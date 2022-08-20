KALAMAZOO — Tristan Bonanni won in straight sets to lead Traverse City St. Francis to a 6-2 win over Kalamazoo Hackett in a matchup of tennis teams that finished ranked in the top 10 last season. Bonnani won his No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-2 to clinch Friday’s victory.
The Gladiators also received wins from Owen Jackson (6-1, 6-1) and Chris Bobrowski (6-2, 6-3) in singles play, and doubles victories from Charlie King/Derek Berta (6-4, 7-5), Eli Schmude/Max King (6-2, 6-0) and David Ansley/Carson Poole (4-6, 6-1, 6-2). TCSF also won a No. 5 doubles exhibition 8-5 with a tandem of William Gibbons and Casey Jackson.
St. Francis took fourth in the loaded eight-team Sturgis Invitational earlier this week.
The Gladiators play Birmingham Brother Rice, Hudsonville and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at Kalamazoo College’s Stowe Stadium.
TENNIS
TC West wins Jim Teal Tournament
Traverse City West won the seven-team Jim Teal Tournament in Saginaw.
West’s flight winners included Cole Doucette at No. 3 singles (beating Midland 6-2, 6-1 in the finals), No. 1 doubles Cameron Niezgoda/Alex Alverado (winning the final against Saginaw Heritage 6-2, 6-1) and No. 3 doubles Christian Henry/Edward Chan. The No. 4 doubles tandem of Ryan Goodrich and Henry Stachnik took second.
VOLLEYBALL
McBain NMC wins NMCS title
McBain Northern Michigan Christian topped Forest Area in the championship match of the NMCS Invitational to open the season.
The Comets also beat Mesick, Buckley and Marion.
NMC was led by Paige Ebels (40 kills, 24 digs, 1 block), Mabel Yount (24 kills), Kate Shaarda (63 assists, 1 block), Jada VanNoord (16 assists, 4 aces) and Alaina Rozeveld (28 digs, 6 aces).
“In the beginning of the day, we started with a slow pace, but by the end of the night we were playing at our level by picking up the pace and communicating more,” Comets coach Anna Veldink said. “Senior Paige Ebels really shined on the court by intentionally placing the ball and hitting around the blockers and also digging up some hits from the other teams.”
Lake City 2nd in Beal City tourney
Scores: Lake City def. Valley Lutheran 25-16, 25-9, 18-25; def. Merrill 25-8, 25-15, 25-9; def. Carson City 25-15, 25-16; def. Beal City 25-12, 25-17; lost to Valley Lutheran (championship) 23-25, 23-25.
Trojans leaders: Mackenzie Bisballe 40 assists, 20 kills, 14 digs; Emily Urie 7 kills, 20 digs; Hannah Vasicek 8 digs, 6 kills; Alison Bisballe 27 kills, 5 digs; Kaylee Kennan 37 digs; Helen Brown 25 assists; Haylee Parniske 15 digs, 11 kills; Kasey Keenan 5 kills, 6 digs.
Kingsley gets to Beal City semis
Scores: Kingsley def. Carson City-Crystal 25-21, 25-12; def. Beal City 25-18, 25-21; def. Fulton 25-16, 25-17; lost to Valley Lutheran (semifinals) 23-25, 20-25.
Stags leaders: Jennifer Lefler 34 kills, 46 digs; Grace Lewis 17 kills, 35 digs, 6 aces; Paityn VanPelt 62 assists, 3 aces; Sarah Wooer 45 digs, 12 aces; Aizlyn Hager 7 kills, 3 blocks; Olivia Reamer 4 kills, 3 blocks.
SOCCER
McBain NMC wins own tourney
McBain Northern Michigan Christian won its own Comet Invitational with a 1-0 win over Buckley in the championship match.
Barret Bosscher scored the game’s only goal, off a Logan Hart assist. Blake DeZeeuw made 6 saves in net, and McBain NMC coach Taylor Mulder said Kalkaska’s goaltender played very well.
The Comets beat Kalkaska in a shootout (4-2) in the semifinals after the game ended tied 2-2. Bosscher scored both NMC goals, with Hart drawing an assist.
Buckley topped Reed City 3-1 in its semifinal, with goals by Garrett Ensor (two) and Kyle Deshasier and assists from Jake Romzek and Orren Renfor. Tyler Apple and Landon Kulawiak split time in net for the Bears (1-1).
Manistee 3
North Bay 0
Manistee: Jack O’Donnell 2 goals; Jacob Scharp goal; Will Somsel assist; Ben Schlaff assist; Luke Senters assist; Grayson Prince 4 saves; game tied 0-0 at halftime.
Petoskey 3-1 in own tourney
Scores: Petoskey def. Marquette 3-0; def. Riverview 1-0; lost to Lake Orion 2-0; def. Marshall 1-0.
Petoskey leaders: Michael Squires goal; Noah Bodurka goal; Sawyer Webster goal, 2 assists; Charlie Smith goal; Kurtis Mainland goal; Jackson Jonker in goal for all four games.
East Grand Rapids 4
Elk Rapids 1
No details reported.
