PORTAGE — The Traverse City West Titans soccer team traveled to the Portage Invitational for their first action of the 2019 prep season on Saturday.
TC West (0-1-1) came away winless with a 1-1 tie versus Portage Northern and a 2-1 loss to Portage Central.
Gavin Micheal scored the first goal of the season for the Titans in the game against Portage Northern off an assist from Tony Gallegos. Blade Kalbfleisch had three saves in the game.
Caleb Kinney netted the single goal for TC West against Portage Central while Josh Reece made six saves in goal.
The Titans JV team had nearly identical fates. TC West JV fell to Portage Northern 1-0 and tied Portage Central 0-0.
Both teams will make the trip to Midland Dow for games on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Centennial Farm Ryan Shay Memorial 2-Mile Invite
D3 Boys team scores: Charlevoix 25; Harbor Springs 65; Kalkaska 76; Mancelona 95; Manton 95.
Charlevoix: 1. Evan Beane 10:53.1; Sam Peterson 11:05.1; Evan Solomon 11:08.6; 8. Blaise Snabes 11:28.3; 9. Ethan Putman 11:31.0.
Kalkaska: 5. Tyler Guggemos 11:11.6; 12. Cole McKenzie 11:46.9; 19. Glenn Morris 12:13.7; 22. Nathan Blasko 12:35.4; 24. Travis Blasko 12:39.4.
Manton: 2. Noah Morrow 10:55.3; 15. Jonathon Traxler 11:55.6; 28. Cayden McGrew 12:49.4; 32. Logan Patrick 13:18.1; 33. Jeremiah Tuck 13:19.1.
Mancelona: 10. Tyler McClure 11:31; 18. Jimmy Dunne 12:09; 23. Ben Palmer 12:37; 26. Tommy Palmer 12:44; 29. Greg Parsons 12:52.
D3 Girls team scores: Charlevoix 32; Harbor Springs 36; Manton 67; Mancelona 111; Kalkaska 123.
Charlevoix: 1. Megan Bush 13:12.2; 2. Annie Bergmann 13:17.5; 5. Makayla Sharrow 13:52.4; 10. Emma Buday 14:21.9; 14. Addie Nagel 14:52.0.
Manton: 7. Molly Harding 14:10.1; 8. Paige Swiriduk 14:13.1; 13. Emily Harding 14:47.0; 17. Phoebe McBride 15:29.4; 24. Chloe Colton 15:47.4.
Kalkaska: 15. Madison Wilkinson 14:58.5; 22. Zoe Hilmert 15:43.9; 31. Alexis Rosenburg 17:02.0; 33. Serena Hardy 17:09.8; 44. Nina Morris 19:25.7.
Mancelona: 9. Lexi Newbold 14:19; 18. Joi Minier 15:29; 29. Makayla Orman 16:53; 34. Alli Meeder 17:17; 36. Kenzy Davis 17:29.
D4 Boys team scores: East Jordan 37; Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 45; Beal City 67; Johannesburg-Lewiston 77; Ellsworth 135; Wolverine 163.
East Jordan: 5. Ethan Nachazel 11:24.0; 6. Ben Hardy 11:27.6; 7. Aaron Nachazel 11:36.4; 10. Phillip Nemecek 12:09.6; 11. Alex Schlueter 12:19.9.
Joburg: 1. Carlos Gascho 10:23.6; 15. Gavin Weaver 12:36.4; 17. Jacob Wartenberg 12:39.3; 25. Toby Hal 13:32.3; 29. Spencer Townsend 13:45.0.
Ellsworth: 16. Ethan Tornga 12:36.8; 26. Graham Oliver 13:39.8; 36. Kolby Krosnicki 14:16.4; 49. Blake Carey 15:28.3; 52. Bill Stevens 15:46.8.
D4 Girls team scores: Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 36; East Jordan 64; Ellsworth 73; Beal City 78; Johannesburg-Lewiston 117; Leland 133.
East Jordan: 5. Molly Kitson 13:53.5; 7. Madelyn Diller 13:58.9; 12. Taylor Sheridan 14:35.8; 21. Emily Zmikly 15:45.4; 23. Maddie Cochran 15:45.5.
Ellsworth: 3. Judith Veldboom 13:43.5; 4. Maia Romeyn 13:46.6; 20. Christy Figueroa 15:43.7; 25. Avery Strange 15:48.7; 28. Olivia Strange 16:13.0.
Joburg: 15. Kennedy Johnson 15:10.3; 18. Gloria House 15:37.0; 22. Lizzy Halbert 15:45.5; 35. Adelaida Gascho 17:00.1; 43. McKenna Courterier 19:07.3.
Leland: 16. Emma Waskiewicz 15:23.0; 19. Twyla Walters 15:38.7; 30. Betty Ann Cornutt 16:36.1; 41. Melia Couturier 18:09.3; 50. Arielle MacDonald 21:22.7.
Prep roundup
