Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.