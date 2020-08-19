LANSING — The first day of high school sports competition this fall saw elation and strong play from the Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis team and senior Charlie Schmude.
The Gladiators traveled south to the Lansing area for this season's first matches and came back to northern Michigan a cool 2-0 and Schmude tallied his 100th career victory in the blue and gold.
TCSF took down Haslett 6-2 and defeated Lansing Catholic on their home court 8-0 Wednesday.
Schmude won both of his No. 1 singles matches Wednesday, defeating Haslett's Ethan Fajardo 6-2, 7-5 and Lansing Catholic's Joey Castle 6-0, 6-1 to set him over the century mark.
Tristan Bonanni went 2-0 at No. 2 singles, dropping only two games all day. In fact, all four singles flights won both matches they played Wednesday with Grant Hedley (No. 3 singles) and Luke Bobrowski (No. 4 singles) needing tiebreaker sets to close out their matches.
The No. 2 and 3 doubles flights for the Glads fell to Haslett, but rebounded to help them towards a clean sweep of Lansing Catholic. Anthony Spranger and Jack Britten took down LC's No. 2 doubles flight with ease, 6-0 and 6-0. Chris Bobrowski and Charlie King also rebounded in the No. 3 doubles flight for a win to close out the day.
The No. 1 doubles flight of Ben Schmude and Cody Richards swept Lansing Catholic and defeated Haslett 6-1 and 6-3. Kyle Warnes and Derek Berta teamed up for the win at No. 4 doubles over Lansing Catholic. Warnes was joined by Tommy Puetz for the No. 4 doubles win over Haslett.
MORE TENNIS
Forest Hills Northern 7
TC Central 1
TC Central winner: 4D — Will Dalsterer/Nik Fagerman def. Forest Hills Northern 2-6, 6-1, 15-13
TC Central 7
Jenison 1
TC Central results: 1S — James Turner def. Forest Hills Northern 6-1, 6-0; 2S — Luke Appleford def. Forest Hills Northern 6-4, 6-2; 3S — Evan O'Connor def. Forest Hills Northern 6-4, 6-2; 4S — Ammon Howse def. Forest Hills Northern 6-2, 7-6 (3); 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O'Connor def. Forest Hills Northern 6-4, 6-2; 2D — Jackson Wade/Grant Manker def. Forest Hills Northern 6-2, 6-2; 3D — Forest Hills Northern def. Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-4; 4D — Will Dalsterer/Nik Fagerman def. Forest Hills Northern 6-0, 6-4.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Saginaw Heritage, Aug. 26.
TC Central JV 4
Harbor Springs JV 4
TC Central winners: 2S - Cody Wall def. Harbor Springs 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; 2D - Parker Petersen/Derek Swanson def. Harbor Springs 6-3, 6-3; 3D -- Alden King/Oliver Schrock def. Harbor Springs 6-1, 3-6, 10-3; 4D - Alec Schrock/Ben Brewer def. Harbor Springs 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
UP NEXT: TC Central JV hosts Leelanau Tennis, 10 a.m. Thursday.
