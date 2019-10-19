TRAVERSE CITY — In a rivalry that spans 23 years it is rare that something happens for the first time.
The Traverse City West Titans and the TC Central Trojans met in the boys soccer district final game for the first time on Saturday after the new playoff seeding system was implemented.
The third time wasn’t the charm for the Trojans as they fell 3-0 to the Titans — the Titans won the first two meetings 2-0 and 2-1. The win marks TC West’s first district title since 2016.
The Titans dominated the first half on time of possession and shots on goal, netting two goals before the halftime break.
In the 10th minute, Finn Durbin netted the first goal off a corner kick from Colin Blackport. The defense was working overtime in the first half according to Titans head coach Matt Griesinger.
“I was really proud of what we looked like in the first half and I am glad we came out on the front foot,” he said. “The last two and a half minutes of the first half were the best defensive soccer we played all game.”
In that 2 minute, 30 second stretch the defense sprang a counter attack that led Tony Gallegos down the left side of the field. Gallegos carried the ball toward the corner and found Blackport on a pass across the middle for a goal from 10 yards out to make it 2-0.
TC Central picked up the pressure in the second half and took the Titans away from their game but were unable to find the net.
The back and forth second half was highlighted by Gallegos’ chip shot over the Trojans’ Charlie Douglass from 25 yards out. The shot was set up by Kaden Ales with 15 minute left to play.
The Titans outshot the Trojans 9-2 with Blade Kalbfleisch taking the shutout with two saves. Douglass made six saves for the Trojans.
Griesinger said facing a rival in the district final made the game different than a regular playoff matchup and it helped with preparation.
“It made the preparation a little but more purposeful because we know who we are coming up against,” Griesinger said. “It certainly makes hoisting the trophy a bit more exciting when you don’t have to get on a bus and drive home for two hours.”
The Titans will take on Portage Northern, who they tied 1-1 in the first game of the season, at Rockford for the regional semifinal on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 6
Boyne City 0
Elk Rapids: Preston Ball 3 G; Josh Vandeveer G, A; Spencer Ball G; Ben Loznak G; Cooper Kerkhof 3 A; Mason Travis G; Jack Spencer 4 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (18-3-2) vs. Gladwin (20-2-2) in regional semifinal at Clare, Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley falls in semis of Fenton Tournament
Kingsley pool play: def. Corunna 25-19, 25-20; Grand Blanc wins 26-24, 25-21; split Birch Run 21-25, 25-23; def. Grand Ledge 25-16, 25-14.
Kingsley bracket play: def. Fenton 25-14, 25-20; Temperance Bedford wins 25-20, 25-20.
Kingsley leaders: Austyn DeWeese 51 kills, 12 blocks, 7 digs; Maddie Bies 10 kills, 119 assists, 23 digs; Brittany Bowman 37 kills, 71 digs, 9 aces; Sydny Hessem 39 kills, 74 digs, 3 aces, 4 blocks; Lark Jankewicz 67 digs, 6 aces; Miranda Acre 26 digs, 4 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (39-7-3) hosts Benzie Central for Senior/Parents night, Tuesday.
Forest Area goes 0-2-1 at Crossroads Charter Academy Tournament
Results: Buckley def. Forest Area 25-17, 25-22; Forest Area split Reed City 25-18, 20-25; Onekama def. Forest Area 25-16, 25-20.
Forest Area leaders: Gracie Kimball 15 assists, 2 aces, 4 digs; Madison Morey 13 assists, 2 digs; Caitlyn Liebengood 10 kills, 2 aces, block, 6 digs; McKenzie Szymchack 4 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Emily Norkowski 6 kills, 4 blocks; Maycey Turner 3 kills, 2 aces, block, 3 digs; Brigitte Sabourin 4 kills, 6 aces, 12 digs.
UP NEXT: Forest Are at Inland Lakes, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis wins Inland Lakes Tournament
Bellaire pool play: def. Frankfort 25-23, 25-17; def. Inland Lakes JV 25-11, 25-13; split Houghton Lake 25-12, 19-25.
TCSF pool play: def. St. Ignace; def. Gaylord St. Mary; def. Carney-Nadeau.
Bracket play: Bellaire def. Houghton Lake 28-30, 25-17, 15-6; TCSF def. Carney-Nadeau; Sault St. Maries def. Bellaire 25-11, 25-23; TCSF def. Sault St. Marie.
Bellaire leaders: Libby Derrer 46 digs, 9 aces, 32 kills; Katie Slabosz 39 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills; Kaitlyn Denoyer 19 digs; Laney Goodwin 53 assists, 2 kills, 4 aces, 38 digs; Katie Decker 13 digs, 5 aces, 18 kills; Noel Mann 65 digs, 4 aces; Kendall Fischer 13 digs.
TCSF leaders: Kaylin Poole 4 aces, 51 kills, 23 digs; Hannah Sidorowicz 111 assists, 6 aces, 8 kills, 26 digs, 3 blocks; Maddie Connolly 10 aces, 23 kills, 45 digs; Lauren Tocco 4 blocks, 12 kills; Gwyneth Bramer 15 kills; Alexis Ochab 11 kills, 2 blocks; Laura Gallagher 25 digs, 4 aces; Alena Kavanaugh 20 digs, 3 aces; Lexi Coger 12 digs, 5 aces.
CROSS COUNTRY
TC Central sweeps Northern Michigan Cross Country Championships
Boys team scores, top-15: TC Central 20; Charlevoix 94; TC West 136; TCSF 148; Harbor Springs 154; East Jordan 229; Cadillac 276; Big Rapids 278; Alpena 284; McBain 297; Kalkaska 310; Roscommon 319; Gaylord 349; Clare 386; Boyne City 386.
Boys top-10: 1. Drew Seabase (TCC, 16:04.32); 2. Luke Venhuizen (TCC, 16:06.2); 3. Cole Truszkowski (TCC, 16:19.67); 4. Zach Gerber (TCC, 16:23.97); 5. Evan Solomon (CHAR, 16:28.28); 6. Tyler Guggemos (KAL, 16:35.33); 7. Evan Beane (CHAR, 16:44.16); 8. Jared Anderson (CAD, 16:44.16); 9. Xander Civinskas (ROS, 16:49.19); 10. Joe Muha (TCC, 16:50.64).
Girls team scores, top-15: TC Central 26; Cadillac 77; TC West 153; TCSF 155; McBain 168; Harbor Springs 175; Charlevoix 184; Notre Dame Prep 274; Boyne City 281; Kingsley 309; Big Rapids 312; Alpena 367; Gaylord 369; Johannesburg-Lewiston 375; East Jordan 422.
Girls top-10: 1. Julia Flynn (TCC, 18:10.89); 2. Avery McLean (TCC, 18:28.33); 3. Leah Socks (TCC, 18:36.11); 4. Libby Gorman (TCSF, 18:37.63); 5. Kendall Schopieray (CAD, 18:57.59); 6. Maye Burns (HS, 19:09.55); 7. Jennifer Ohlsson (NDP, 19:10.93); 8. Madylin McLean (TCC, 19:11.85); 9. Elliott Smith (TCW, 19:12.32); 10. Ava Maginity (BC, 19:17.47).
SWIMMING
TC Tritons win Up North Invitational Team scores: TC Tritons 736.5; Ludington 515.5; Manistee 376; Gaylord 304; Cadillac 95.
TC Tritons winners: 200 IM — Avery Bills 2:23.42; 50 free — Claire Bongiorno 25.73; Diving — Darby Drake; 100 fly — Bongiorno 1:00.83; 100 free — Erin hagerty 59.46; 500 free — Leah Timmer 6:01.10; 100 back — Bills 1:03.87.
UP NEXT: TC Tritons tri-meet with Gaylord and Cadillac.
FOOTBALL
Ogemaw Heights 24
Grayling 14
Grayling: Eli Jackson rush TD; Zach Osga rec. TD; Hunter Ventline pass TD.
