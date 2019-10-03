TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West clinched its 10th consecutive Big North Conference boys soccer championship with a 5-1 win over Alpena.
The Titans (12-4-2, 8-0-1 BNC) have won 18 of 23 Big North championships since the league formed in 1997.
Caleb Kinney added to his recent torrid scoring pace, putting up a goal and an assist to give him nine goals and 11 points in the last five games.
Tony Gallegos added a goal and an assist, and Josh Hirschenberger, Colin Blackport and Grant Holfels each scored goals. Assists went to Kaden Ales and Gavin Michael. Josh Reece made three saves in goal.
The Titans, who also recorded a 4-0 junior varsity win, travel Monday to Petoskey to close out the BNC slate.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 4
Harbor Springs 1
Elk Rapids clinched at least a share of the Lake Michigan Conference title with a 4-1 victory over Harbor Springs.
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis goal, 2 assists; Preston Ball goal; Spencer Ball goal; Avery Kellogg goal; Josh Vandeveer assist; Jack Spencer 2 saves; Zach Bolde also played in goal.
UP NEXT: The Elks (14-3-2, 8-1 LMC) travel Monday to Grayling with a chance to clinch the LMC crown outright.
TC Central 5
Cadillac 0
TC Central (5-6-4, 3-4-2 Big North): Stevie Mast 2 goals, 1 assist; Hayden Hansen 2 goals; Everest Noyes goal; Spike Peterson assist; Ben Post assist; Charlie Douglass 2 saves; Andrew Ford 2 saves.
Cadillac (2-9-5, 0-7-2 Big North): Garret Losinski 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Alpena, Monday.
Boyne City 5
Kalkaska 2
Boyne City: Neels Ronnau 2 goals, assist; Daniel Gallo goal; Luis Villanueva goal; Caden Rajkovich goal; Phillip Banner 2 assists; Joey Spate assist; Nic Santina 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (10-3-5) hosts Charlevoix for Senior Night at 5 p.m. Monday at Boyne Mountain.
Leland 8
Kingsley 0
Leland (16-4-1): André Masse 2 goals, assist; Andrew Pershinske goal; Owen Kareck goal; Jayden Spencer goal, assist; Jesus Calderon-Balcazar goal; Wyatt Sirrine goal, 3 assists; Luke Noorman goal; Alejandro Corona assist; Michael Roberts assist; Gavin Miller shutout.
TC Central JV 0
Cadillac JV 0
TC Central (2-10-2, 1-6-2 Big North): Colton Warren 1 save.
Cadillac (5-5-3, 1-5-3 Big North): Elliot Lavigne 7 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Elk Rapids 3
Bellaire 1
Elk Rapids def. Bellaire 25-9, 29-27, 21-25, 27-25.
Elk Rapids: Tori Wilkins 26 kills; Kenzie Huber 12 kills, 26 digs; Logan Reasoner 5 kills, 6 aces; Anna Rottman 4 aces, 19 digs; Madison Hall 4 aces, 25 assists; Kate Henderson 2 aces, 29 assists.
Bellaire: Noel Mann 6 aces, 20 digs; Bella Martinek 13 digs, 2 aces; Katie Slabosz 26 digs, 4 kills, 2 aces; Libby Derrer 32 digs, 6 kills, 1 ace; Payton Fischer 16 digs; Kaitlyn Denoyer 12 digs, 1 kill; Laney Goodwin 17 assists, 10 digs; Jacey Somers 15 kills, 11 digs; Katie Decker 3 kills, 9 digs; Emmy Koepke 3 assists, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: The Elks (12-4-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan) host Grayling, Tuesday.
TC Central 3
Alpena 2
TC Central def. Alpena 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-7.
TC Central (18-10-1, 4-2 BNC): Emma Turnquist 23 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Maggie McCrary 21 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Sarah Auger 5 kills, 3 Blocks; Olivia Fiebing 20 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Trojans play in Saturday's Hudsonville Invite.
East Jordan 3
Harbor Springs 0
East Jordan def. Harbor Springs 25-12, 25-22, 25-22.
East Jordan: Jayden Weber 5 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Lindsey Cross 4 kills, 3 digs; Lauren Peterson 4 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs; Kylie Skrocki 5 aces, 5 digs; Evelyn Diller 4 kills, 4 digs; Ellie Skrocki 1 ace, 5 digs; Haley Gibson 11 digs; Julia Trojanek 1 kill, 14 digs; Sophie Snyder 2 kills, 4 digs; Tegan Swanson 10 digs, 1 ace.
TC Christian 3
Glen Lake 0
TC Christian: No stats reported.
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 17 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace; Sydney Dykstra 2 kills, 1 block; Grace Bradford 7 digs, 5 kills, 9 assists, 1 ace, 3 blocks; Morgan Zywicki 28 digs, 4 kills; Lilliana Valkner 6 digs, 7 kills; Elisabeth Beck 3 digs, 9 assists, 1 ace.
North Bay wins both sides of tri
Team scores: North Bay def. McBain NMC 25-16, 25-19; North Bay def. Central Lake 25-23, 25-23.
North Bay leaders: Natalie Ingwersen 9 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, 1 block; Morgan Kohler 10 digs, 6 kills; Laila Vang 16 digs, 2 kills; Maya Shaw 7 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs, 2 aces; Cheyanne Chippewa 2 aces, 11 digs, 7 kills; Meah Appleton 2 blocks, 6 assists, 3 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: North Bay (16-2-3, 2-1 Northwest) plays Kingsley in Northport on Tuesday.
Brethren 3
Penwater 2
Brethren rallied from down two sets to defeat Pentwater 15-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-9. The Bobcats have won three of their last four matches.
Brethren: Halle Richardson 5 aces, 5 kills; Eleni Guenther 3 aces, 1 kill; Kelly Timmons 1 ace, 1 block; Lauren Guenthardt 2 kills, 2 blocks; Megan Cordes 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 block.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (4-5) host the Brethren Homecoming Tournament on Saturday, with Buckley and Bear Lake also participating.
Pentwater 3
Mesick 0
Pentwater def. Mesick 26-24, 25-16, 25-21.
Mesick (6-3, 6-2 WMD): Grace Quiggin 4 aces, 8 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Elizabeth Hamilton 3 kills, 17 digs; Kelsey Quiggin 1 ace, 2 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks; Kaylee O’Neill 33 digs; Trinity Harris 1 ace, 1 kill, 19 digs.
TC Central JV 3
Alpena JV 0
TC Central wins 25-21, 24-26, 25-13.
TC Central: Mariah Moore 6 kills; Kate McCrary 8 kills; Ella McCrary 4 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Lauren Richmond 24 assists.
Charlevoix 3
Kalkaska 0
Charlevoix def. Kalkaska 25-19, 25-17, 25-12
Kalkaska: Kenzie Kniss 100 percent serving; Jordyn Disbrow 100 percent serving.
Alpena JV 2
TC Central JV 1
Alpena wins 27-25, 18-25, 25-21.
TC Central: Allie Lewis 5 aces, 7 digs; Jaylen Asper 5 kills, 8 assists; Lauren Dusseau 5 aces, 6 kills, 5 digs.
FOOTBALL
Boyne City JV 22
TC St. Francis JV 20
Boyne City scored three first-half touchdowns to lead 22-6 at the intermission on the way to a 22-20 junior varsity win.
Boyne City (5-1): Jack Neer 1-yard TD run (on 4th down); Neer 2 TD passes, 6 yards to Alex Calcaterra and 1 yard to Calcaterra (also on 4th down).
TC St. Francis (4-2): Luke Biggar 32-yard TD pass to Jack Groves; Gavin Wilmot 4-yard TD run; Charlie Peterson 2-point conversion run; Burke Flowers, Devin Town, Peterson, Wilmot led defense.
TENNIS
Leelanau Tennis 7
Harbor Springs 1
Leelanau singles winners: Nate Mitchell 4-6, 6-4, 10-6; Noah Lamb 6-3, 6-2; Connor Young 6-2, 6-0.
Leelanau doubles winners: Drew Barber/Tommy Reay 6-0, 6-0; Kylie Hendershot/CeCe Schaub 6-0, 6-2; Carly Nicholas/Nate Szarapski 6-2, 6-3; Maddy Blough/Sophie Wright 6-1, 6-2.
