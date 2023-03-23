SAGINAW — The high school track and field season unofficially got underway on Wednesday. Fortunately for the competitors, the meet was of the indoor variety.
Athletes from Traverse City West and Gaylord competed in the 32-school Division 1-2 event.
In the 60-meter dash, TC West's Chase Weston and Arianna Stallworth both took fifth place in the boys and girls races, respectively. Weston ran a 7.28, and Stallworth an 8.07. Gaylord's Ana Fortier was just outside the top 10 in 11th with an 8.31.
In the 200-meters, West's Brier Meredith was the area's top finisher in the boys race in seventh place with a 23.7. Fellow Titan Emily Kelsey was the area's top finisher for the girls, taking 12th with a 27.35.
In the 400, West's Ben Habers placed fourth with a 51.65. Freshman Titan Kiera Murphy took 11th with a time of 1:03.57.
In the 800, Titan teammates Ava King and Reese Smith took third and fifth, respectively, for the girls. King ran a 2:23.9, and Smith finished in 2:25.74. West's Alyssa Fouchey took 11th with a 2:33.54. No West or Gaylord boy finished in the top 10.
In the 1600, West's Willem DeGood placed seventh in the boys race with a 4:36.95, and Peyton Tucker was 10th in the girls race with a 5:49.1.
In the 3200, it was King taking second in the girls race with an 11:17.84 and DeGood taking fifth in the boys race with a 9:47.05. Gaylord's Katie Berkshire was behind King in third with an 11:25.89.
In the 60-meter hurdles, West's Wally Tupper was third and teammate Aaryn Stallworth was fifth with times of 8.53 and 8.94, respectively. Parker Kirschner, also of West, was ninth with a 9.17. No West or Gaylord girls finished in the top 10.
In the 4x300 relay, the West boys (Habers, Tupper, Stallworth, Jonah Hochstetler) took second with a 2:30.32, and the West girls (Madelen Ferrill, Kelsey, Murphy, Madeleine Keillor) were sixth with a 2.59.21.
In the shot put, West's Avery Lahti took home the girls title with a throw of 39-3.25, and Gaylord's Gage Looker was sixth with a toss of 44-11. Blue Devil sophomore Ella Moylan took 10th in the girls event with a 32-0.25.
In the high jump, Meredith tied for second in the boys event with a leap of 6-0, and teammate Graham Hetherington was tied for eighth with a 5-6. No West or Gaylord girls finished in the top 10.
In the pole vault, West's Grace Moeggenborg was tied for sixth with a 9-0 vault in the girls event. West's Drew Espcer and Jake Lober tied for eighth with a vault of 10-0.
In the long jump, Weston nabbed the gold with a leap of 20-7 for first place in the boys event. Lahti took fourth in the girls event with a leap of 18-8. Gaylord's Lilly Palmer tied for eighth with a 14-5.
The SVSU Indoor Invitational continues Thursday with competitors from Division 3-4.
