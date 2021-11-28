KENOSHA, Wis. — A trio of area cross country runners qualified Saturday for nationals by finishing in the top 10 of the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championship.
Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones placed fifth (14:58.2) in the boys regional at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while Traverse City Central’s Luke Venhuizen (15:00.2) took seventh.
TC Central’s Julia Flynn placed fifth in the girls regional with a time of 17:25.5.
Benzie cross country coach Asa Kelly said getting three qualifiers is easily the most northern Michigan produced in any year.
Nationals are Dec. 11 in San Diego.
HOCKEY
TC West 2
Northville 0
Traverse City West finished 2-0 in the Cathy Buchanan Memorial Showcase, topping Northville 2-0.
TC West (3-0): Tyler Esman goal; Brandon Meyers empty-net goal, assist; Mason West 19 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans are off until visiting Cadillac on Dec. 8.
TC Central 9
Farmington 0
Colin Miller and Luke Vander Roest each scored their first varsity goals as Traverse City Central mercied Farmington United 9-0 after two periods in the Cathy Buchanan Memorial Showcase.
TC Central (2-0): Owen Dawson 2 goals; Shea Harmeson 2 goals; Hunter Folgmann goal, assist; Vander Roest goal; Miller goal; Chase Adams goal, assist; Tyler Cooper goal; Collin Benedict assist; Scott Barnhart assist; Koen Burkholder 2 assists; Laiken Batcha assist; Cam Peters 2 assists; Luke Weaver assist; Brady Faille 2 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Petoskey at 6 p.m. Tuesday to begin Big North Conference play. Central travels next weekend to Houghton on Friday and Hancock on Saturday.
Bay Reps 6
Wyandotte Roosevelt 2
Reps (1-2): Campbell Holland goal; Lars Millar goal; Tyeson Griffore goal; Riley Pierce goal, assist; Ethan Coleman goal, assist; Drew Hardy goal; Ryan Lannen assist; Jason Kihn assist; Gabe Classens assist; Thomas Boynton-Fisher 2 assists; Garrett Hathaway 15 saves.
UP NEXT: The Reps host Bay City in a 5:30 p.m. game Friday at Centre Ice Arena. Rochester United visits Centre Ice on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Glen Lake’s Herman added to MHSBCA board
Glen Lake baseball coach Kris Herman earned a spot on the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association’s executive board.
Herman joins the 16-person board, along with Rudyard coach Billy Mitchell. Herman’s Lakers teams advanced to the Final Four last season.