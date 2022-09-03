TRAVERSE CITY — The Titans did not fare well against Grand Haven over a two-day stretch. Not on the soccer field and not on the gridiron.
A day after the Traverse City West varsity football team lost on the road to Grand Haven, 49-21, the West varsity boys soccer team was unable to exact any measure of revenge against the Buccaneers. The Titans suffered their first loss of the season, falling 2-0 to Grand Haven during the Titans' Labor day Invitational at the Keystone Soccer Complex on Friday.
Trae Collins made seven saves in the loss.
The Titans (4-1) were on the other end of a shutout this time around. West, through its first four games, had shut out its opponents three times — 8-0 against Sault Ste. Marie, 4-0 against Marquette and 4-0 against Elk Rapids. The Titans' other victory was a 4-1 decision against Oxford.
The Labor Day tourney continues Saturday. West takes to the pitch at 2 p.m. against Mason. The Titans open Big North Conference play on Thursday when they host Petoskey.
CROSS COUNTRY
Trojans sweep boys, girls races at Oiler Invite
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Traverse City Central Trojans took home the top spot in both the boys and girls 5,000 meters varsity cross country race at the Oiler Invitational in Mount Pleasant on Friday.
The Trojan boys took four of the top 10 spots with Joe Muha taking first place with a time of 16:10.24 to Kenny Lewis of Saginaw Heritage, who ran a 16:10.7.
Micah Bauer ran a 16:16.75 for the Trojans, good for third place. Jett Reimers was fifth at 16:28.36, and Zack Truszkowski was ninth at 17:16.82.
Cadillac's top finisher was Nolan Nixon, who finished sixth at 16:34.92.
On the girls side, three Trojans finished in the top 10.
Alexis Ball took third place with a 19:50.2. Ella Kirkwood was fifth with a 20:16. Kathleen Venhuizen placed ninth with a 20:40.49. Ellie Schenkelberger was just outside the top 10 in 11th with a 20:57.17.
Cadillac's best performer was Brooklynn Brown, who finished in 10th place with a 20:53.15.
Boys team overall: Traverse City Central 36; Saginaw Heritage 60; Sparta 61; Midland Dow 102; Cadillac 105; Mt. Pleasant 152; Grand Rapids Union 208; Lansing Everett 254.
Girls team overall: Traverse City Central 43; Midland Dow 47; DeWitt 84; Sparta 94; Cadillac 95; Saginaw Heritage 164; Mt. Pleasant 187; Grand Rapids Union 236.
FOOTBALL
Manton 34
Houghton Lake 13
Manton: Nathan Winters 93 yards rushing; Leon Barber 84 yards rushing, 3 TDs; Logan Baker 47 yards rushing, TD; Andrew Phillips TD; defense played well as a whole.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (2-0 or 1-1) travel to Lake City on Friday.
Boyne City 43
Cheboygan 28
Boyne City: Gavin Hewitt 4 TDs; Jack Neer 3 passing TDs.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-0) travel to Grayling on Friday.
Lake City 47
Pine River 0
Lake City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-1) host Manton on Friday.
St. Ignace 48
Joburg 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (0-2) welcome East Jordan on Friday.
Beal City 31
McBain 6
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (0-2) host Roscommon on Friday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Mesick 49
Manistee CC 30
Mesick: Ashton Simerson 6/15 passing, 127 yards, 2 TD, 1 rushing TD; Colton Eckler 14 rushes, 182 yards, 2 TD, 2 catches, 68 yards, TD; Ben Humphreys 12 rushes, 52 yards, TD; Tyler Hall 2 catches, 55 yards, TD, 9 tackles, 1 sack; Connor Sisson 7.5 tackles, 1 sack.
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (2-0) welcome Marion on Sept. 10. The Sabers (1-1) host Baldwin on Sept. 10.
Gaylord SM 43
Central Lake 36
Central Lake: Kelan Pletcher 10/28 passing, 298 yards, 4 TDs, 53 rushing yards, 7 tackles; Garrison Barrett 186 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 12 tackles; Patrick Puroll 97 receiving yards; Mason Hoppe 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-1) hosts Inland Lakes on Saturday, Sept. 10, in a Salute to Service game.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland goes 2-2 at tournament
Leland lost to McBain 23-25, 14-25; def. Montague 13-25, 25-23, 15-9; lost to Grand Haven 19-25, 14-25; def. East Grand Rapids 25-14, 25-20.
Leland: Fiona Moord 22 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs; Alexis Luce 5 aces, 53 assists, 21 digs; Flora Mitchell 8 kills, 3 aces, 20 digs; Kelsey Allen 13 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Maeve Sweeney 16 kills, 12 aces, 8 digs.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Benzie Central on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Trojans take 2nd at Up North Invite
Team results: 1. Birmingham Seaholm; 2. Traverse City Central; 3. Petoskey; 4. Clarkston.
Traverse City Central: 1S — Tanner Cooley, first place; 2S — Evan O'Connor, second place; 1D — Alden King/Parker Welch, second place; 4D — Asher Petersen/Lander Coonrod second place.
