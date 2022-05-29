CLARE — Traverse City St. Francis won three state championships, but the Gladiators came up 61 points shy of a team title at the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association state finals.
Teams needed to qualify for the event through the association's power rankings in the four divisions. Four area schools did that, with Traverse City West, Benzie Central and Manistee joining St. Francis in that select group.
Benzie Central's Liathano Ramirez was the lone area multiple-event winner, taking state championships in both the discus and shot put. The Huskies senior won shot put by almost a foot with a 34'8.25" heave, while claiming the discus with a personal-best throw of 115'2" to win by more than six feet.
Benzie sophomore Dalton Geetings edged out teammate Hunter Jones in the 400 with a personal-best 51.11 to win the title there. Jones took second with a PR 51.3. Jones won the 800 state crown with a PR run of 1:54.39, but didn't run in either the 1,600 or 3,200.
St. Francis won the 3,200 relay with a team of Thomas Richards, Connor Donahue, Josh Kerry and Jacob Heeringa, beating Hart to the finish line by almost six seconds.
Gladiators senior Joey Andrews won the long jump state crown with a leap of 21'7.5" to win by just over a foot.
Benzie sophomore Mylie Kelly claimed the 3,200 title with an 11:39.54, with St. Francis' Sophia Rhein in second.
Huskies junior Gloria Stepanovich took the long jump crown with a leap of 16'0.5".
Boys team scores: 1. Clare 1384.5; 2. TC St. Francis 1323; 3. Erie Mason 1278.5; 4. Hillsdale 1250; 5. Constantine 1055; 6. Adrian Madison 1051.5; 7. Chesaning 1019; 8. Benzie Central 952.5; 9. Hart 914; 10. Centreville 900; 11. St. Louis 774.5; 12. Caro 733; 13. Laingsburg 715.5; 14. Manistee 694.
Girls team scores: 1. Clare 900; 2. St. Louis 814.5; 3. Hart 810; 4. Traverse City St. Francis 782; 5. Adrian Madison 714.5; 6. Reese 702; 7. Lawton 672.5; 8. Manistee 638; 9. Benzie Central 628; 10. Kent City 623.
GIRLS area top-12 finishers: 100 — 3. Lacey Zimmerman (Manistee) 13.34; 5. Sophia Ellalasingham (SF) 13.65; 7. Kara Johnson (BC) 13.71; 8. Adrian Childs (BC) 13.8; 12. Megan Arntz (SF) 13.91; 200 — 4. Zimmerman (Manistee) 27.47 (PR); 5. Audrey Huizinga (Manistee) 27.52; 7. Stepanovich (BC) 27.98; 8. Megan Arntz (SF) 28.10; 9. Grace Slocum (SF) 1:06.09 (PR); 400 — 3. Audrey Huizinga (Manistee) 1:01.14; 5. Elise Johnson (BC) 1:03.27; 800 — 3. Rhein (SF) 2:26.85; 7. Maddie Gallagher (PR) 2:32.27 (PR); 12. Rylee Duffing (SF) 2:36.91; 1,600 — 3. Rhein (SF) 5:18.73; 9. Grace Slocum (SF) 5:39.93; 10. Cecilia Postma (Manistee) 5:42.03; 11. Margot Hagerty (SF) 5:49.26 (PR); 3,200 — 6. Slocum (SF) 12:21.69; 11. Duffing (SF) 13:10.8; 100 hurdles — 5. Helen Ludka (SF) 17.80; 10. Anna Huizinga (Manistee) 18.38; 300 hurdles — 2. An. Huizinga (Manistee) 47.35 (PR); 8. Kate Jensen (SF) 52.73 (PR); 400 relay — 2. Benzie (E. Johnson, K. Johnson, Childs, Stepanovich) 52.03; 3. TCSF (Maya Padisak, Arntz, Gwyneth Passinault, Jensen) 52.14; 6. Manistee (Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Libby McCarthy, Zimmerman) 53.62; 800 relay — 2. Benzie (E. Johnson, K. Johnson, Shelby Bentley, Stepanovich) 1:51.08; 3. Manistee (Janis, Eckhardt, Au. Huizinga, Zimmerman) 1:51.31; 1,600 relay — 3. Manistee (Libby McCarthy, Eckhardt, Au. Huizinga, An. Huizinga) 4:18.48; 8. Benzie (Ava Iverson, Ella Gaylord, Hayley VanWagoner, Reanna Kage) 4:33.12; 10. TCSF (Gallagher, Jensen, Mary Masserant, Hagerty) 4:35.88; 3,200 relay — 2. TCSF (Masserant, Slocum, Duffing, Rhein) 10:00.02; 6. Benzie (Iverson, E. Johnson, Kelly, VanWagoner) 10:27.24; 10. Manistee (Postma, Courtney Haag, Addy Witkowski, Jayna Edmondson) 12:34.99; shot put — 5. Brooke Jankwietz (Manistee) 32-09.5; discus — 4. Josie Gorman (SF) 95-11 (PR); 10. Lauryn Hudson (SF) 84-10; 11. Mollie Brown (Manistee) 80-10; high jump — 3. McCarthy (Manistee) 5-0; 7. K. Johnson (BC) 4-10.5; 11. Gwyneth Bramer (SF) 4-6.5; pole vault — 3. Kendal Waligorski (Manistee) 9-0; 8. Gaylord (BC) 7-9.25 (PR); 11. Magdalen Kleinrichert (SF) 7-9; long jump — 3. Bramer (SF) 15-1; 4. Maya Padisak (SF) 14-11.25; 10. Helen Ludka (SF) 14-01.75.
BOYS area top-12 finishers: 100 — 7. Burke Flowers (SF) 11.66; 200 — 5. Cam Sellers (SF) 23.72 (PR); 7. Joey Andrews (SF) 23.74; 8. Geetings (BC) 23.95; 11. Flowers (SF) 24.1; 400 — 3. Richards (SF) 51.43; 6. Judge Morgan (SF) 52.24 (PR); 800 — 3. Richards (SF) 2:01.72; 7. Jacob Heeringa (SF) 2:03.88; 10. Kerr 2:06.35; 1,600 — 8. Tucker Krumm (SF) 4:44.73; 11. Donahue (SF) 4:51.34; 3,200 — 7. Krumm (SF) 10:37.27 (PR); 10. Donahue (SF) 10:42.11; 12. Josh Slocum (SF) 10:51.75; 110 hurdles — 3. Tyrone Brouillet (BC) 16.18; 6. Noah Murphy (BC) 16.61; 8. Evan Dalke (Manistee) 16.97; 10. Evan Scarlata (Manistee) 17.20; 11. Scarlata (Manistee) 44.43; 300 hurdles — 3. Brouillet (BC) 42.4; 12. Connor McIntyre (SF) 44.48 (PR); 400 relay — 2. Benzie (Shafer Stoltz, Geetings, Devon Harris, Ike Koscielski) 45.15; 3.TCSF (Sellers, Brenden Endres, Flowers, Joey Andrews) 45.17; 12. Manistee (Trevor Spencer, Kaden Kott, Luke Kooy, Max Miles) 47.17; 800 relay — 3. TCSF (Sellers, Endres, Flowers, Andrews) 1:33.51; 10. Manistee (Spencer, Kott, Nick Hornkohl, Miles) 1:37.23; 12. Benzie (Keagan Jeane, Brouillet, Harris, Koscielski) 1:38.21; 1,600 relay — 4. TCSF (Morgan, Richards, Heeringa, Endres) 3:35.25; 12. Manistee (Kenton Zatarga, Kanon Petzak, Dalke, Jordan Fink) 3:48.62; 3,200 relay — 11. Manistee (Jack O'Donnell, Jarod Wright, Trevor Mikula, Luke Senters) 8:52.82; shot put — 11. Ryan Kincaid (BC) 39-8.25; discus — 11. Luke Million (SF) 116-3; high jump — 12. Jacob Evans (BC) 5-7.25; pole vault — 4. Luke Kooy (Manistee) 12-0.25; 5. 11 Noah Murphy (BC) 12-0; 8. Tommy Richardson (SF) 10-09.75; long jump — 5. Harris (BC) 19-3.5.
TRACK & FIELD
TC West boys 4th, girls 5th at MITCA finals
BYRON CENTER — Arianna Stallworth took a pair of runner-up finishes to lead Traverse City West's effort at the MITCA finals.
The Titans junior took second in the 100-meter dash, just 0.21 second off first in 12.51 seconds, and also took second in the 200 (25.85).
Sophomore Ava King placed third in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600, and senior Becky Lane took fourth in the pole vault, clearing 10'6".
West senior Will Gaston placed second in the long jump, flying 21'7.75".
Boys team scores: 1. Zeeland West 1145; 2. Caledonia 1144.5; 3. East Kentwood 1141; 4. TC West 979; 5. Holland West Ottawa 965; 6. Battle Creek Lakeview 917; 7. Holt 801; 8. Kalamazoo Central 775; 9. St. Joseph 680; 10. Byron Center 672; 11. Woodhaven-Brownstown 568.5; 12. Canton 498.
Girls team scores: 1. Rockford 1453.5; 2. Holland West Ottawa 1288; 3. East Kentwood 1206.5; 4. Oxford 1107.5; 5. TC West 1093; 6. St. Joseph 1072.5; 7. Howell 1059.5; 8. Zeeland West 1049.5; 9. Woodhaven-Brownstown 932; 10. Macomb Dakota 877.5; 11. DeWitt 827; 12. Byron Center 814; 13. Wyandotte Roosevelt 631; 14. Kalamazoo Central 550.5.
GIRLS TC West top-12 finishers: 100 hurdles — 12. Emilie Frechette, 17.29; 300 hurdles — Audrey Wolff, 50.94; 400 relay — 7. (Stallworth, Rylee Herban, Madalen Ferrill, Anna Curry), 51.45; 800 relay — 4. (Stallworth, Sara Schermerhorn, Herban, Curry), 1:46.65; 1,600 relay — 10. (Alyssa Fouchey, Charlise Schulz, Ferrill, Frechette), 4:28.04; shot put — 4. Avery Lahti, 36'1.75 (PR); high jump — 6. Madeline Bildeaux, 4'9".
BOYS TC West top-12 finishers: 100 — 8. Ayden Totten, 11.3; 9. Remy Schuz, 11.36; 200 — 10. Schulz, 23.31; 400 — 4. Ben Habers, 51.60 (PR); 800 — 4. Jonah Hochstetler, 1:59.46; 1,600 — 3. Hochstetler, 4:25.14 (PR); 3,200 — 6. Willem DeGood, 9:56.78 (PR); 300 hurdles — 10. Sam Schutte, 43.12 (PR); 11. Parker Kirschner, 43.37; 12. Wally Tupper, 43.56; 400 relay — 8. (Totten, Schulz, Michael Schermerhorn, Jon O'Connor), 44.09; 800 relay — 3. (Totten, Schermerhorn, O'Connor, Schulz), 1:30.14; 1,600 relay — 7. (Habers, Josh Hirschenberger, Tupper, Hochstetler), 3:34.96; 3,200 relay — 6. (DeGood, Peter Worden, Isaac Stone, Anderson Alexander), 8:24.24; shot put — 4. Carson Douglass, 47'5"; discus — 4. Danny Rosa, 137'10" (PR); high jump — 11. brier Meredith, 5'8"; 12. Hirschenberger, 5'8"; long jump — 9. Chase Weston, 20'2" (PR).
BASEBALL
TC West 0, 6
Stoney Creek 5, 0
Traverse City West and Rochester Stoney Creek traded throwing shutouts in a doubleheader sweep Saturday. Stoney Creek took two of three games over two games in the annual tripleheader between the squads.
TC West (24-9): Sam Reynolds (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K; Ian Robertson 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K; Wyatt Danilowicz (L) 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 9 K; Tristan Simrau 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 K; Simon McManus 1 IP, o H, o R, 1 K; David Dimondo 3 H, HBP; Quinten Gillespie 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Robertson 2 H, RBI, BB; Gavin Brown H, R, BB, HBP; Isaac Kelsey 2 H, BB, R; Chayse Rollins H, R, BB.
Petoskey wins own tourney on walk-off
Trevor Swiss' RBI single in the seventh inning gave Petoskey a 5-4 walk-off win over L'Anse Creuse North to win their own tournament.
Team scores: Petoskey 12, Rochester 3; Petoskey 5, L'Anse Creuse North 4.
Petoskey (20-9-1): Parker Shuman (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Stephen McGeehan (W) 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K; Kaden Rice 4 IP, 3 ER, 4 K; Grant Slater 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R; Rice 3 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R; Slater 4 H, 4 RBI, 2 R, HBP; McGeehan H, 2 R, BB; Kolton Horn 5 H, 2 R; Shuman 4 H, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Nolan Spadafore 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Swiss 3 H, 3 RBI, 2 R; Tate Dohm 5 H, 2 RBI, SB, R.
