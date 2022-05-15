TRAVERSE CITY — Three Traverse City Central pitchers combined on a six-hitter in the championship game of the Trojans' own invitational Saturday.
TC Central (18-6) beat Division 2 No. 1-ranked Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern 4-2 in the title contest, following an 11-6 win over Division 1 No. 2-ranked Grand Blanc to start the day.
Ben Van Nes started and tossed four innings in the title game, allowing five hits, two runs and striking out four. Micah Reed came on for two innings, giving up one hit. Donnie Meyer closed out the win with a 1-2-3 seventh inning on nine pitches.
Josef Meyer and Will Dawson each had two hits and an RBI, with Josh Klug doubling in a run. Reed Seabase scored two runs, reaching base three times on two errors and a hit batsman.
Josef Meyer earned the opening-game win over Grand Blanc with four innings of work, allowing five hits, three runs and striking out three. Klug threw the final three innings, giving up two hits and striking out eight.
Mike Booher, Van Nes and Klug drove in two each, with Klug doubling. Carson Bourdo added an RBI on two hits and J.J. Dutmers and Owen Dawson drove in runs.
BASEBALL
St. Francis falls in Schlosser finals
Traverse City St. Francis 6, Glen Lake 3 (John Schlosser Memorial Tournament at Glen Lake): TCSF — Charlie Peterson (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K; Cody Richards 3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Peterso0n 2-3, 2 R, 3B; Josh Groves 1-2, 2 BB, SB, 2 R, 3B; Harrison Shepherd RBI, 3B; Richards RBI; Matthew Kane RBI; Charlie Olivier RBI; Glen Lake — Aidan Gokey 2-3, 3 RBI; Mateo Gokey H, R; Sean Galla 2 R, SB.
Glen Lake 5, Merrill 4 (9 innings): Glen Lake (16-2) — A. Gokey walk-off 2B to score Galla for winning run; Connor Ciolek (W) 4.1 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 9 K; Luke Daniels RBI 2B.
Grand Rapids West Catholic 6, TC St. Francis 4 (championship): TCSF (13-7) — Jack Prichard 2-3, R; Peterson RBI; Patrick Gallagher 2-3, 2 RBI.
TC West 9, 4
Cedar Springs 1, 8
TC West (17-7): Wyatt Danilowicz (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K; Simon McManus 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K; Quinten Gillespie 4-7, 4 RBI, 2B; Danilowicz 3-6, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R; Baylor Baldwin 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI, R; Ian Robertson 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Will Gaston 2 H, 2 R.
Standish-Sterling 5, 17
Gaylord 4, 1
Gaylord (10-9-1): Austin Vanderveer 2 H, RBI, R; Brennan Berkshire 3B, 2 RBI; Jayden Hendrian RBI, R; Ian Busch 2B.
Freeland 6, 10
Cadillac 3, 0
Cadillac (8-8): Fisher Moore 2-3, 2 RBI; Miles Maury2-3, R; Collin Johnston 2B, RBI.
Manistee 1-0-1 at own tourney
Manistee 4, Benzie Central 4: Manistee — Jaret Edmonson 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 K; Adam Workman 2-3, 2B; Eli Workman 1-2, RBI, R, 2B; Edmondson 2B, RBI; Mason Robinson 2B, RBI; Benzie Central — Alberto Lopez 3 RBI; Dan Wallington RBI, 2 BB; Roger Lamie 2 R; Cael Katt H, R.
Benzie Central 3, Mason County Central 2: Benzie Central (9-9) — Dakota Dawson (W) 6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Steve Barron 3-3, 2B, RBI; Katt H, SB; Dawson RBI.
Manistee 6, Elk Rapids 5: Manistee (11-11-1) — Ethan Edmondson (W) 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 K; A. Workman 2-2, RBI, R, 2B; Donavyn Kirchinger 2B, RBI, R; Jeffrey Huber RBI, R; Elk Rapids — Nils Stoldt 2-3, RBI, 2B, R, SB; Koa West 1-2, RBI, R.
LACROSSE
TC United wins Heritage Invitational
Make that a dozen straight wins for the Traverse City United.
Traverse City's co-op varsity boys lacrosse team notched three wins at the Heritage Invitational at White Pine Middle School in Saginaw on Saturday.
After dropping two of their first three matches, the United — which is made up of players from Traverse City West and Traverse City Central high schools — now sits at 13-2 after beating Saginaw Heritage 11-3, Salem 11-1 and DeWitt 8-5.
"I was hoping we'd be this good," United head coach Liberty Provost said. "You're never sure at the beginning, but just looking at our depth and how many returning seniors we had, I thought we had a chance to be really good."
Leading the offense for the United were Conrad Dobreff (5 goals, 2 assists), Matt Ochoa (6 goals, 2 assists), Caleb Lewandowski (3 goals, 6 assists), Jackson Dobreff (3 goals), Ty LeSarge (4 goals, 2 assists), Kurt Sheahen (4 assists), Gabe Sheahen (1 goal), Spencer Gerber (1 goal), Austin Sill (2 assists), Jack Scripsma (3 goals) and Kyan Glassner (2 goals). Keegan Opper had 11 saves in goal, while Ethan Gerber picked up 4 saves. Parker Kolody, Nate Madion and Tyler Cooper led the defense. Remy Soper won 16 faceoffs.
The United continue play Tuesday at West Ottawa before hosting Davison in the playoffs on Friday at Thirlby Field.
SOFTBALL
St. Francis wins Schlosser Tournament title
TC St. Francis, Glen Lake: TCSF — Allee Shepherd (W) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R; Kensley Thorpe 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R; Leah Simetz 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Zoey Jetter 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Maggie Napont 2-2, 2B, BB, 3 R, RBI; Stephanie Schichtel 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Thorpe 1-1, RBI; Hunter St. Peter 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB; Quinn Boyle 1-1, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 R; Maddie Tharp 3 R, 2 BB; Simetz 2-3, 2B, RBI, R Sophie Hardy 1-1, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R; Glen Lake (2-14) — Olivia Mikowski H, R; Chloe Crick RBI, H.
McBain 10, Allen Park Cabrini 1: McBain — Caitlin Butzin (W) 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 9 K; Kayda Cotter 2-4, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Butzin 3-3, RBI, 2B, 2 R; Karsyn Meyering H, 2 R, SB; Brecken Gilde H, 2 RBI; Brekken Cotter 2-3, 2 R, 2B.
Allen Park Cabrini 7, Glen Lake 2: Glen Lake (2-14) — Mikowski 2 H, RBI; Jessie Pugh RBI H.
St. Francis 15, McBain 0: TCSF (19-0-1) — Simetz (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K; Thorpe 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R; 3 K; St. Peter 2-3, 5 RBI, 2B; Brooke Meeker 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R; Napont 2-2, 4 R, RBI, SB, BB; Schichtel 2-3, 2 R, BB; Jetter 2 RBI, R, BB; Shepherd 1-2, RBI, R; Simetz 2 BB; Thorpe 2 R; Hardy 2 R, RBI; Boyle BB, R; McBain (7-13) — Meyering H; K. Cotter H.
TC Central drops tourney final by 1 run
Vicksburg 7, TC Central 3: TC Central — McKenzie Reed 2-3, HR, RBI, R; Audrey Williams 2B, RBI; Katelyn Gaylord 2-3, R.
Wyandotta Roosevelt 4, Kalkaska 3: Kalkaska — Mia Miller (L) 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 12 K; Alyssa Colvin 2-3, RBI, R, 2B; Lauren Judd 2-4, 2B, RBI; Violet Parker 2-3, R; Brooklyn Whiteford H, RBI; London Birgy H, R.
No. 7 Farmington Hills Mercy 21, Kalkaska 2: Kalkaska (17-8) — Lorelei Simkins 2-3; Birgy 2B, 2 RBI; Jaycee Mitchell 2B, R.
Clare 6, TC Central 5 (championship): TC Central (15-8) — Daisie Brewer 2-3, RBI, R; Hannah Fellows 2B, RBI; Izzy Covert 3-4; Cate Heethuis H, RBI, R; Ava King H, 2 RBI, R.
Benzie wins 350 Club Invite with 2 shutouts
Benzie Central 9, Mason County Central 0: Benzie — Grace Heiges (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 K; Nona Schultz 2-4, 3 R, 2B; Autumn Wallington 2B, RBI, R; Riley Sanchez H, RBI, R; Heiges 3-3, 2 RBI, 2B, R; Lizzie Lints H, 2 RBI, R; Autumn Skiver 2-3, R, 2B; Ryleigh Frisbie H, 2 RBI.
Benzie Central 10, Portland 0: Benzie (12-9) — Olivia Bailey (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 K; Schultz 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Bailey 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Lints 2 R, 2 H, 2B; Frisbie 2-2, RBI, 3 R.
Gaylord 2-0 in tournament
Gaylord 5, Portage Northern 1: Gaylord — Audrey Jones (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 11 K, 0 BB; Jayden Jones 3B, RBI, 2 R; A. Jones H, RBI; Alexis Shepherd RBI; Abby Radulski 2-3, RBI, R.
Gaylord 5, Rochester Stoney Creek 2: Gaylord (16-2) — J. Jones (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 K; A. Shepherd 2 2B, 2 R; Alexis Kozlowski 2B, 3 RBI, R; A. Jones 2B, RBI, R; Taylor Moeggenberg 2 BB; J. Jones 2 BB, R.
Gaylord vs. Lakeview: Not completed by deadline.
Eagles, Elks, Lancers all 1-1 at ER Invite
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 3, Elk Rapids 2: LLSM — Jenny Morio (W) 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Cathryn Mikowski 2-3, R; Delana Kirt 1-3, RBI, R; Leah Fleis H, RBI; Elk Rapids — Reagann Merchant RBI, 2B; Morgan Wirtz 2B, R; Abby Platt RBI.
Elk Rapids 8, Ellsworth 5: Elk Rapids — Wirtz 3-4, 2 R; Ryleigh Yocom 3-4, HR, 3B, 4 RBI; Merchant 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Violet Sumerix H, RBI.
Ellsworth 5, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 4: LLSM (11-5) — Morio 2-3, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Fleis 1-3, 2 R, 3 SB; Mikowski H, R, 2 SB; Kaelyn Dunham H, RBI, 2 SB.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 5
Portland 3
TCSF winners: 3S Ava Pomaranski (6-1, 6-3); 4S Audrey Lee (6-2, 6-2); 1D Sarah David/Lily Lurvey (7-5, 4-6, 6-3) win clinched match; 3D Christina Piche/Sarah Elshaw (6-1, 7-5); 4D Caroline Knox/Lizzie Fredrick (6-2, 6-1).
SOCCER
TC Central 3
Bay City Western 0
TC Central (5-5-5): Addison Booher goal, assist; Tessa Petty goal; Elizabeth Thaxton goal; Amelia Jordan 3 saves.
Bay City Western: (7-8-4): Mia Warner 9 saves.
Cadillac 3
Petoskey 2
Cadillac: Second win over Petoskey in three days.
Petoskey: Lia Czarnecki goal; Dana Cole goal; Hayley Flynn assist; Anna Dundon assist; Sadie Corey in goal.
Gaylord wins Alma Invite
Scores: Gaylord 8, Potterville 0; Gaylord 3, Tri County 2 (championship match).
Gaylord: No stats reported.
TRACK & FIELD
Jones breaks Benzie 800 record at Clare Invite
Girls team scores: 1. Kingsley 151; 2. Fowler 149.5; 3. Clare 142.5; 4. Benzie Central 101.5; 5. Standish Sterling 71.5; 6. Big Rapids Crossroads 9.
Boys team scores: 1. Benzie Central 176.5; 2. Clare 159.5; 3. Kingsley 159; 4. Fowler 74; 5. Standish Sterling 51; 6. Tri-County 6.
GIRLS local event winners: 100 — Montana Timmer 13.65 Kingsley; 200 — Gloria Stepanovich 28.00 Benzie; 400 — Elise Johnson 1:03.17 (PR) Benzie; 1,600 — Mylie Kelly 5:25.90 Benzie; 3,200 — Mylie Kelly 12:21.59 Benzie; 300 hurdles — Lauren Wooer 50.27 Kingsley; 400 relay — Benzie (Adrian Childs, E. Johnson, Kara Johnson, Stepanovich) 53.25; pole vault — Kati Smith 9-6 Kingsley; long jump — Stepanovich 15-5 Benzie.
BOYS local event winners: 100 — Shafer Stoltz 11.92 Benzie; 400 — Gage Hessem 51.95 (PR) Kingsley; 800 — Hunter Jones 1:54.70 (PR, school record) Benzie; 1,600 — Jones 4:14.57 Benzie; 3,200 — Hunter Jones 9:50.68 Benzie; 110 hurdles — Tyrone Brouillet 16.55 Benzie; 300 hurdles — Brouillet 41.99 Benzie; 400 relay — Benzie (Shafer Stoltz, Dalton Geetings, Devon Harris, Ike Koscielski) 46.05; 3,200 relay — Benzie (Jones, Michael Musgrave, Joseph Morse, Dorian Olson) 8:54.03; shot put — Riley Brock 46-7 Kingsley; discus — Riley Brock 151-7 (PR) Kingsley; high jump — Chase Bott 6-1 (PR) Kingsley; pole vault — Noah Murphy 12-6 (PR) Benzie.
Petoskey girls, TCSF boys win Kiwanis Invite
Girls team scores (Kiwanis Invitational, Petoskey): 1. Petoskey 239; 2. TC St. Francis 142; 3. East Jordan 85; 4. Harbor Springs 51; 5. Charlevoix 38; 6. Petoskey St. Michael 7.
Boys team scores: 1. TC St. Francis 193; 2. Petoskey 191.5; 3. Charlevoix 110; 4. East Jordan 65.5; 5. Harbor Springs 50; 6. Petoskey St. Michael 14.
GIRLS local event winners: 100 — Nevaeh Leonard 13.20 (PR) Petoskey; 200 — Alison Bailey 27.37 Petoskey; 400 — Bailey 1:03.67 Petoskey; 800 — Noel Vanderwall 2:30.56 Petoskey; 1,600 — Noel Vanderwall 5:33.58 Petoskey; 3,200 — Caroline Farley 11:14.33 Petoskey; 100 hurdles — Madelyn Hardy 17.53 (PR) East Jordan; 300 hurdles — Madelyn Hardy 51.84 East Jordan; 400 relay — Petoskey (Gretchen Woodbury, Isabel Habecker, Katelin Cabana, Leonard) 53.28; 800 relay — TCSF (Megan Arntz, Kate Jensen, Maya Padisak, Sophia Ellalasingham) 1:51.56; 1,600 relay — Petoskey (Woodbury, Faith Bailey, Madeline Loe, Bailey) 4:22.97; 3,200 relay — Petoskey (CamBrie Corey, Farley, Loe, Vanderwall) 10:17.69; shot put — Grace Nemecek 31-6 East Jordan; discus — Nemecek 99-2.25 East Jordan; high jump — Braylin Adair 4-10 (PR) Petoskey; pole vault — Lauren McCarthy 8-0 Petoskey; long jump — Gwyneth Bramer 14-11 TCSF.
BOYS local event winners: 100 — Gavin Wargel 11.65 (PR) Petoskey; 200 — Rippin Vining 23.50 Petoskey; 400 — Judge Morgan 53.92 TCSF; 800 — Samuel Peterson 1:57.35 (PR) Charlevoix; 3,200 — Connor Donahue 10:38.17 (PR) TCSF; 110 hurdles — Avery Timm 15.76 (PR) Petoskey; 300 hurdles — Timm 44.03 (PR) Petoskey; 400 relay — Petoskey (Kendall Pederson, CJ Hibbler, Vining, Wargel) 45.44; 800 relay — TCSF (Cam Sellers, Brenden Endres, Burke Flowers, Joey Andrews) 1:34.48; 1,600 relay — Petoskey (Hibbler, Brady Ewing, Samuel Smith, Shane Izzard) 3:33.98; 3,200 relay — TCSF (Thomas Richards, Connor Donahue, Jacob Heeringa, Tucker Krumm) 8:23.87; shot put — Richard Cunningham 43-6.25 Charlevoix; discus — Lee Nemecek 127-11.75 East Jordan; high jump — Connor McIntyre 5-11 (PR) TCSF; pole vault — Endres 14-0 TCSF; long jump — Andrews 21-6 TCSF.
Manistee girls defend Lakes 8 title, boys 2nd
Girls team scores: 1. Manistee 158; 2. Ludington 144; 3. Muskegon WMC 135; 4. Muskegon Orchard View 45; 5. Muskegon Heights 11; 6. Muskegon Catholic Central 10.
Boys team scores: 1. Ludington 192; 2. Manistee 131; 3. Muskegon Orchard View 101; 4. Muskegon WMC 59; 5. Muskegon Heights 19; 6. Muskegon Catholic Central 6.
Manistee girls event winners: Lacey Zimmerman, 100, 13.09; Audrey Huizinga, 200, 26.98; Au. Huizinga, 400, 1:02.84; Anna Huizinga, 100 hurdles, 17.51; Libby McCarthy, high jump, 5'0"; Kendal Waligorski, pole vault, 8'0"; 400 relay (Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Libby McCarthy, Lacey Zimmerman) 53.97; 800 relay (Janis, Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga, Zimmerman) 1:53.02; 1600 relay (McCarthy, Eckhardt, Au. Huizinga, An. Huizinga, 4x400) 4:25.71.
Manistee boys event winners: Luke Senters, 800, 2:15.40; Senters, 1600, 5:01.78; Jack O'Donnell, 3200, 10:56.54; Luke Kooy, pole vault, 11-0.
