3
Petoskey JV 0
TC Central JV def. Petoskey JV 25-14, 25-18, 25-11.
TC Central JV: Devon Roy 5 kills, 3 aces; Sydney Baehr 5 kills, 3 blocks; Eleanor Olds 1 ace, 4 digs.
TC Central frosh 3
Petoskey frosh 0
TC Central freshmen def. Petoskey freshman 25-20, 25-21, 25-19.
TC Central frosh: Irena Briggs 7 aces; Roxy McClellan 3 aces; Caroline Henkel with a standout performance.
CROSS COUNTRY
Mancelona Invite
Mancelona boys (seventh place): 27. Dan Wildfong 19:45; 32. Jaymes Wildfong 20:04; 35. Karson Swizkowski 20:06; 46. Hans Lobes 22:09; 53. Carson Olds 23:43.
Mancelona girls: 26. Abbi Wildfong 27:10; 29. Julia Kirby 28:07; 30. Bailey Ray 29:16.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts the Ski Valley Conference meet.