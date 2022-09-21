TRAVERSE CITY — You get a shutout! And you get a shutout! And you get a shutout! Everybody gets a shutout!
Traverse City West varsity boys soccer is handing out zeroes to opponents like Oprah was handing out free cars to her audience back in 2004 — which was probably before most of this current crop of Titans was born.
For the fourth time in a row and the seventh time in 10 games this season, the Titans blanked the opposition in another display of domination. The victim Tuesday was the Gaylord Blue Devils in an 8-0 final at the Keystone Soccer Complex in Traverse City.
The Titans are now 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the Big North Conference.
West pulled in a litany of solid performances. Ian Robertson had a hat-trick of goals and two assists. Keegan Smith picked up a hat-trick of helpers. Aidan Orth had a pair of goals and a pair of assists. Charlie Licht, Will Wares and Jackson Cote each had a goal. Nic Church picked up an assist. Trae Collins made two saves, and Drew Alexander made one.
The West JV squad also won big, defeating Gaylord 10-0.
The Titans travel to Alpena on Thursday to face the Wildcats, who sit tied for second place in the BNC with Petoskey.
BOYS SOCCER
Petoskey 2
TC Central 1
Petoskey: Michael Squires 1 goal; Charlie Smith 1 goal; Aidan Norton 1 assist; Jackson Jonker 2 saves.
Traverse City Central: Koen Burkholder 1 goal; Quinn Noyes 1 assist; Caleb Byland 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (9-5, 3-1 Big North) travel to Gaylord on Thursday. The Trojans (2-9-1, 1-3 Big North) host Cadillac on Thursday.
Alpena 8
Cadillac 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-8) travel to Traverse City Central on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central 3
Alpena 0
The Trojans def. the Wildcats 25-11, 25-14, 25-12.
Traverse City Central: Lily Briggs 1 ace, 3 service points, 10 digs; Marley Richmond 3 aces, 11 service points, 6 digs, 26 assists, 1 kill; Natalie Bourdo 2 aces, 2 service points, 16 digs, 3 assists; Elyse Heffner 6 blocks, 3 digs, 10 kills; Audrey Parker 2 aces, 8 service points, 8 digs; Catelyn Heethuis 1 ace, 5 service points, 1 block, 6 digs, 1 assist, 4 kills; Kate McCrary 1 ace, 1 dig, 6 kills; Phoebe Humphrey 6 kills.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (16-6-4, 3-1 Big North) take on in-town rival Traverse City West on Thursday.
TC St. Francis 3
Kalkaska 0
The Gladiators def. the Blazers 25-16, 25-14, 25-14.
Traverse City St. Francis: Reese Jones 2 aces, 8 digs, 24 assists; Quinn Yenshaw 6 aces, 3 blocks, 10 kills; Landry Fouch 2 aces, 5 kills; Harper Nausadis 2 kills, 1 block; Claire Hurley 9 kills; Avery Nance 1 ace, 9 digs, 2 assists; Garnet Mullet 7 aces, 7 digs, 12 kills; Tess Konas 1 ace, 5 digs, 12 assists; Alica Revett 3 kills.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Glads (16-4-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan) visit Leland on Thursday. The Blazers travel to Mio on Wednesday.
TC West 3
Petoskey 0
The Titans def. Petoskey 26-24, 25-23, 25-13.
Traverse City West: Amaleah Streit 4 aces, 1 assist; Avery Lahti 12 kills; Audrey Lafaive 8 kills, 1 ace; Claire Miner 4 kills; Ava Hellem 4 kills; Jenna Flick 4 aces.
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (6-10, 3-1 Big North) host rival Traverse City Central on Thursday. Petoskey welcomes Cadillac on Thursday.
Leland 3
Buckley 0
The Comets def. the Bears 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.
Leland: Alexis Luce 19 assists, 4 digs; Fiona Moord 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Flora Mitchell 5 kills, 5 aces; Kally Sluiter 3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; Kelsey Allen 4 kills; Maeve Sweeney 5 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs; Olive Ryder 8 assists, 3 aces, 2 digs; Shelby Plamondon 4 kills, 1 ace.
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 4 kills, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Comets (17-9, 3-0 Northwest) host Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday. The Bears welcome Onekama on Sept. 27.
Elk Rapids 3
East Jordan 0
The Elks def. the Red Devils 25-11, 25-22, 25-15.
Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist 12 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs; Rhielynn Skrocki 6 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Caroline Best 6 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs; Ryleigh Yocom 27 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs; Mattea Ball 11 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist.
East Jordan: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (12-9-1, 2-1 Lake Michigan) host Benzie Central on Thursday.
Mesick 3
Bear Lake 0
The Bulldogs def. the Lakers 25-15, 25-12, 25-5.
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 2 aces, 10 kills, 4 digs; Maddy Spoor 100% serving, 3 aces, 3 assists, 2 kills; Rebecca McCree 2 blocks, 2 aces, 4 digs; Kylie Sexton 4 aces; Celeste Hallett 9 assists, 3 aces, 2 kills; Jazmyn Mills 4 aces.
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Manistee Catholic Central on Thursday. The Lakers welcome Walkerville on Thursday.
Lake City 3
Manton 0
The Trojans def. the Rangers 25-18, 25-17, 25-14.
Lake City: Kaylee Keenan 19 digs, 16/17 serving; Kasey Keenan 8 kills, 2 digs; Alie Bisballe 14 kills, 4 blocks; Haylee Parniske 6 digs, 2 assists, 4 kills; Emily Urie 4 digs, 5 kills; Mackenzie Bisballe 3 digs, 100% serving, 30 assists, 3 kills; Helen Brown 11 assists; Zoe Butkovich 1 kill; Hannah Vasicek 5 kills.
Manton: Defensive specialists played strong; bench showed a lot of heart and enthusiasm; Emma Ruppert quietly led the back row in digs and an improved serve receive.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel to Evart on Thursday. The Rangers (22-4-3, 1-1 Highland) play at McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Sept. 27.
Charlevoix 3
Boyne City 1
The Rayders def. the Ramblers 17-25, 26-24, 25-17, 28-26.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 19 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Ava Tarsi 22 assists, 2 aces, 5 kills; Elly Wilcox 6 kills, 5 digs; Braylyn Rincon 16 digs & 18 serve receptions; Bri Ager 10 digs, 6 serve receptions.
UP NEXT: The Rayders host Kalkaska on Sept. 27. The Ramblers welcome Traverse City St. Francis on Sept. 27.
Kingsley 3
Benzie Central 0
The Stags def. the Huskies 25-13, 25-9, 25-19.
Kingsley: Jen Lefler 7 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces; Grace Lewis 10 kills, 10 digs; Aizlyn Hager 7 kills, 2 blocks, Paityn VanPelt 5 kills, 23 assists, 3 aces; Sarah Wooer 7 digs; Ellie Moran 5 digs, 2 aces; Olivia Reamer 2 kills, 2 aces, 10/10 serving.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (18-6-1, 3-0 Northwest) host Glen Lake on Sept. 27. The Huskies travel to Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Forest Area 3
Onaway 1
Forest Area def. Onaway 24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18.
Forest Area: Lauren MacConnel 6 aces, 13 digs; Taylor Muth 22 assists; Val Nelson 6 kills, 1 block; Desjanea Perkins 13 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Jersey Patton 27 digs, 1 ace, 2 assists; Cheyenne Boggs 1 kill.
UP NEXT: Forest Area hosts Mancelona on Sept. 27.
TC Central JV 3
Alpena JV 0
Traverse City Central: Kasen Kitzmiller 6 kills; Caroline Henkle 7 kills; Roxy McClellan 2 aces, 9 digs.
TC Central frosh 3
Alpena frosh 0
Traverse City Central: Marlie McGregor 10 aces, defensive standout; Sable Dankers 6 kills, Tayrn Beamish 10 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Elk Rapids girls sweep top 5 at Kalkaska Invite
KALKASKA — The Elk Rapids varsity girls cross country team dominated the Kalkaska Invitational on Tuesday in more than convincing fashion.
The Elks took the overall team title with 15 points — the lowest possible amount — after claiming the top five spots in the 5,000-meter race.
Freshman Brynne Schulte took first place with a time of 20:54.04 and was followed by Kendall Standfest in second at 21:05.2, Hunter Schellenbarger in third at 21:43.15, Anna Pray in fourth at 21:43.4, and Joelle Swanson in fifth at 21:57.94.
Frankfort came in second overall with a 69. Grayling followed in third with 92. Lake Leelanau St. Mary was fourth with 93, and the host Blazers were in fifth with 11 points.
On the boys side, Petoskey St. Michael took the team title with 44 points followed by Elk Rapids (47), Frankfort (73), Grayling (93), Kalkaska (99) and St. Mary (135).
Grayling's Drew Moore won with a 17:13.36 followed by Frankfort's Skylar Werden (17:25.26), St. Michael's Zachary Maendel (17:36.19) and Lynus Cadarette (17:47.97) and Kalkaska's Gavin Guggemos (18:02.7).
BOYS TENNIS
TC Central 6
Cadillac 2
Traverse City Central wins: 1S — Tanner Cooley def. Davin Brown (0,1); 3S — Cody Wall def. Brady Koenig (2,4); 4S — Alex Lamphier def. Matt Erickson (4,3); 1D — Parker Welch/Alden King def. Chris Anderson/Oscar Kendell (1,1); 2D — Caden Kowal/Parker Petersen def. Tommy Reagan/Keaston Johnson (1,2); 3D — Riley White/Derek Swanson def. Woodlen Paca/Drew Drabik (0,0).
Cadillac wins: 2S — Henry Schmittdiel def. TCC (4-6, 7-6, 6-3); 4D — Max McCumber/Ben Anderson def. TCC (6-3, 5-7, 6-3).
