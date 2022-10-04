TRAVERSE CITY — Make that 14 in a row in favor of the Titans.
The Traverse City West varsity boys soccer team shut out crosstown rival Traverse City Central at the Trojan Athletic Complex by a final of 3-0 on Tuesday. The victory marks the 14th straight for the Titans over the Trojans in varsity action, dating back to 2018. The shutout is also the Titans’ ninth in 15 games this season as they have allowed just six goals.
TC West improves to 13-1-1 overall and 7-0-1 in the Big North Conference. The Titans are in firm control of first place in the BNC and are nearing another conference title as they push ahead with lofty postseason aspirations.
Petoskey came into Tuesday in second place in the Big North with a 5-2 conference record. Alpena sat in third at 4-2-1. The Northmen topped Cadillac 3-0 to move to 6-2, and Alpena tied with Gaylord 3-3 to all but take them out of the hunt at 4-2-2.
Ian Robertson notched two goals, and Jackson Cote picked up the other. Aidan Orth and Keegan Smith had assists, while Trae Collins recorded another shutout with four saves.
The loss drops the Trojans to 4-11-1 overall and 3-5 in the Big North.
The Titans look to wrap up the Big North Conference with a victory over the Blue Devils when they visit Gaylord on Thursday. Faceoff is slated for 6:45 p.m. The Trojans finish their regular season with three more on the road, starting with Petoskey on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The JV Titans also got a 3-0 win against the JV Trojans in the earlier match.
GIRLS GOLF
Slocum wins D4 regional title as St. Francis finishes second
HARBOR SPRINGS — Grace Slocum added some regional championship hardware to her trophy case Tuesday.
The standout sophomore golfer for Traverse City St. Francis carded an 80 at Harbor Point Golf Club to win the Division 4 regional tournament by four strokes and lead the Gladiators to a runner-up finish. Slocum was joined in the top 10 by teammates Mary Kate Carroll (seventh, 101) and Emily Jozwiak (tied for eighth, 103).
Harbor Springs won the team regional title by 17 strokes with a 383 to St. Francis’ even 400. East Jordan took third with a 430 followed by Charlevoix at 447, Manistee at 464, Clare at 501, Standish Sterling at 533, Houghton Lake at 558 and Leland at 575.
Other area players performing well included Grayling’s Jessica Campbell (fourth, 97); East Jordan’s Sami Burks (fifth, 100), Mailey Hamilton (14th, 108), Hannah Fortune (17th, 110), Olivia Maher (18th, 112) and Lila Kelly (19th, 113); Charlevoix’s Sarah Pletcher (eighth, 103), Avery Kita (11th, 105) and Merette Carson (14th, 108); Elk Rapids’ Hope Hoedel (12th, 107); Manistee’s Kendal Waligorski (14th, 108); Kalkaska’s Emily Cannon (20th, 114) and St. Francis’ Avery Frederick (21st, 116).
Petoskey takes 2nd at D2 regional
Venue: Currie West Golf Course
Team qualifiers: Midland Dow 363; Petoskey 369; Swartz Creek 377.
Petoskey: 2. Aubrey Williams 82; 8. Riley Barr 92; 12. Cassidy Whitener 95; 22. Sara Hasse 100; 24. Marley Spence 101.
BOYS SOCCER
Petoskey 3
Cadillac 0
Petoskey: No stats reported.
Cadillac: Ethan Romey 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (12-6-1, 6-2 Big North) host Traverse City Central on Thursday. The Vikings (1-13-1, 0-7-1 Big North) head to Alpena on Thursday.
Alpena 3
Gaylord 3
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (7-8-3, 1-5-2 Big North) host Traverse City West on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland 3
Frankfort 0
The Comets def. the Panthers 25-10, 25-23, 25-12.
Leland: Fiona Moord 10 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 1 block; Alexis Luce 18 assists, 1 kill, 3 aces, 5 digs; Flora Mitchell 6 kills, 3 aces; Maeve Sweeney 4 kills, 6 aces, 4 digs; Olive Ryder 10 digs, 2 assist, 1 ace; Mallory Lowe 2 aces, 3 digs; Shelby Plamondon 1 kill, 2 aces.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets travel to Kingsley on Tuesday. The Panthers head to Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Manton takes down Houghton Lake
Manton: Abbie Potter 5 digs; Adriana Sackett 10 kills, 1 ace, 18 digs; Ashley Bredahl 2 kills, 6 aces, 36 assists, 11 digs; Bridgette Collins 3 digs; Emma Ruppert 7 digs; Genevieve Alexander 1 ace, 2 digs; Lauren Wilder 3 blocks, 11 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace, 13 kills; Leah Helsel 15 kills, 6 aces, 2 assists, 13 digs; Madison Schnitker 1 assist, 1 dig, 1 ace; Makayla Gowell 1 dig; Mattie Lafreniere 1 dig; Morgan Shepler 4 kills, 6 digs.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (29-4-4, 4-1 Highland) play in a tri at Cedar Springs on Thursday.
McBain 3
Lake City 0
The Ramblers def. the Trojans 25-14, 28-26, 25-17.
McBain: No stats reported.
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 9 kills, 10 assists,100% serving; Emily Urie 7 digs, 1 kill; Hannah Vasicek 2 digs, 1 kill; Alie Bisballe 9 kills, 3 digs; Kaylee Keenan 25 digs; Helen Brown 8 assists; Haylee Parniske 10 digs, 2 kills; Jenna Harris 6 digs.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel to Hesperia for a tri Thursday. The Trojans play in the Mancelona Invite on Saturday.
Benzie Central 3
Buckley 0
The Huskies def. the Bear 25-17, 25-9, 25-16.
Benzie Central: Ava Bechler 9 kills, 5 digs, 8 aces, 2 blocks; Autumn Wallington 19 assists, 4 digs, 2 ace; Emma Brooks 9 digs, 3 aces, 1 Kill; Flora Zickert 5 kills, 6 aces, 3 assists; Gloria Stepanovich 5 kills, 6 blocks; Stella Hewitt 3 blocks, 2 aces, 5 kills.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies play in the Reed City quad on Thursday. The Bears host Forest Area on Monday.
Kingsley 3
Suttons Bay 0
The Stags def. the Norse 25-15, 25-12, 25-15.
Kingsley: Jennifer Lefler 12 kills, 15 digs; Grace Lewis 8 kills, 12 digs; Paityn VanPelt 3 kills, 22 assists; Sarah Wooer 9 digs; Ellie Moran 12 digs, 2 aces; Olivia Reamer 2 kills, 3 aces.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (20-6-1, 5-0 Northwest) travel to Reed City for a quad Thursday. The Norse host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Thursday.
Forest Area 3
Pellston 0
Forest Area: Graycie Schroeder 10 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Taylor Muth 21 assists, 3 kills, 2 aces; Val Nelson 4 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks; Desjanea 9 kills, 8 digs, 1 block; Jersey Patton 25 digs.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (12-7-4) travels to Buckley on Monday.
Mesick 3
Baldwin 1
The Bulldogs def. Baldwin 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20.
Mesick: Celeste Hallett 3 aces, 11 assists, 4 kills, 12 digs; Rebecca McCree 6 blocks, 5 aces, 2 kills, 16 digs; Kylie Sexton 1 block, 4 aces, 6 kills; Jazmyn Mills 4 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs; Maddy Spoor 4 aces, 5 assists, 3 kills, 10 digs; Emma Shermak 3 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel to Marion on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 3
Charlevoix 2
The Elks def. the Rayders 25-17, 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-6.
Elk Rapids: Caroline Best 13 kills, 1 ace, 17 digs, 2 blocks; Ryleigh Yocom 33 assists, 21 digs; Mattea Ball 21 digs, 2 aces; Morgan Bergquist 12 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Lexi Moore 7 kills; Violet Sumerix 4 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs; Gaby Morton 15 digs, 2 blocks, 3 kills.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Frankfort on Thursday. The Rayders play in the McBain tournament on Oct. 15.
Boyne City 3
East Jordan 1
The Ramblers def. the Red Devils 18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 21 kills, 6 aces, 4 blocks, 18 digs, 1 assist; Ava Tarsi 27 assists, 7 kills, 7 digs; Elly Wilcox 7 kills, 3 blocks; Aubrey Burns 5 kills, 100% serving, 10 digs; Braylyn Rincon 18 digs, 11/12 serve receptions; Brianna Ager 7/9 serve receptions, 8 digs, 4 aces.
East Jordan: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers play in the Mancelona Invite on Saturday. The Red Devils host Traverse City St. Francis on Oct. 18.
CROSS COUNTRY
Trojan boys take 1st, girls 2nd at Harbor Springs Invite
Boys overall: Traverse City Central 33; Harbor Springs 37; Petoskey 73; Boyne City 101; Inland Lakes 141.
Area boys top performers: 2. Tommy Farley (PET) 17:42.34; 3. Lukas Reimers (TCC) 17:55.92; 5. Ian Boss (TCC) 17:57.76; 6. Caleb Keller (TCC) 17:58.4; 8. Quinten Henderson (TCC) 18:03.17; 9. Zahar Rush (PET) 18:13.69.
Girls overall: Harbor Springs 23; Traverse City Central 68; Boyne City 72; Petoskey 116; Inland Lakes 118; Wolverine 148.
Area boys top performers: 1. Ava Maginity (BC) 19:36.61; 4. Fiona Scott (PET) 21:41.04; 8. Delaney Little (BC) 22:13.46; 9. Olivia Lemke (TCC) 22:20.32; 11. Isabella Reimers (TCC) 22:39.8.
