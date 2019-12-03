BENZONIA — The Amy Drake era at Traverse City West didn’t start quite the way she would have liked, but she will definitely accept the result.
The Titans girls basketball team came back from a 15-point first-half deficit to take down Benzie Central 50-46 in overtime to earn the first win of the season and Drake’s first win as the Titans head coach.
“It was awesome and terrible all at the same time,” Drake said of the roller coaster win. “I think we started with a lot of nerves. We have a lot of young kids on the team and a lot that haven’t played varsity minutes.”
The Titans (1-0) showed resolve after starting the game in a deep hole. The Huskies (0-1) blasted out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and led 22-10 at halftime but adjustments made by the Titans turned the tides in the second half.
TC West was able to cut the lead to 33-25 at the end of the third quarter before taking a two-point lead in the fourth. The Huskies fought for overtime but foul trouble held two of their starters out of the extra period and it hurt Benzie.
The Titans shot 29 free throws to the Huskies 12.
“TC West made some good adjustments,” Huskies head coach Sarah Ross said. “And we just broke down on defense.”
Aliah Diehl led the comeback with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Titans. Drake said it was a good team win with points spread across her players including nine points for both Emma Gustafson and Ally Jo McKenna.
Benzie was led by a double-double from Ellen Bretzke, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds was getting eight steals. Jenna Cole added 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Andrea Taghon had six points and four rebounds for the Huskies. Carly Wade also scored three points with three steals and six rebounds.
The Titans will travel to Hudsonville for a game on Friday while Benzie Central will head to Onekama.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 51
Elk Rapids 13
Glen Lake (1-0): Grace Bradford 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Jessica Robbins 9 points, 5 rebounds; Hailey Helling 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Grace Fosmore 5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Ruby Hogan 5 points, 4 steals, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake vs. Midland Dow at Ann Arbor Prep, Saturday 1:45.
Manton 52
Charlevoix 49
Manton (1-0): Abby Brown 19 points, 6 rebounds; Jaden Wilder 10 points, 5 assists; Abby Shepler 9 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds; Molly Lane 7 points, 5 rebounds.
Charlevoix: Addie Nagel 15 points; Lauren Shepherd 12 points.
UP NEXT: Manton host McBain, Friday.
Marion 31
GT Academy 30
GTA (0-1): Melissa Hatch 8 points; Claudia Burley 8 points.
UP NEXT: GTA at Suttons Bay, Monday.
Joburg 67
Mio 29
Joburg (1-0): Layla Gascho 17 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Kennedy Johnson 15 points, 3 rebounds; Tara Madej 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Jocelyn Tobias 6 rebounds, 2 points; Gloria House 8 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Sydney Townsend 7 points, 7 assists.
TC West JV 32
Benzie Central JV 29
TCW JV: Emily Hart 16 points; Alba Colomer Soler 6 points.
TC West frosh 32
Benzie Central Frosh 30
TCW Frosh: Lydia Heymes 19 points; Alice Dhiel 6 points.
HOCKEY
TC Central 10
Petoskey 1
TC Central (2-0-1): Carson Peters 2 goals, power play goal, 2 assists; Nick Sommerfield 2 goals, 2 assists; Will Dawson 2 goals, short-handed goal; James Bradfield power play goal; Josh Stepke assist; Owen Dawson assist, power play goal; Seth Lucas assist; Charlie Douglass 3 assists; Gavin Graczyk assist; Trevor Schuiling assist; Hunter Folgmann assist; Chris Usiondek 2 assists, goal; Ethan VanderRoest 2 assists, goal; Tyler Cooper assist; Grant Neuhardt 15 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Houghton Lake, Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.