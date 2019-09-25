TRAVERSE CITY — Four area teams met for a twilight two-mile run Wednesday hosted by TC Central at Rasho Farms.
No team scores were kept and the top 10 in each grade were recognized.
Traverse City West led the way in the two-miler with Ryan Durand (1st, 10:47.18) and Elliott Smith (1st, 12:19.93) sweeping the respective boys and girls runs.
Luke Anderson (10:50.93) and Hannah Smith (12:58.26) each placed second for the Titans.
The Titans took the top four spots in the boys race and three out of the top five in the girls race.
Senior Sidney Carrigan led the way for TC Central, placing third in the girls race (13:00.05). Isaiah Gavaldon was the top boys runner for TCC, finishing 11th in 11:11.18.
Petoskey had runners place in the top 10 in both events with Gavin Dyer (5th, 11:03.03) and Andrew Coveyou (6th, 11:07.47) in the boys two-mile and Alex Odenback (7th, 13:16.91) in the girls race.
Grand Traverse Academy also participated and was led by Seth Carpenter (24th, 11:46.04) in the boys race and Katelynn Dix (25th, 14:15.69) in the girls race.
VOLLEYBALL
Manton 3
Pine River 1
Manton def. Pine River 25-14, 25-20, 27-29, 26-24.
Manton: Abby Brown 5 aces, 6 kills, 36 assists, 8 digs; Addison Letts 4 aces, 7 kills, 31 digs; Brianna Puffer 3 aces, 21 kills; Jaden Wilder 8 kills, 10 digs; Madalynn Lutke 3 aces, 20 digs; Megan Moffit 2 aces, 7 kills, 14 digs.
Mesick 3
Walkerville 1
Mesick def. Walkerville 25-9, 25-3, 23-25, 25-8.
Mesick (5-1, 5-0 WMD): Grace Quiggin 5 aces, 2 assists, 16 kills, 8 digs; Lexy Abraham 5 aces, 8 assists; Madison Weinert ace, 17 assists, 5 digs; Kaylee Carson 5 aces, 4 kills, 12 digs; Trinity Harris 5 kills, 10 digs; Kelsey Quiggin 6 aces, 2 kills, 12 digs; Kaylee O’Neill 20 digs; Elizabeth Hamilton 3 kills, 10 digs.
Benzie Central 3
Glen Lake 0
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 14 digs, ace, 2 assists; Grace Bradford 6 digs; kill, 9 assists; Betti Beck 5 digs, 7 assists; Lilliana Valkner 8 kills, 4 digs; Morgan Zywicki 6 digs, 9 kills.
SOCCER
Buckley 7
Kingsley 1
Buckley: Gavin Allen 2 G, 2 A; Kallen Wildfong 2 G, 5 A; Nick Simon G; Tyler Peer G; Jake Romzek G; Kyle Kaznowski 4 saves; Tyler Apple 3 saves.
UP NEXT: Buckley (11-2, 5-2 NWC) at Big Rapids Crossroads Invite, Saturday.
Glen Lake 8
North Bay 0
Glen Lake: Bryhn Fisher 2 G; Brady McDonough 3 G, A; Henry Plumstead 2 G, A; Fischer Alonzi G; Parker McHugh A; Jackson Zywicki A; Nick Lewis/Tucker Brown 3 saves combined.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (7-4-2, 4-2-1 NWC) at Kingsley, Monday.
Boyne City 0
Grayling 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina 7 saves.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (8-2-5) hosts Harbor Springs, Monday.
Leland 8
Benzie Central 0
Leland (14-4-1): Michael Roberts 2 G; Andre Masse 3 G; Owen Kareck G; Wyatt Sirrine G, A; Ben Kiessel G, A; Jesus Calderon-Balcazar 2 A; Gavin Miller shutout.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 7
Leelanau Tennis 1
TCSF flight winners: Adam Chittle (1S); Charlie Schmude (2S); Cody Richards (3S); Brendan Chouinard/Ben Schmude (1D); Anthony Spranger/Jack Britten (2D); Tommy Puets/Derek Berta (3D); Charlie King/Kyle Warnes (4D).
Leelanau flight winner: Connor Young (4S).
GOLF
TC West wins JV Invite at Bay Meadows
Team scores: TC West 357; Cadillac 380; TC Central 389; Leland 410; Alpena 414; Big Rapids 432; TC St. Francis 479.
TCW JV: Grace Hawley 80; Hattie Holmes 80; Lainey Wickman 92; Ella Whiting 105.
Cadillac JV: Alyvia Peedle 86; Abby Kovacevich 90; Lydia Schamanek 99; Carmen Dahlstrom 105.
TCC JV: Anna Ritzer 89; Sydney Rademacher 93; Kennedy Clark 96; Lauren Mastee 111.
Leland JV: Maggie Melter 80; Kora Voss 104; Elizabeth Stimson 109; Jenna Gale 117.
TCSF JV: Abigail Barbas 103; Michelle Xia 118; Sarah David 127; Sarah Elshaw 131.
