KALKASKA — Traverse City St. Francis won its first Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball championship in five years, posting a 61-16 road win over Kalkaska.
The Gladiators last won the league in 2018, the last of eight straight titles (four shared with Kalkaska).
Thursday’s win clinches at least a share of the title. The Glads and Blazers face off again in Traverse City next Thursday, with TCSF able to claim the crown outright with a win. The Glads (17-2, 12-1 LMC) travel Tuesday to Kingsley in the meantime.
Kalkaska (1-16, 0-13 LMC) hosts Tawas on Tuesday.
Gwyneth Bramer led the Gladiators with 18 points, while Maggie Napont had 13, Adrianna Spranger 10 and Sophie Hardy six points and four rebounds. Brooke Meeker added four points, five steals, four boards and three assists, while Hunter St. Peter contributed five points and five steals and Helen Myler five rebounds and three steals.
GIRLS HOOPS
Gaylord St. Mary 62
Joburg-Lewiston 38
Gaylord St. Mary: Snowbirds win Ski Valley Conference for third straight year and 20th out of the last 28; Sydney Grusczynski 18 points; Macey Bebble 15 points; Ava Schultz 15 points.
“This group of girls is an extremely hard-working group,” Snowbirds head coach Pat Schultz said. “They work well together. I’m happy for them.”
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (18-2, 15-0 Ski Valley) travel Tuesday to Inland Lakes to close out the SVC slate; the Cardinals (14-6, 9-5 Ski Valley) finish off the regular season Tuesday at Forest Area.
Boyne City 42
Charlevoix 32
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 21 points; Braydin Noble 6 points; Elly Wilcox 5 points; Mackensy Wilson 5 points; 5th straight win.
Charlevoix: Abbey Wright 18 points, 5 rebounds; Mikayla Sharrow 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Bayani Collins 4 points, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (8-12, 6-7 Lake Michigan) close out LMC play Tuesday at Grayling; the Ramblers (7-14, 6-8) travel next Thursday to Bellaire for their regular-season finale.
Elk Rapids 38
East Jordan 17
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 11 points, 4 steals,1 block; Kendall Standfest 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Morgan Bergquist 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Lily Morton 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists.
East Jordan: Alyssa Sherman 4 points; Lindsay Cross 4 points; June Kirkpatrick 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (16-3, 12-2 Lake Michigan) host Frankfort on Wednesday; the Red Devils (8-11, 4-9 Lake Michigan) host Bellaire, Monday.
Harbor Springs 71
Grayling 47
Harbor Springs: Olivia Flynn 33 points; Hailey Fisher 17 points; Sierra Kruzel 12 points.
Grayling: Makayla Watkins 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Rams (16-4, 10-4 Lake Michigan) travel Wednesday to Glen Lake; the Vikings (10-10, 4-9 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix, Tuesday.
Buckley 44
Suttons Bay 25
Buckley: Kayla Milarch 15 points, 7 rebounds; Taylor Matthews 14 points, 13 rebounds.
Suttons Bay: Lindsey Collins 6 points; Brooke Wilson 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (9-11, 3-10 Northwest) host Walkerville, Tuesday; the Norse (3-15, 0-12 Northwest) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Wednesday.
Bellaire 55
Onaway 50
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 37 points, 19 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 blocks; Alex Dawson 8 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Gem Massey 3 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (11-8, 8-8 Ski Valley) travel Monday to East Jordan.
Inland Lakes 40
Central Lake 37
Inland Lakes: Natalie Wandrie 20 points; Hannah Robinson 12 points; Ryann Clancy 8 points.
Central Lake: Liberty Perry 11 points; Alivia Eggleston 11 points; Claire Shooks 5 points; Aspen Evans 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (15-4, 11-2 Ski Valley) host Gaylord St. Mary, Tuesday; the Trojans (8-11, 5-9 Ski Valley) visit Pellston, Tuesday.
Mancelona 51
Forest Area 33
Mancelona: Ella Schram 12 points; Emily Anger 10 points; Cesca Meeder 10 points.
Forest Area: Ryen Norman 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (7-13, 5-10 Ski Valley) host Bellaire, Tuesday; Forest Area (2-17, 2-13 Ski Valley) hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston, Tuesday.
Harbor Light 48
Alanson 28
Harbor Light: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (12-5, 8-4 Northern Lights) await districts.
Lake City 49
Manton 22
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 15 Points, 6 Rebounds; Emma Nickerson 8 Points, 4 Rebounds; Tarrin Miller 6 Points, 6 Rebounds; Haylee Parniske 6 Points; Alie Bisballe 5 Points, 5 Rebounds; Trojans clinch at least a share of Highland Conference title.
Manton: Leah Helsel 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (19-1, 14-1 Highland) play Hart, Tuesday; the Rangers (6-13, 6-9 Highland) host Pine River, Tuesday.
Brethren 54
Walkerville 12
Brethren: Alice Amstutz 13 points; Paige Gutowski 10 points; Lindsay Rudlaff 6 points; Natalie Myers 6 points; Maddy Biller 6 points; Stella Estes 5 points; Toni Pate 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (17-3, 13-1 West Michigan D) travel Friday to Bear Lake for a 6 p.m. contest.
Manistee Catholic 55
Mason Co. Eastern 19
Manistee CC: Regan Leiffers 10 points, 4 blocks; Grace Kidd 9 points, 5 assists, 5 steals; Kaylyn Johnson 9 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Leah Stickney 4 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (17-3, 13-2 West Michigan D) travel Tuesday to Benzie Central.
Mesick 51
Pentwater 31
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 28 points; Kelsey Quiggin 9 points; Amelia Valentine 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (8-11, 7-8 West Michigan D) travel Friday to Grand Traverse Academy.
Gaylord JV 42
TC Central JV 41
Gaylord (12-5): Kylie Hopp 15 points.
TC Central (10-7): Kasen Kitzmiller 12 points; Kylie Ball 9 points; Annie Goldkuhle 6 points; Lucy Bongiorno 6 points; Marlie McGregor 3 points.
TC St. Francis JV 40
Kalkaska JV 16
TC St. Francis (18-1): Zoey Jetter 8 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Reese Muma 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Addie Peterson 7 points; Sidney Peters 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Riley Collins 6 points, 4 steals; Lilianna David 4 points , 4 steals, 3 rebounds.
Gaylord frosh 33
TC Central frosh 19
TC Central (11-4): Stella Solomon 6 points, Rachel Poortenga 6 points.
Gaylord (6-7): Chelsea Dubie 9 points.
BOYS HOOPS
Glen Lake 60
Frankfort 51
Glen Lake: Carter Kerby 19 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds; Emmerson Farmer 14 points; Nick Stevenson 13 points, 14 rebounds; Xander Sauer 10 points, 7 rebounds.
Frankfort: Luke Hazelton 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (11-7, 7-5 Northwest) host McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Tuesday; the Lakers (15-3, 11-1 Northwest) host Harbor Springs, Wednesday.
TC Christian 63
Alanson 61
TC Christian: Reece Broderick hit 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left for game-winning shot; Levi Schultz 28 points, hits 1,000 career varsity points; Broderick 19 points; Sam Baugh 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (12-6) travel Wednesday to Kingsley in a game that’s switched locations.
TC Central JV 50
Gaylord JV 37
TC Central: Ethan Rademacher 11 points; Aden Moorhead 10 points; Alec Roeters 8 points; Cassius Feeney 8 points.
TC Central frosh 40
Gaylord frosh 33
TC Central (9-6): Carter Gle 10 points.
Gaylord (10-5): Lucas Chiles 9 points.
POSTPONEMENTS: Boys basketball — Grand Traverse Academy at Lake Leelanau St. Mary; Wolverine at Boyne Falls; Ellsworth at Vanderbilt; Girls basketball — Pine River at McBain NMC (rescheduled to Friday); Ellsworth at Vanderbilt; Wolverine at Boyne Falls; Cadillac Heritage at Bear Lake.
