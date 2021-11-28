KENOSHA, Wis. — A trio of area cross country runners qualified Saturday for nationals by finishing in the top 10 of the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championship.

Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones placed fifth (14:58.2) in the boys regional at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while Traverse City Central’s Luke Venhuizen (15:00.2) took seventh.

Flynn-Julia-TC Central.jpg

Flynn

TC Central’s Julia Flynn placed fifth in the girls regional with a time of 17:25.5.

Benzie cross country coach Asa Kelly said getting three qualifiers is easily the most northern Michigan produced in any year.

Nationals are Dec. 11 in San Diego.

HOCKEY

TC West 2

Northville 0

Traverse City West finished 2-0 in the Cathy Buchanan Memorial Showcase, topping Northville 2-0.

TC West (3-0): Tyler Esman goal; Brandon Meyers empty-net goal, assist; Mason West 19 saves.

UP NEXT: The Titans are off until visiting Cadillac on Dec. 8.

TC Central 9

Farmington 0

Colin Miller and Luke Vander Roest each scored their first varsity goals as Traverse City Central mercied Farmington United 9-0 after two periods in the Cathy Buchanan Memorial Showcase.

TC Central (2-0): Owen Dawson 2 goals; Shea Harmeson 2 goals; Hunter Folgmann goal, assist; Vander Roest goal; Miller goal; Chase Adams goal, assist; Tyler Cooper goal; Collin Benedict assist; Scott Barnhart assist; Koen Burkholder 2 assists; Laiken Batcha assist; Cam Peters 2 assists; Luke Weaver assist; Brady Faille 2 saves.

UP NEXT: The Trojans host Petoskey at 6 p.m. Tuesday to begin Big North Conference play. Central travels next weekend to Houghton on Friday and Hancock on Saturday.

Bay Reps 6

Wyandotte Roosevelt 2

Reps (1-2): Campbell Holland goal; Lars Millar goal; Tyeson Griffore goal; Riley Pierce goal, assist; Ethan Coleman goal, assist; Drew Hardy goal; Ryan Lannen assist; Jason Kihn assist; Gabe Classens assist; Thomas Boynton-Fisher 2 assists; Garrett Hathaway 15 saves.

UP NEXT: The Reps host Bay City in a 5:30 p.m. game Friday at Centre Ice Arena. Rochester United visits Centre Ice on Saturday.

BASEBALL

Glen Lake’s Herman added to MHSBCA board

Glen Lake baseball coach Kris Herman earned a spot on the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association’s executive board.

Herman joins the 16-person board, along with Rudyard coach Billy Mitchell. Herman’s Lakers teams advanced to the Final Four last season.

