THOMPSONVILLE— Girls varsity golf was back in full swing on Monday as schools wrapped up the first round of the Lober Classic at Betsie Valley Golf Course at Crystal Mountain Resort.
Traverse City Central finished 12th (381) and Traverse City West placed 16th (388). Cadillac (413) and Traverse City St. Francis (435) finished in the top 30. Elk Rapids’ senior Hope Hoedel finished in the top 35 after shooting an 88.
Trojans’ senior Sarah Ream tied for 34th after shooting an 89. With the final round on Tuesday, Trojans’ head coach Lois McManus said there were new players on the team who got their first start on the varsity Monday.
“Overall, we are happy with how every one played,” McManus said.
TC Central, TC West and TC St. Francis will play on Mountain Ridge Golf Course Tuesday for the final round.
BOYS TENNIS
Glads, Titans compete at EP Invitational
GRAND RAPIDS — Traverse City St. Francis’ boys varsity tennis team left the Elliot Pierce Invitational in Grand Rapids early on Monday because of a rain, but several players came away with some wins to kick off the 2023 season.
Owen Jackson defeated Forest Hills Central in one-singles in the eight-team tournament, but the three-time state champion lost to Troy in the following round. Chris Bobrowski had a win over West Ottawa in two-singles, but he lost to Troy in the following round as well. Seth Munro delivered Traverse City West’s only win in three-singles against TC St. Francis’ William Gibbons.
Glads’ Luke Bobrowski went 1-1 in four-singles, losing in the first round to Forest Hills Northern but defeating TC West in the consolation bracket. The Glads’ doubles teams took home a few wins before leaving early.
Eli Schmude and Dave Ansley finished 1-1 in one-doubles, losing to Forest Hills Northern in the first round and then defeating TC West in the consolation bracket. Max King and Will Sutton finished 2-1 with wins against Forest Hills Central and West Ottawa in two-doubles. Brady Thelen and Casey Jackson finished 1-1 in three-doubles, defeating TC West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.