Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the northwest and highest waves around 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&